LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Sept. 3:
Darcie Gentry, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Colt 45 karaoke, 7-11 p.m., Black Hills Contraband Distillery
Sept. 4: Startz and Ends, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Sept. 5: Released from Quiet, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Sept. 6:
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Alternative Wednesday, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Sept. 7:
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Alternative Wednesday, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Sept. 10: Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Deadwood
Sept. 4-8: Kid and Nic Show, 8 p.m., Saloon No. 10
Sept. 11: Night Ranger, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Hill City
Sept. 6-7: Young Johnson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Hot Springs
Aug. 30: Marty Meyer and Scott Vonn, 6:30 p.m., Centennial Park
Aug. 31: Jalon Crossland and Kim Plender and the Cue Balls, 5 p.m., Centennial Park
Rockerville
Sept. 7: Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Gaslight
Spearfish
Aug. 30
Downtown Friday Nights with Whiskey Bent Band, 6:30 p.m.
Sturgis
Sept. 6: Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
FARMERS MARKETS
Sept. 3: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
Aug. 28: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Aug. 30: 4 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs
Sept. 7
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Sturgis
OUTDOORS
Sept. 6-7: Sturgis Supermoto. AMA Supermoto National Championship Series racing, downtown Sturgis. National anthem at 4:40 p.m. Friday, 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Parade at 7:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Sturgis. Racing ends at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sept. 6: Prospector Bowl Mini Golf Tournament, 6 p.m., Deadwood Gulch/Comfort Inn, $100 per team
Sept. 7:
Volksmarch: Pathways Spiritual Sanctuary, Dumont Trailhead on Mickelson Trail. Register from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. 5K/10K fee is $3. From Lead, take Highway 84 south for 4 miles to Rockford Road. Turn left and travel six miles to Dumont Trailhead. Sponsored by Black Hills Volkssport Association. Contact 580-0268 for more information.
Deadwood All-In Freestyle Motocross Show, 6:30 p.m., Deadwood Event Center
OTHER
Sept. 3: Wags & Waves, 5 p.m., Jimmy Hilton Pool, Rapid City, $5 per dog. A fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Sept. 6-7: Dinner with a Ghost, 8 p.m., Historic Bullock Hotel, Deadwood, $99
Sept. 6:
Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition opening artists reception, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
First Friday, 6 p.m., Jacobs Gallery, Deadwood
Northwest Coast Dancers perform for Night Blast: At 6:30 p.m., the Git-hoan (People of the Salmon) Northwest Coast dance troupe will conduct a special performance at the Night Blast event, which honors the dual anniversaries of the 1877 death of Crazy Horse and of the 1908 birth of sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski. Leading the group is renowned totem and mask carver, David Boxley, who has created many of the astounding carved masks the group will use in telling the story of Tsimshian culture through dance.
Diamond Crown Lounge grand opening, 6-9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City.
Sept. 7-8:
Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hill City High School Gym, $5
Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 8 on Hill City Public Library.
Once Upon a Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Sept. 7:
First Responders Appreciation Event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
Fall Festival and Ruth Kraft Birthday Celebration. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Piedmont Park. There will be a fun run/fun bike, craft show, dodge ball tournament, lunch and birthday celebration for Kraft.
First Saturday Brunch, The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche. Richard Kaan will speak about the political, environmental, and economic impacts and issues of the American westward expansion that affected the movement of millions of cattle from Texas to eastern markets and northern prairies. His appearance is sponsored by the SD Humanities Council. The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free. For more information call 723-1200 or visit thetristatemuseum.com.
Sundance Beer Festival, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Sundance, Wyo. $25 to participate; free for children and non-participating adults. Cash only.
Symphony Hoedown — Family Friendly Fundraiser, 4:30-9 p.m., Bridger Steel Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Sept. 8: A free, old-fashioned pie and ice cream social is being held on the grounds of the Oahe Chapel north of Pierre from 1:30-3:30 p.m. CDT. Ron Smith on piano and Lori Hall on bells will play in the chapel at 2 p.m. There will also be games, including corn hole and ladder golf. Freewill offerings will be accepted. The chapel is located adjacent to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center, approximately 5 miles north of Pierre on S.D. Highway 1804.
Sept. 10: Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City. A fundraiser for Stevens High School Softball.
Sept. 11: Women's Network Business to Business Mixer, 4-8 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $16
PERFORMANCES
Sept. 6: "Do You Remember?" dinner theater comedy, 6 p.m., Custer Senior Center, $25 in advance, 605-695-8014
Sept. 7, 21 & 28: The Murder of Miss Kitty, murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50. By Deadwood 1876 Theater.
GALLERY
Until Sept. 14: In Pursuit of Equality. The Campbell County Rockpile Museum in Gillette, Wyo., is hosting this traveling exhibit from the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming. This exhibit tells the story of three Wyoming women who challenged and changed the conventional understanding of equality in Wyoming in the 20th century.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 1: The art of Dustin Twiss and Brendon Albers. Twiss is a self‐taught artist who draws inspiration from the landscapes of South Dakota. Albers carves sculptures, inspired by Lakota cultural traditions and oral history, using hand tools and alabaster from the Black Hills. The exhibit is at Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, 222 New York St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.
Until Oct. 24: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, 420 Mt. Rushmore Road, second floor, Custer. Showcasing the artwork of Darrell Mohr.
Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition. The Rapid City Arts Council will host this exhibition in the Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. Artists of the Black Hills (ABH) is an organization of professional artists, artisans and galleries who joined together to present and promote the Black Hills as an art destination. The intent is to make evident the large pool of artistic talent in the Black Hills area and the impact that art has made, and continues to make on the quality of life in the Black Hills. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Looking for Runners: The sixth annual Black Hills Beer Run will be Sept. 15 in Spearfish. Registration and packet pick up start at 1 p.m. at the Spearfish City Pavilion. The 5K Run will start at 2 p.m. Registrations can be completed on Active.com or on the day of the event. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged. There will also be an After Run Walk later in the afternoon. Proceeds will benefit the Booth Society.
Stand for the Land: On Sept. 30, there will be a Stand for the Land fundraiser from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Spearfish City Pavilion. Music will be provided by Lowest Pair and Jami Lynn. There will be local food vendors and drinks, along with a silent auction. The event is being coordinated by Spread the Tunes. Proceeds will benefit the land acquisition fundraising efforts of the Booth Society, the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.
Living Treasures artist in September: The new Living Treasures Indian Arts Cultural Exchange program will feature Oneida pottery artist, Jennifer Stevens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7-13. Visitors can join Stevens in workshops at 2:30 p.m. each day in The Native American Educational and Cultural Center at Crazy Horse Memorial. Workshops will teach how to hand-make pottery.
Grant applications: The Rapid City Arts Council is accepting applications for the Stan M. & Lynda Adelstein Art Grant. The grant is for arts organizations with 501(c)3 status who have exciting and unexpected opportunities that arise that requires funding to make them available. Its purpose is to help facilitate arts opportunities that may not have been originally budgeted for or included in regular seasonal programming by nonprofit arts organizations in the Black Hills Area. Grant amounts will vary depending on need, so include a detailed description of what funding is needed and how it will be used toward. Grants will be awarded in amounts of $500 or more. To apply, please send a brief narrative to the Rapid City Arts Council, including dollar amount being requested, description of the proposed activity, how this event will contribute to the quality of arts in the area, how the grant will be used. Grants are funded on a first-come basis while funds are available. Please send grant application materials to: Rapid City Arts Council, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City, S.D., 57701; or email to contact@thedahl.org with the subject line: Adelstein Arts Grant Request. Full terms and conditions are available at www.thedahl.org/adelstein-grant.html
Museum seeks loan: The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a new temporary exhibit on Sept. 28, “A World of Dolls,” and is seeking dolls to be loaned for display in the exhibit. “This exhibit is an expansion on a mini-exhibit we did three years ago, which was a huge success with visitors,” said Tri-State Director Kristi Thielen. “We know there are many doll collectors and enthusiasts throughout the Hills area and we wanted to do a more expansive exhibit that would appeal to them. ... What we lack is dolls that became popular during the '50s, '60s and '70s. A Chatty Cathy, Betsy Wetsy or Mrs. Beasley doll would be terrific to add to the exhibit.” Unlike items given to the museum’s permanent collections, artifacts provided for temporary exhibits are considered loans which are returned to the owner when the temporary exhibit closes. “A World of Dolls” would run September through January and then be replaced by another exhibit in February 2020. For more information call 723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.