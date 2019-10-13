Student artists’ reception for community mural

The Rapid City Arts Council and Rapid City Police Department plan to honor the youth who helped make a community mural in downtown Rapid City.

A reception and awards ceremony is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in the Vucurevich Events Center at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. The evening will open up with a drum performance by Woyantan.

The night, according to a news release from the Dahl, is to encourage students "to stick to artwork and to let them know that what they’re doing is helping relations in Rapid City between Native American Population and RCPD."

Completed in mid-August, the mural is in downtown's Art Alley and shows a silhouette of a policeman holding an umbrella over a Lakota girl during a rainstorm. The mural was created to spread awareness for domestic violence, depicting the police’s role in protecting families from domestic violence. It was a collaboration between the police department, Youth Voices in Prevention, Working Against Violence, Youth Family Services and others.