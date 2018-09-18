Do you dream of doing something big?
Maybe you’ve always wanted to learn to play an instrument like the guitar or ukulele. Or maybe your big idea is to start a brand-new business. Whatever your dreams, we’ve got you covered at the library.
The biggest hurdle to learning a new instrument is finding the right teacher. Classes can be expensive, and finding time around a busy work schedule can be nearly impossible. With ArtistWorks from the library, you have 24/7 access to instructional videos on a wide variety of musical instruments. There are courses for beginners and videos to help you brush up on your existing skills.
Did you know that the library has ukuleles available to check out? You can borrow a soprano, concert or tenor ukulele for a three-month period. This will give you plenty of time to learn the basics and to determine if the ukulele is the instrument for you. We also have several ukulele songbooks available to check out from the library.
But what if your big dream is to start your own business? We have resources for every step of the process. That’s where the library’s research databases come in. We’ve got several databases that will help you create your business and improve your chances of success.
Get step-by-step guidance while brainstorming your business with Gale Small Business Builder. Build the foundation of your business with the user-friendly business-building dashboard. Start by creating your entrepreneur profile.
The next step is to begin your business ideation with a Lean Canvas description. Once you have determined your basic goals, begin planning for expenses and sales with a break-even analysis. Continue on with your business plan and financial projections. You’ll be able to download documents from each step of the process.
When you are finished brainstorming, you’ll need help with your paperwork. Get legal documents through the library by using LawDepot. This is as simple as choosing the form, answering a few questions, and clicking the download button. LawDepot has hundreds of free business and legal forms available. Create annual reports, employee contracts, service agreements and more — all from within the same online resource.
Need some helpful advice? Small Business Reference Center is a searchable online collection of business magazines, reference books, and videos to help you get your business up and running. Included in the search results are full-text chapters from many of the popular Nolo Guides to Law and Business.
Finally, get connected to your customers with A to Z Databases. Search for business and executive profiles, residential listings, new homeowners and more. Not sure which customers to target? Watch a tutorial on finding sales leads and mailing lists by searching listings of over 220 million residents.
Whatever your dreams may be, Rapid City Public Library wants to see you succeed.
