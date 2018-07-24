CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
RAPID CITY
July 25: Useful Jenkins, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $7 in advance, $10 at the door
July 25: Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell
July 26
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center
Dogs Without Sweaters, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square
Riley Weseloski, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Annie and The Bang Bang, 9 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co.
July 27
Clarinet Choir, 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church
Pumpin' Ethyl, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Alex Anderson Duo, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place
Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
July 28
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Senior Center
Pumpin' Ethyl, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Benny Bassett, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
July 31: Caleb Caudle, 6:30 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co.
Aug. 2
The Georgia Satellites, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street Square
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts, 6 p.m., Seventh Street
BELLE FOURCHE
July 25: Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum
DEADWOOD
July 26
Northern Hills Community Band, 6:45 p.m., Main Street
Michael Ray, 10 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
July 28
Bellamy Brothers, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
July 29
Avenger Joe with My Second Rodeo, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street
LEAD
July 27: Red Willow Band, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, $35
SPEARFISH
July 27
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
The Eskimo Brothers, 6:30 p.m., downtown Spearfish
July 28: Paul Peterson, Guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
STURGIS
July 25: Eskimo Brothers, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street
HOT SPRINGS
July 26: "Cheaper by the Dozen," 7 p.m., Mueller Civic Center
July 27: Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground
HILL CITY
July 28: Miner Music Festival, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $25
OUTDOORS
July 28
Botany walk. This walk is located in the central Black Hills. Explore the Black Hills Montane Grasslands, a plant community type unique to the Black Hills, led by Black Hills National Forest botanists. This program is in memory of Andrew Korth, USFS botanist, 2008-2010. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
Custer Walk. Register from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Harbach Park across from the Custer Chamber. Contact (605) 574-3278 for more information.
Aug. 25: Wapiti - Bugling Bulls of the Black Hills walk. Join wildlife biologists from the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks for a moonlit walk in the northern Black Hills. Immerse yourself in the world of the wapiti within the Black Hills ecosystem. Explore elk biology, behavior, habitat, natural history and folklore as we listen for the first bugling bulls of the season. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
Sept. 8: Star Gazing walk. This walk is located in the central Black Hills. Be ready to be guided through the universe by a physics professor from Black Hills State University. Telescopes will be set up for you to explore the night sky during this September “New Moon” night. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
PERFORMANCES
July 24-29: "Oklahoma!," 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $34 adults, $31 seniors/military, $25 student, $16 children
July 25
"Oklahoma!," 2 p.m. Black Hills Playhouse
July 25, 30
"The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House," 7:30 p.m., Spearfish, $12 adults, $6 children
July 26-28: "Cheaper by the Dozen," 7 p.m., Mueller Civic Center, Hot Springs
CHEAP THRILLS
July 25: Food Truck Wednesday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) with music by Clarinet Madness (11:15 a.m. to noon), First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City
ART/ EXHIBITS
July 27: Artists of the Black Hills Annual Exhibition Opening Reception, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Until July 30: Emerging Artists Exhibit. "Our Inner Nature," a joint exhibit by Emerging Artists Kady Dufolth and Richard Conde, will be on display through July 30 in the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Café & Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. Dufolth’s work consists of collaged illustrations exploring the ideas of mental illness, feminism, self-awareness and more. Conde began drawing and painting surreal impressions of his own life two years ago. He imagines a world that is more in tune with nature, and at the same time, continues the progress of beneficial human advancement.
Until Aug. 8: Gardening exhibit. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche has opened a new mini-exhibit, “Green Thumb: Home Gardening.” The exhibit was conceived to encourage people to do more gardening, whether to beautify their yards or to provide produce for themselves. It will include photos, storyboards about the history of gardening and gardening tips and ideas, as well as gardening artifacts, a touchscreen quiz, and a take-home packet for children.
Until Aug. 12: This summer, the Red Cloud Indian Art Show will celebrate its 50th anniversary on the Pine Ridge Reservation. The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School hosts the show for 10 weeks each summer at Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge. The art show will be on display from June 3 to Aug. 12. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Until Aug. 18: Life Dimensions and Life Lines. Two exhibits, which opened on the same night, at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City: Life Dimensions, figurative representational sculptures by Yoko Tenyoh Sugawara, and Life Lines, colored drawings by Darrel Nelson. Yoko Tenyoh Sugawara makes figurative ceramic sculptures, while Darrel Nelson works with non-objective layers of color. Their emphasis on the formal elements is what ties these two bodies of work together. Sugawara’s work portrays individuals with distinct emotions (i.e. envy, humor, anger and fear). It is the intention of the artist to mirror the complexity of the human condition. Nelson’s current work, on the other hand, is particularly focused on abstract forms and the physical gestures of creating his drawings. The exhibits will be in the Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery and Lobby Gallery of the Dahl Arts Center until Aug. 18.
Until Sept. 10: Photography exhibit. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will host a summer temporary exhibit, “Picture That! The History of Photography,” until Sept. 10. The exhibit will feature artifacts, including cameras. There will also be a touchscreen quiz; a children’s table with books; a workbook and instructions on how to make a pinhole camera; storyboards about the origins and rise of photography; and many historic and artistic photos. The exhibit will also feature storyboards about four area photographers of past and present: Jodi Baxendale, Milo Dailey, Jon Larsen and John Skogberg. Examples of their work will be on display. The museum's summer hours are 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free.
LEARN SOMETHING
July 25
Host Chuck Parkinson and a panel of journalists discuss "Our News - Information, Misinformation, Disinformation and the Future of Democracy" as part of the monthly program Where Do We Go From Here? Noon, South Dakota Public Broadcasting Black Hills Studios, 415 Main St., Rapid City. Free and open to all.
Aug. 2
Learning Forum - "Black Elk Peak Revealed," 4 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
OTHER
July 25: Ingalls Christmas in July, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Keystone Historical Museum
July 27
SoDakGrown Cookout and Potluck, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Bear Butte Gardens, Sturgis
Puregood's Traveling Medicine Show, 7 p.m., Harley-Davidson Rally Point, Sturgis
July 28: Middle Eastern Hafla Show, 7 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
July 28: Black Hills Yoga Festival, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
July 29: Fundraiser Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Rapid City Moose Family Center, $5
MOVIE NIGHTS
July 30: Movies Under the Stars: "Cars," 8:15 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
FARMERS MARKETS
July 24: Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
July 25, 28: Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
July 26: Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont
July 31: Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
TOWN FESTIVALS
July 26: Hometown Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Belle Fourche
July 27: Northern Hills Ag Fest, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Meade County Fairgrounds, Sturgis