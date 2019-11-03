LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Nov. 8: Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Nov. 9:
Cambria String Band, 7 p.m., On Common Ground, $15
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Nov. 12:
Terry Barber Trio, 7 p.m., Rapid City Concert Association, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $20
Nov. 15-16: Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Nov. 22-23: Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m. Tinder Box
Nov. 29-30: Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Deadwood
Nov. 8: Hairball, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $29
Nov. 9: Charley Pride, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand. Tickets are $49 to $79 and are available at ticketmaster.com or 605-559-0386.
Nov. 16: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $29-$49
Nov. 17: Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $45
Nov. 22: Cheech & Chong, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $49-$69
Piedmont
Nov. 9: Wilt Brothers, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
Spearfish
Nov. 11: Orion & Stacey Potter, 1 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, $10
Nov. 14: The Talbott Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House Subscription Series, Spearfish, $25 adults/$10 youth and BHSU students
Sturgis
Nov. 9: Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon
FARMERS MARKETS
Nov. 9: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western Dakota Tech Commons, Rapid City
OTHER
Nov. 5:
SunCatcher Chili 'n Soup Feed Fundraiser, 5-8 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $7 adults, $5 children
Nov. 7:
Geek Speak lecture, Erica Whitiker, assistant director of student union and engagement, "Hello. Hey! What Up?!?!: The Subtle Art of Code Switching," 4 p.m., Jonas Hall 110, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Zonta Club of the Black Hills Celebrating 100 Years of Women's Voting Rights, 5:30-8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies fundraiser Soup for a Cause, 5-7 p.m., Central States Fairground Fine Arts Building in Rapid City. $30 per family, $15 per adult or $5 per child. Kids age 5 and younger eat free.
Nov. 8:
The Authentic Illusionist, Jay Owenhouse, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Nov. 9:
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Sturgis
Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hale Hall, Whitewood, 25 cents
Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Westhills Village, Rapid City
Rock, Mineral and Fossil Identification Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Mountain West Beer Fest, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rushmore Hall, Rapid City, $25-$75
Nov. 10:
Homes for the Holidays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., fundraiser for Black Hills Symphony Orchestra and music education outreach. Visit www.LeagueHomeTour.org for tickets and more information.
PERFORMANCES
Nov. 7:
"Veronica's Room," 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth and Black Hills State University students.
Nov. 8:
"Green Day's American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
Jay Owenhouse, The Authentic Illusionist, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $49-$79
"Book of Days" by Black Hills Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center studio theater, Rapid City. $16-$26 at performingartsrc.org or 394-1786.
Nov. 9:
"Green Day's American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
"Whose Live Anyway?" improv show, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $32.50
Nov. 10:
Nov. 14-16: "Game of Tiaras," 7 p.m., Rapid City Central High School, $5
GALLERY
Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.
Until Jan. 1: “A World of Dolls,” exhibit featuring photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, children’s table and a wide display of dolls from the 20th century. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
Until Jan. 20: "Song of the Sea: Carvings of St. Lawrence Island" featuring the artwork of Alaska Native carvers Edwin Noongwook, Ike Kulowiyi, and Ben Pungowiyi, The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City.
Until Jan. 25: Black Hills Collects Exhibition. The show will be located in the Ruth Brennan Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. Black Hills Collects showcases the artwork collected by families and individuals throughout the Black Hills. The exhibition will include paintings, photography, lithography, watercolor, drawing, glasswork, ceramics, fiber arts, turkey calls, beaded moccasins and Alebrijes (carved Mexican figures of mythical or fantastical creatures brightly painted).
ANNOUNCEMENTS
CALL FOR ARTISTS: South Dakota artists have until March 9 to submit purchase proposals for the Art for State Buildings Program. The program was created to add the work of South Dakota artists to the state’s permanent art collection for display in areas of state government buildings with significant public access. Work purchased will be installed in public access areas of the Capitol and/or other state buildings on the Capitol Complex in Pierre. Proposals should be submitted to the South Dakota Arts Council. South Dakota artists whose body of work has contributed to the state’s cultural heritage and development are encouraged to apply. Selection will be based on: quality of the work; the artwork’s relevance to South Dakota culture, history, heritage, or environment; experience of the artist; and permanence and safety, as required for public artworks. For a complete request for proposal, visit artscouncil.sd.gov/directories/artstatebldgs.aspx, call 773-3301, email sdac@state.sd.us or write the South Dakota Arts Council at 711 E. Wells Ave., Pierre, S.D., 57501.