{{featured_button_text}}
Hairball

Hairball will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Oct. 29: Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Nov. 1: 

Mississippi Jake, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Goo Goo Dolls, 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, $39.50-$89.50

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Nov. 2:

Mississippi Jake, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Deadwood

Nov. 8: Hairball, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $29

Nov. 9: Charley Pride, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $49-$79

Nov. 16: The Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Show, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $29-$49

Nov. 17: Aaron Lewis, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $45

Nov. 22: Cheech & Chong, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $49-$69

FARMERS MARKETS

Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery, 23835 Hwy. 385, Hill City

Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Nov. 2: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

OTHER

Oct. 29: 

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Regional Health Medical Office Bldg., 677 Cathedral Drive, Rapid City

Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Oct. 30: 

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5

Oct. 31:

Trick 'n' Treat, 5:30-9 p.m., The Pines, 4924 Shelby Ave., Rapid City

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Regional Health Medical Clinic, 1445 North Ave., Spearfish

Decory's Haunt, 7-11 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5

Nov. 1:

Turkey Dinner, 4:30-7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, Piedmont, $10 adults, $5 children

Hunter's Soup Supper, 5 p.m., Rochford Community Hall, $6

City Wide Talent Show Auditions, 6-8 p.m., First Assembly of God, Rapid City, $10

Cheesecake Sampler & Battle of the Hors D'Oeuvres, 6-8 p.m., Martin and Mason Building, Deadwood, $20

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Nov. 2:

Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Bazaar and Pie Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pinedale Elementary School, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western Dakota Technical Institute Commons, Rapid City

Bazaar and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Show N' Sell, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Naja Shriners, Rapid City

Nancy Ashley's Creative Arts Open House, 2-5 p.m., 4022 Calle Baja, Rapid City

Allied Arts' Fall Art & Wine Walk, 3-6:30 p.m., downtown Rapid City, $25

Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction, 4-6:30 p.m., South Park United Church of Christ, Rapid City

Turkey Supper, 4-7 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, Rapid City, $9 adults, $5 children

Soup Supper, 5-7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Rapid City, $7 adults, $5 children

Hunter's Soup Supper, 5 p.m., Rochford Community Hall, $6

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Nov. 3:

Pancake Feed Fundraiser, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Black Hawk Fire Department

Turkey Dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Masonic Center, Hermosa, $10 adults, $7 children

Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kadoka City Auditorium

Turkey Dinner and Silent Auction, 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $11 adults, $6 children

PERFORMANCES

Oct. 31: "Searchers of the Black Death," 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

Nov. 1:

"Green Day's American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

"Searchers of the Black Death," 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

Nov. 2:

"Green Day's American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

"Searchers of the Black Death," 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

GALLERY

Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.

Until Jan. 1: “A World of Dolls,” exhibit featuring photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, children’s table and a wide display of dolls from the 20th century. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.

Oct. 25-Jan. 20: "Song of the Sea: Carvings of St. Lawrence Island" featuring the artwork of Alaska Native carvers Edwin Noongwook, Ike Kulowiyi, and Ben Pungowiyi, The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City. 

Until Jan. 25: Black Hills Collects Exhibition. The show will be located in the Ruth Brennan Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. Black Hills Collects showcases the artwork collected by families and individuals throughout the Black Hills. The exhibition will include paintings, photography, lithography, watercolor, drawing, glasswork, ceramics, fiber arts, turkey calls, beaded moccasins and Alebrijes (carved Mexican figures of mythical or fantastical creatures brightly painted).

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CALL FOR PROPOSALS: Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council invite you to submit a proposal for the 2020 State Arts Conference, which is May 14-16 in Rapid City. During the conference, there will be seminars, workshops and panel discussions. Submissions regarding anything about the arts in South Dakota are welcome. The call is open until Nov. 1. You can submit a proposal on behalf of yourself, or suggest a topic, session or speaker to be presented by someone else. To make a proposal, visit artssouthdakota.org or call 252-5979. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0