How you doing today?
“Bad,” answers George Thorogood.
Pleased by a the laughter he draws, Thorogood adds that life doesn’t guarantee laughs.
When it comes to bad, however, at least in the context of George Thorogood And The Destroyers, bad is probably guaranteed.
The 1970s-era rock and blues greats staked out the Hollywood-style bad guy theme as their fiefdom with a 1977 rendition of “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” the 1985 song, “I Drink Alone,” and, of course, 1982’s “Bad To The Bone.”
B-b-b-boys have preened or prepared themselves before conquests by listening to that last anthem going on four decades.
Bad may belong to Thorogood, but he doesn’t live there.
“Nobody can live like that,” he says. “You end up hurt or hurting people. It’s not reality – unless you’re very stupid or very rich.”
He’s neither, he adds.
Hollywood created the bad-boy theme with the likes of Sean Connery and Steve McQueen, he says, when in reality most boys are like Woody Allen, Chip Douglas of “My Three Sons” or the guys from “Happy Days.”
Thorogood recalls watching the musical “West Side Story” with a bunch of girls, who all cried at the end.
Thorogood cried, too.
Why? They asked him.
“I pointed up at Bernardo, the bad-ass leader of the Sharks: ‘I want to look like him.’”
Thorogood describes a scene from “Married With Children,” where Ed sits on a motorcycle in his garage, and on a split screen we see Lee Marvin from “The Wild One,” the 1953 classic movie about rival gangs terrorizing a town.
“It’s a male fantasy,” he says.
And a female one, too.
“Women look at that guy and want to be with him,” he says, “if only for an hour.”
In reality, he says, “They want to settle down with someone from the Happy Days crowd.”
Image is one thing. Musicianship and showmanship are others.
When he was in his 20s, Thorogood called high-school pal and drummer Jeff Simon, and with the addition of a second guitar player – a trio modeled after Hound Dog Taylor’s HouseRockers – they opened for the likes of Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf. In 1976, the band hooked up with folk label Rounder Records to create the self-titled debut, “George Thorogood And The Destroyers,” the first of six Gold and two Platinum records.
Thorogood’s voice grows a generation younger as the conversation turns to “the greatest blues songs I’ve ever heard.”
“Something Inside of Me" by Elmore James, he says. “It’s not that well know, but it’s really quite brilliant.”
“Stone Crazy” by Buddy Guy, with a sound that’s part Jimi Hendrix and part Jeff Beck. It makes him shudder, Thorogood says.
“Red House” by Jimi Hendrix, he adds.
And “The Thrill Is Gone.” “The title itself, the words, that’s about one of the saddest emotions to go through,” he says. Aretha Franklin or Rod Stewart could have claimed that song, he says, quickly adding, “Not that what B.B. King did was nothing short of genius.”
Now the conversation turns to perfection, about trying to achieve it versus being content with the past.
If you’re content, Thorogood says, “You might as well be dead."
Striving for perfection, whether it exists or not, he says, “That’s the key. You don’t know what you can pull off until you pull it off.”
Lionel Richie talks about the benefit of feeling anxiety before each concert, he says.
“Fear,” Thorogood says, motivates. “That’s how we beat Hitler, out of fear.”
People tell him, “You were really great last night.”
Yeah, he thinks, “Last night.” There's still tonight.
Asked about the favorite songs from his own repertoire, Thorogood quips: “The first one I play and the last one I play. They’re the most fun.”
The first, because of the appreciation of the crowd, the rising energy.
The last, he says, “because nobody got hurt. People got their money’s worth. It’s over, people are smiling, there are no ambulances and I don’t see any police.”
Not bad at all.