LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Oct. 2: Bradford Loomis, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Oct. 4:
Winnie Brave, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Oct. 5:
Winnie Brave, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Hill City
Oct. 4: Carrie Fischer and Co., 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Oct. 5: Carrie Fischer and Co., 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Sturgis
Oct. 6: Pianist Pierce Emate, 2-4 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Sturgis, $10 adults, $5 students
FARMERS MARKETS
Oct. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Oct. 5
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Sturgis
OUTDOORS
Oct. 5:
Betina Basso Fun Run/walk, 10 a.m., Regional Health Custer Hospital Healing Gardens
Glo Run - 5K Run/Walk, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Spearfish City Park Bandshell, $4 for youth, $10 for adults, $30 per family
Oct. 5-6: Run Crazy Horse Marathon, see Page 10 for details.
OTHER
Oct. 3:
Armchair Travelers Book Club will discuss books by Agatha Christie, noon, Sturgis Public Library's Lushbough Room
Geek Speak Lecture: The Forgotten Founding Father Noah Webster and His Dictionary by Dr. Andrey Reznikov, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
"Mystery and Mayhem in the Black Hills," author talk with Sandra Brannan and Ann Charles, 4:30-6 p.m., Sturgis Public Library
Oct. 4-6: South Dakota Festival of Books, Deadwood
Oct. 4:
Donald Montileaux presents "Tatanka & Other Legends of the Lakota People" (children's presentation), 10:30-11:15 a.m. and 12:30-1:15 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
Black Hills Paranormal Investigations of the Historic Adams House, 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m., Deadwood, $35
Oct. 5:
Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Hill City Senior Center
Women of the Moose Fall Craft/Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moose Lodge, Rapid City
Down Syndrome Awareness Walk, 10 a.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Kountry Junkin' Vintage and Handmade Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds Event Center, Rapid City, $5
Black Hills Paranormal Investigations of the Historic Adams House, 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m., Deadwood, $35
October First Saturday Brunch: Wayne Gilbert presenting on the Butte County Water War. This presentation provides details on the 1934 struggle for control of Butte County’s water resources and how it erupted into violence. The brunch at 10 a.m. is $5 or free with museum membership. The presentation at 10:30 a.m. is free. Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche. Call 605-723-1200 for more information.
Family Game-O-Ramma: Hosted by the Custer High School Student Council, Custer High School volleyball and The Custer Beacon as a student council fundraiser. 2-8 p.m., Custer Beacon, 351 Washington St., Custer. There will be live music, a silent auction, "volley pong" and corn hole tournaments, a high school lip sync performance and family friendly games. Suggested donation of $5 to attend and $10 per team to enter tournaments. Proceeds will benefit a local family's medical expenses.
Sit Stay Sip, 5-8 p.m., silent auction and fundraiser for Oglala Pet Project. Tickets are $30 in advance or $40 at the door, and are available at oglalapetproject.org/events or 455-1518. Best Western Ramkota, Rapid City.
Oct. 6:
Alzada (Mont.) Cowboy Poetry, Music and Art Show, 1-5 p.m., Community Hall
Learning Forum: Little Press on the Prairie, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Oct. 18:
History at High Noon: St. Aloysius Cemetery, noon, Sturgis Public Library
Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 4-8 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
PERFORMANCES
Oct. 4-5:
"The Wolves," 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
Oct. 11-12:
"X is for Zebra!" 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $6 adults, $3 students
GALLERY
Until Jan. 25: Black Hills Collects Exhibition. The show will be located in the Ruth Brennan Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. Black Hills Collects showcases the artwork collected by families and individuals throughout the Black Hills. The exhibition will include paintings, photography, lithography, watercolor, drawing, glasswork, ceramics, fiber arts, turkey calls, beaded moccasins and Alebrijes (carved Mexican figures of mythical or fantastical creatures brightly painted). There will be a collectors’ and artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.
Until Oct. 24: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, 420 Mt. Rushmore Road, second floor, Custer. Showcasing the artwork of Darrell Mohr.
Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.
Until Jan. 1: “A World of Dolls,” exhibit featuring photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, children’s table and a wide display of dolls from the 20th century. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
AUDITIONS: Auditions for “X is for Zebra," Sturgis Elementary School Gym, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
ART SHOW ENTRIES: Entry forms are now available for the 23rd Annual Dakota MasterWorks Art Show. The South Dakota Health Care Association Dakota MasterWorks Art Show is open to all South Dakota citizens age 60 and older. Entries will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Dakota Health Care Association Office, at 804 N. Western Ave., Sioux Falls, until Oct. 4. Forms are available at www.sdhca.org by following the SDHCA Dakota MasterWorks link or calling 1-800-952-3052. The Exhibit Show is 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 from 3 PM – 7 PM and on October 25th from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM in the Jerstad Center at the Good Samaritan Society National Campus in Sioux Falls. Free public admission to the Exhibit Show. Categories include watercolor painting, oil painting, acrylic painting, drawing/pastels, photography, mixed media and wood carving. A first ($75), second ($50), and third ($25) place award will be given in each category. In addition, professional judges will select a Best of Show ($100). A People’s Choice ($100) will also be awarded. Two entries are allowed from each entrant completed within the past 3 years.