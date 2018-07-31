CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
RAPID CITY
Aug. 1: Chris Isaak, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre
Aug. 2
The Georgia Satellites, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 6 p.m., Seventh Street
Aug. 3
Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place
Aug. 3-4:
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Aug. 4
Alan & Carlene Sack, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center
Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
SPEARFISH
Aug. 3
Hell Raisers & Beer Drinkers, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
CUSTER
Aug. 1-2, 4-7: The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, $12
OUTDOORS
Aug. 4: Fit in the Square, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Aug. 25: Wapiti - Bugling Bulls of the Black Hills walk. Join wildlife biologists from the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks for a moonlit walk in the northern Black Hills. Immerse yourself in the world of the wapiti within the Black Hills ecosystem. Explore elk biology, behavior, habitat, natural history and folklore as we listen for the first bugling bulls of the season. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
Sept. 8: Star Gazing walk. This walk is located in the central Black Hills. Be ready to be guided through the universe by a physics professor from Black Hills State University. Telescopes will be set up for you to explore the night sky during this September “New Moon” night. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
PERFORMANCES
July 31, Aug 1: "The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House," 7:30 p.m., Spearfish, $12 adults, $6 children
Aug. 4: Wild West Burlesque, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15 in advance, $20 day of show
CHEAP THRILLS
Aug. 1: Food Truck Wednesday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City
ART/ EXHIBITS
Until Aug. 8: Gardening exhibit. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche has opened a new mini-exhibit, “Green Thumb: Home Gardening.” The exhibit was conceived to encourage people to do more gardening, whether to beautify their yards or to provide produce for themselves. It will include photos, storyboards about the history of gardening and gardening tips and ideas, as well as gardening artifacts, a touchscreen quiz, and a take-home packet for children.
Until Aug. 12: This summer, the Red Cloud Indian Art Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School hosts the show for 10 weeks each summer at Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge. The art show will be on display from June 3 to Aug. 12. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Until Aug. 18: Life Dimensions and Life Lines. Two exhibits, which opened on the same night, at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City: Life Dimensions, figurative representational sculptures by Yoko Tenyoh Sugawara, and Life Lines, colored drawings by Darrel Nelson. Yoko Tenyoh Sugawara makes figurative ceramic sculptures, while Darrel Nelson works with non-objective layers of color. Their emphasis on the formal elements is what ties these two bodies of work together. Sugawara’s work portrays individuals with distinct emotions (i.e. envy, humor, anger and fear). It is the intention of the artist to mirror the complexity of the human condition. Nelson’s current work, on the other hand, is particularly focused on abstract forms and the physical gestures of creating his drawings. The exhibits will be in the Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery and Lobby Gallery of the Dahl Arts Center until Aug. 18.
Until Sept. 10: Photography exhibit. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will host a summer temporary exhibit, “Picture That! The History of Photography,” until Sept. 10. The exhibit will feature artifacts, including cameras. There will also be a touchscreen quiz; a children’s table with books; a workbook and instructions on how to make a pinhole camera; storyboards about the origins and rise of photography; and many historic and artistic photos. The exhibit will also feature storyboards about four area photographers of past and present: Jodi Baxendale, Milo Dailey, Jon Larsen and John Skogberg. Examples of their work will be on display. The museum's summer hours are 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free.
Until Sept. 28: “From the Heart: Land,” a landscape photography exhibition from award-winning US photographer Chuck Kimmerle, well-known for his black and white, stark and balanced images from the western grasslands to the northern plains and the deserts of the southwest.
LEARN SOMETHING
Aug. 2: Learning Forum - "Black Elk Peak Revealed," 4 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Aug. 3
First Friday Vignettes: Klezmer Five, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Tomorrow's Story: An Evening with Freedom’s Journey, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn, Rapid City, $45
OTHER
Aug. 5: Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5
MOVIE NIGHTS
Aug. 6: Movies Under the Stars: "The Emoji Movie," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
FARMERS MARKETS
Aug. 1, 4: Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Aug. 2: Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Aug. 7: Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City