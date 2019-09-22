{{featured_button_text}}
Night Sky Party

A second “Night Sky Party at Five Rocks Amphitheater” is set for Sept. 25 at Scotts Bluff National Monument near Gering, Neb.

Free glow sticks will be offered to the first 100 attendees, and the Big Red Nebraska Popcorn Company will be on-site for galactic treats and cosmic drink creations for purchase. The public is encouraged to bring flashlights or headlamps, binoculars for stargazing and blankets if desired. Five Rocks Amphitheater policy prohibits alcoholic beverages and coolers.

The event is weather permitting. For weather updates, follow the event “Night Sky Party at Five Rocks Amphitheater” and Scotts Bluff National Monument on Facebook.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the event is from 7 to 9 p.m. A short movie, “The Summer Constellations” will start the event, followed by an informal talk from Tom Robinson, WNCC professor of science and math, on what night sky features will be visible through the numerous telescopes. Following the program, the telescopes will be open for viewing.

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Sept. 24: 

David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

PROF, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Sept. 27:

California Jeff, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Julie Lee & The White Rose Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Sept. 28:

California Jeff, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Sept. 29: Jupiter Quartet Presented by Black Hills Chamber Music Society, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City, $20 adults, $18 senior, $5 student

Custer

Sept. 24: Sandstone Singers, 6:30 p.m., Custer Senior Center. The free 90-minute program, “Yesterday Once More,” has a variety of songs, including Big Band numbers like “It Don’t Mean a Thing” and “This Joint is Jumping.” Carol Foster is the director of the 20-member group. Donations will be accepted.

Sept. 28: Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Beacon Club, Custer

Deadwood

Sept. 27-28: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Gillette, Wyo.

Sept. 26: Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.

Hill City

Sept. 27-28: Tom Watson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Spearfish

Sept. 27: Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish

FARMERS MARKETS

Sept. 24: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City (last one of the season)

Sept. 25: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Sept. 27: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs (last one of the season)

Sept. 28

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Sturgis

OUTDOORS

Sept. 25: “Night Sky Party at Five Rocks Amphitheater,” 7 to 9 p.m., Scotts Bluff National Monument, Gering, Neb.

Sept. 28: Flume Trail Volksmarch 5K/11K. $3 fee. Register at Calumet Trailhead from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trail follows part of the old flume beds with interpretive descriptions. Highway 385 from Hill City to South Sheridan Lake Campground on right; follow signs for Flume Trail and Calumet Trailhead. Contact 574-3278 for more information.

Sept. 29: Crazy Horse Volksmarch 10K. Register at Crazy Horse Memorial from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entrance fee is three cans of food per person; walking fee is $3. Crazy Horse Memorial is 5 miles north of Custer on Highway 385. Contact 307-290-0746 for more information.

OTHER

Sept. 25:

Haunted Deadwood presentation, noon, Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

Sept. 26:

Geek Speak Lecture: Mindful Movement, Campus Yoga and Meditation by Clarissa Thompson, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Ag Appreciation Banquet, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Auditorium

Rapid City Garden Club, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:45 p.m. program, Canyon Lake Activities Center, Rapid City. Rhoda Burrows will speak on planting asparagus.

Presentation by Trenton Haffley on bighorn sheep and their ability to survive diseases, 7 p.m., Outdoor Campus-West, Rapid City

Sept. 28:

Great Downtown Pumpkin Festival, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Swarm Days Parade, 10 a.m., Spearfish

Northeast Wyoming Archaeology Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rockpile Museum, Gillette, Wyo.

Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Edgemont

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Southern Hills Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

Sept. 30Stand for the Land: Fundraiser from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Spearfish City Pavilion. Music by Lowest Pair and Jami Lynn. There will be food, drinks and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the land acquisition fundraising efforts of the Booth Society, the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.

PERFORMANCES

Sept. 25: One Hoop, Many Colors - A Kevin Locke Performance, 6:30 p.m., On Common Ground, Rapid City, $12

Sept. 27-28:

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)," 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $5. 

"Beauty and the Beast," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

"The Wolves," 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15 

Sept. 28: "The Murder of Miss Kitty," murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50. By Deadwood 1876 Theater.

Sept. 29: "Beauty and the Beast," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

GALLERY

Sept. 17-Jan. 25: Black Hills Collects Exhibition. Ruth Brennan Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. Black Hills Collects showcases the artwork collected by people in the Black Hills and will include paintings, photography, lithography, watercolor, drawings, glasswork, ceramics, fiber arts, turkey calls, beaded moccasins and Alebrijes (carved Mexican figures of mythical or fantastical creatures brightly painted). There will be a collectors’ and artists’ reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4. 

Sept. 28-Jan. 1: “A World of Dolls,” exhibit featuring photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, children’s table and a wide display of dolls from the 20th century. Opening day-long reception with drinks and cupcakes on Sept. 28. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

PLAY AUDITIONS: Auditions for “Misunderstood Monsters,” by the Tri-State Performers, are 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche. The play is a 30-minute Halloween comedy. There are roles for six to eight kindergarteners through eighth-graders. Students from Belle Fourche, Spearfish, Newell and the surrounding area are encouraged to audition. The play is Oct. 26 at the third annual Pumpkinfest. Rehearsals will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday until the performances. For more information, call 723-1200. 

