There is always a friendly face ready to help you at Rapid City Library. You may already know that you can get quick answers to your questions by asking at the reference desk, email, text, online chat or calling the library.
What if you need a little more in-depth time with a librarian? Book a Librarian.
When you schedule an appointment with a librarian, we set aside a half-hour of time to meet with you one-on-one. You choose the topic to work on. We can help with creating an email or social-media account, learning basic computer skills, or finding templates to create a resume and cover letter. We can also help you get your tablet or phone set up to use downloadable library materials like eBooks, audiobooks, and movies. During the appointment, a librarian will work with you personally to connect you to library resources or provide instruction.
Another reason to Book a Librarian is in our Local History Room. We have a temperature controlled area where local historical documents, photos, newspapers and magazines are stored. This area isn’t normally accessible to the public so in order to view the materials stored there, you’ll need the assistance of a librarian. Appointments to use the archives need to be made in advance. We can also provide training in the use of the Local History room, microfilm machine, and online archives.
We also offer assistance with grant research through our Book a Librarian service. During the appointment, you’ll answer a few questions about your nonprofit, and the work you are hoping to fund. After the appointment, the staff member you are working with will do a search of Foundation Directory Online based on your answers. They’ll provide you a list of grant makers who may be willing to fund your project. We can also show you how to do the search on your own, and can connect you to training and resources to help when you are ready to begin writing your grant proposals.
The librarians at Rapid City Public Library have access to a wide variety of information and are always happy to help you get connected with it. But there are a few services we do not have the training to provide. We cannot give medical, legal, or investment advice. We also are unable to set up or troubleshoot your computer or device. We can help you find reputable sources of information on these topics, or help you find contact information for services.
Book a Librarian appointments aren’t necessary to get assistance at the library, but they do help make sure there is a librarian available to help you personally.
It’s easy to schedule an appointment. Go to www.rapidcitylibrary.org and click on the Book a Librarian link listed under Services and fill out the request form. You can also come in or call the library at 394-6139. Appointments will be scheduled during library hours, as staff availability allows.