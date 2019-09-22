LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Sept. 24:
David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
PROF, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door
Sept. 27:
California Jeff, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Julie Lee & The White Rose Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Sept. 28:
California Jeff, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Sept. 29: Jupiter Quartet Presented by Black Hills Chamber Music Society, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City, $20 adults, $18 senior, $5 student
Custer
Sept. 24: Sandstone Singers, 6:30 p.m., Custer Senior Center. The free 90-minute program, “Yesterday Once More,” has a variety of songs, including Big Band numbers like “It Don’t Mean a Thing” and “This Joint is Jumping.” Carol Foster is the director of the 20-member group. Donations will be accepted.
Sept. 28: Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Beacon Club, Custer
Deadwood
Sept. 27-28: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Gillette, Wyo.
Sept. 26: Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.
Hill City
Sept. 27-28: Tom Watson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Spearfish
Sept. 27: Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish
FARMERS MARKETS
Sept. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City (last one of the season)
Sept. 25: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Sept. 27: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs (last one of the season)
Sept. 28
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Sturgis
OUTDOORS
Sept. 25: “Night Sky Party at Five Rocks Amphitheater,” 7 to 9 p.m., Scotts Bluff National Monument, Gering, Neb.
Sept. 28: Flume Trail Volksmarch 5K/11K. $3 fee. Register at Calumet Trailhead from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trail follows part of the old flume beds with interpretive descriptions. Highway 385 from Hill City to South Sheridan Lake Campground on right; follow signs for Flume Trail and Calumet Trailhead. Contact 574-3278 for more information.
Sept. 29: Crazy Horse Volksmarch 10K. Register at Crazy Horse Memorial from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entrance fee is three cans of food per person; walking fee is $3. Crazy Horse Memorial is 5 miles north of Custer on Highway 385. Contact 307-290-0746 for more information.
OTHER
Sept. 25:
Haunted Deadwood presentation, noon, Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
Sept. 26:
Geek Speak Lecture: Mindful Movement, Campus Yoga and Meditation by Clarissa Thompson, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Ag Appreciation Banquet, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Auditorium
Rapid City Garden Club, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:45 p.m. program, Canyon Lake Activities Center, Rapid City. Rhoda Burrows will speak on planting asparagus.
Presentation by Trenton Haffley on bighorn sheep and their ability to survive diseases, 7 p.m., Outdoor Campus-West, Rapid City
Sept. 28:
Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Swarm Days Parade, 10 a.m., Spearfish
Northeast Wyoming Archaeology Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rockpile Museum, Gillette, Wyo.
Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Edgemont
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Southern Hills Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
Sept. 30: Stand for the Land: Fundraiser from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Spearfish City Pavilion. Music by Lowest Pair and Jami Lynn. There will be food, drinks and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the land acquisition fundraising efforts of the Booth Society, the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.
PERFORMANCES
Sept. 25: One Hoop, Many Colors - A Kevin Locke Performance, 6:30 p.m., On Common Ground, Rapid City, $12
Sept. 27-28:
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)," 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $5.
"Beauty and the Beast," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
"The Wolves," 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
Sept. 28: "The Murder of Miss Kitty," murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50. By Deadwood 1876 Theater.
Sept. 29: "Beauty and the Beast," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
GALLERY
Sept. 17-Jan. 25: Black Hills Collects Exhibition. Ruth Brennan Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. Black Hills Collects showcases the artwork collected by people in the Black Hills and will include paintings, photography, lithography, watercolor, drawings, glasswork, ceramics, fiber arts, turkey calls, beaded moccasins and Alebrijes (carved Mexican figures of mythical or fantastical creatures brightly painted). There will be a collectors’ and artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
Sept. 28-Jan. 1: “A World of Dolls,” exhibit featuring photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, children’s table and a wide display of dolls from the 20th century. Opening day-long reception with drinks and cupcakes on Sept. 28. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
PLAY AUDITIONS: Auditions for “Misunderstood Monsters,” by the Tri-State Performers, are 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche. The play is a 30-minute Halloween comedy. There are roles for six to eight kindergarteners through eighth-graders. Students from Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Newell and the surrounding area are encouraged to audition. The play is Oct. 26 at the third annual Pumpkinfest. Rehearsals will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday until the performances. For more information, call 723-1200.