CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
RAPID CITY
Aug. 21: Elaine Romero-Douglas, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 22: Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 23
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center
Layla with Twenty-One 20, 6 p.m., Seventh Street
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
UADA, Wormwitch, Depths of Dementia and Gallow Cult, 6:30-11:30 p.m., John T. Vucurevich Event Center. Tickets $15, $17 at the door. For more, 605-786-8106
Aug. 24
Luke Olson, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar
Layla with Twenty One 20, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Black Hills Bluegrass Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Randi Burkhardt Band, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Aug. 25
Anna Robins, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center
Layla with Twenty One 20, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Black Hills Bluegrass Band, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Aug. 27: Reverend Hylton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 28: Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
DEADWOOD
Aug. 24-25: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Aug. 26: Happy Together Tour, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Aug. 27: Jay & The Americans with openers Tommy Brandt and Brian Travolta, 5 p.m., Days of '76 Complex
SPEARFISH
Aug. 24
Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
The Highway Companions, 6:30 p.m., downtown
Aug. 25: Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
STURGIS
Aug. 22: Trucker Radio, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street
Aug. 23: Highway Call Band, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
HILL CITY
Aug. 25: Brent Morris and the Western Acoustics, 5 p.m.
OUTDOORS
Aug. 25: Wapiti - Bugling Bulls of the Black Hills walk. Join wildlife biologists from the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks for a moonlit walk in the northern Black Hills. Immerse yourself in the world of the wapiti within the Black Hills ecosystem. Explore elk biology, behavior, habitat, natural history and folklore as we listen for the first bugling bulls of the season. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
Sept. 1: Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to noon, Outlaw Ranch, 3 miles east of Custer on Highway 16A. For more, 303-489-9313.
Sept. 8
Ranch A Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to noon, Ranch A Lodge, take I-90 to exit 205, Beulah, Wyo., travel 5 miles south. For more, 307-290-0746.
Star Gazing walk. This walk is located in the central Black Hills. Be ready to be guided through the universe by a physics professor from Black Hills State University. Telescopes will be set up for you to explore the night sky during this September “New Moon” night. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
Sept. 29: Flume Trail No. 50 Volksmarch, register 8-11 a.m., Flume Trail at Calumet Trailhead, Hwy. 385 from Hill City to South Sheridan Lake Campground. Follow signs for Flume Trail at boat dock. For more, 605-574-3278
Sept. 30: Crazy Horse Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial. Three cans of food per person for entrance into the memorial. For more, 307-290-0746.
PERFORMANCES
Aug. 24-25: "Woodstock Reunion," 7 p.m., Southern Hill Community Theatre, Hot Springs
ART/ EXHIBITS
Aug. 24: Artists’ reception for participants in Celebration of Light: The 23rd Annual Members’ Exhibition by the Northern Plains Watercolor Society, 5-7 p.m., at Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery and Lobby Gallery, Dahl Arts Center. The gallery critique will be at 3:30 p.m. The exhibition will run Aug. 24 to Oct. 20. This year’s 55-member art exhibition and competition highlights original watercolors created within the last two.
Until Sept. 10: Photography exhibit. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will host a summer temporary exhibit, “Picture That! The History of Photography,” until Sept. 10. The exhibit will feature artifacts, including cameras. There will also be a touchscreen quiz; a children’s table with books; a workbook and instructions on how to make a pinhole camera; storyboards about the origins and rise of photography; and many historic and artistic photos. The exhibit will also feature storyboards about four area photographers of past and present: Jodi Baxendale, Milo Dailey, Jon Larsen and John Skogberg. Examples of their work will be on display. The museum's summer hours are 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free.
Until Sept. 28: “From the Heart: Land,” a landscape photography exhibition from award-winning US photographer Chuck Kimmerle, well-known for his black and white, stark and balanced images from the western grasslands to the northern plains and the deserts of the southwest.
Until Sept. 28: A free display of works by artist Hillary Kempenich will be on display at the Sioux Indian Museum, located in The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City. Kempenich, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, whose traditional arts are often incorporated into her art. For admission fees and hours, 605-394-6923.
Until Oct. 27: The 13th annual show and sale for the Artists of the Black Hills is at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. The free event showcases the work of the Artist of the Black Hills members, including painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, assemblage and glass work. Dahl galleries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
LEARN SOMETHING
Aug. 21: STEAM Cafe presents "Authentication & Anti-counterfeiting for Lakota Arts and Crafts: A Cultural Heritage Science Approach," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Aug. 23: Shawn Walters, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Russia and other former Soviet republics, will discuss life in a modern industrial society without environmental protections at a meeting of the Black Hills Group of the Sierra Club, 6:30 p.m. at the Outdoor Campus-West in Rapid City. Walters visited contaminated sites, including Chernobyl, and the Aral Sea, where evaporation has exposed heavy contaminants. Free.
OTHER
Aug. 23: Suzie Cappa Spotlight, 5-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Aug. 25: Fit in the Square, 6:30-7:30 a.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Aug. 25: Return to Hogwarts: Back to School with Harry Potter, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Aug. 25: Ride A Horse, Feed A Cowboy benefit for Becky Tinsley, 1 p.m. rodeo, 5 p.m. barbecue and auction, 8 p.m. music by Paul Bogart, Hulett, Wyo.
FESTIVALS
Aug. 23-26: Kool Deadwood Nites, Deadwood
Aug. 24: Wine, Brew and Barbecue, Hill City
Aug. 25-26: Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival, 6 a.m., Hot Springs Municipal Airport
FARMERS MARKETS
Aug. 21, 28: Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
Aug. 22, 25: Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Aug. 23: Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont