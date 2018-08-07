CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
RAPID CITY
Aug. 8: Earthmother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 9: Crash Wagon, local country band, 6 p.m., Seventh Street
Aug. 10: Rich McCready with Male Order Cowboys, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place
Aug. 10, 11
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Aug. 11
Randy McAllister with Duane Mark, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $20 in advance, $25 day of show
Bob Grimm Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center
Aug. 11, 12: Black Hills Goes to Broadway, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Performing Arts Center, $20
HERMOSA
Aug. 10: Feedback, 9 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds
Aug. 11: Kenny Feidler & the Cowboy Killers, 9 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds
CUSTER
Aug. 7-14: The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, $12
OUTDOORS
Aug. 7
Backpacker Magazine "Get out More" Tour, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City. Tips and tricks to enjoy the outdoors.
Veteran's Ride to Mount Rushmore, registration 10 a.m., depart 11 a.m., cost $30 for military/veteran and $50 for others, Main Street Square, Rapid City
Aug. 9: Fish Stories Live, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City. This will be a live storytelling event dedicated to fishing stories and the voices of anglers who tell them.
Aug. 11: Fit in the Square, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Aug. 25: Wapiti - Bugling Bulls of the Black Hills walk. Join wildlife biologists from the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks for a moonlit walk in the northern Black Hills. Immerse yourself in the world of the wapiti within the Black Hills ecosystem. Explore elk biology, behavior, habitat, natural history and folklore as we listen for the first bugling bulls of the season. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
Sept. 8: Star Gazing walk. This walk is located in the central Black Hills. Be ready to be guided through the universe by a physics professor from Black Hills State University. Telescopes will be set up for you to explore the night sky during this September “New Moon” night. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
PERFORMANCES
Aug. 7, 9-11, 13-14: The Game's Afoot, 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children
Aug. 8: The Game's Afoot, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 12: The Game's Afoot, 2 p.m.
CHEAP THRILLS
Aug. 8: Food Truck Wednesday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), with music by Elizabeth Knowles and Poppy Stevens (11:15 a.m. to noon), First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City
ART/ EXHIBITS
Until Aug. 8: Gardening exhibit. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche has opened a new mini-exhibit, “Green Thumb: Home Gardening.” The exhibit was conceived to encourage people to do more gardening, whether to beautify their yards or to provide produce for themselves. It will include photos, storyboards about the history of gardening and gardening tips and ideas, as well as gardening artifacts, a touchscreen quiz, and a take-home packet for children.
Until Aug. 12: This summer, the Red Cloud Indian Art Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School hosts the show for 10 weeks each summer at Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge. The art show will be on display from June 3 to Aug. 12. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Until Aug. 18: Life Dimensions and Life Lines. Two exhibits, which opened on the same night, at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City: Life Dimensions, figurative representational sculptures by Yoko Tenyoh Sugawara, and Life Lines, colored drawings by Darrel Nelson. Yoko Tenyoh Sugawara makes figurative ceramic sculptures, while Darrel Nelson works with non-objective layers of color. Their emphasis on the formal elements is what ties these two bodies of work together. Sugawara’s work portrays individuals with distinct emotions (i.e. envy, humor, anger and fear). It is the intention of the artist to mirror the complexity of the human condition. Nelson’s current work, on the other hand, is particularly focused on abstract forms and the physical gestures of creating his drawings. The exhibits will be in the Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery and Lobby Gallery of the Dahl Arts Center until Aug. 18.
Until Sept. 10: Photography exhibit. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will host a summer temporary exhibit, “Picture That! The History of Photography,” until Sept. 10. The exhibit will feature artifacts, including cameras. There will also be a touchscreen quiz; a children’s table with books; a workbook and instructions on how to make a pinhole camera; storyboards about the origins and rise of photography; and many historic and artistic photos. The exhibit will also feature storyboards about four area photographers of past and present: Jodi Baxendale, Milo Dailey, Jon Larsen and John Skogberg. Examples of their work will be on display. The museum's summer hours are 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free.
Until Sept. 28: “From the Heart: Land,” a landscape photography exhibition from award-winning US photographer Chuck Kimmerle, well-known for his black and white, stark and balanced images from the western grasslands to the northern plains and the deserts of the southwest.
Until Sept. 28: A free display of works by artist Hillary Kempenich will be on display at the Sioux Indian Museum, located in The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City. Kempenich, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, whose traditional arts are often incorporated into her art. For admission fees and hours, 605-394-6923.
Until Oct. 27: The 13th annual show and sale for the Artists of the Black Hills is at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. The free event showcases the work of the Artist of the Black Hills members, including painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, assemblage and glass work. Dahl galleries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
DANCE
Aug. 13-17: The Annual Hot Shots Youth Dance Camp, a fund raiser for the Hot Shots Performance team, gets underway at the Rapid City Swim Center, 125 Waterloo St. The $45 camp is for ages 4 and up and culminates in a 1 p.m. performance at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Central States Fair. For more: 605-484-1054, dellerton@rushmore.com or www.heartlanddancing.com.
OTHER
Aug. 12: [Love]² Bridal Fair, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City. This outdoor bridal show features wedding and special occasion exhibitors, industry entertainment, bride prize package drawings and tips on the current bridal trends.
Aug. 12: Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5
FARMERS MARKETS
Aug. 8, 11: Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Aug. 7, 14: Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
Aug. 9: Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
Aug. 11: Sunflower Story Time at the Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m., Black Hills Farmers Market, 145 E Omaha St.
FAIRS AND FESTIVALS
Aug. 11: Beers & Ears American Legion Fundraiser, Hermosa, 4 p.m.
Aug. 9-11: Custer County Fair, Hermosa
Aug. 12: Custer County Fair, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. pancake breakfast, 11 a.m. parade, noon to 3 p.m. car show, Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa