LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Oct. 17: 1 Night Music Circus, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10-$45
Oct. 18: Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Oct. 19: Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Michael Franti & Spearhead, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $36-$66
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Oct. 20: Danny Dash Andrews: Michael Jackson Tribute, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20-$50
Deadwood
Oct. 17: Queen Machine, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $19-$39
Oct. 18:
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $20
Oct. 19: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
Oct. 16: Bradford Loomis, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Oct. 18: Devon Sants and Chris Huisenga, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Oct. 19: Devon Sants and Chris Huisenga, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Spearfish
Oct. 19: Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish
FARMERS MARKETS
Oct. 16: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Oct. 19: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
OTHER
Oct. 15:
STEAM Cafe, "Life After Death: Ecological Impacts of Animal Decomposition," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City. Sarah Keenan, assistant professor in the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Department of Geology & Geological Engineering will speak on the role animals play in ecosystem services, in their lives and deaths. This talk will explore recent research into vertebrate decomposition and highlight the remaining unknowns.
Oct. 16:
Lunch & Learn: Red Ribbon Skirt Society - Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
National Fossil Day Celebration, 2-4 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City. Get a tour of the Paleontology Research Laboratory; the event also includes a book reading and activity with coprolites.
Northern Hills Fall Fashion Show fundraiser, 4:30-8 p.m., The Barn at Aspen Acres, Spearfish
Empty Bowls, 5-7 p.m., Deadwood Social Club, $10
Hunting Film Tour, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $5-$15. Proceeds to be distributed among cause supported by the Black Hills Sportsmen's Club.
Oct. 17-19: Trading Stories, a Native American film festival, Chadron Public Library, Chadron, Neb.
Oct. 17:
Preservation Thursday: Tom O'Day, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Geek Speak Lecture: "Wizard, Fighter, Rogue RPG Design: Community Building through Gaming" by Chris Fuchs and Christopher Landauer, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Oct. 18:
All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Turtle Soup, "Spokane and Points in Between," presented by Gary "Doc" Kuchar, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City. Explore the rise and fall of South Dakota's ghost towns, with a presentation about Spokane, a town known for a mine full of arsenic and a shocking murder confession. $12 for adults, $10 for seniors.
History at High Noon: St. Aloysius Cemetery, noon, Sturgis Public Library
Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 4-8 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Spooktacular Carnival, 5-8 p.m., Spearfish Rec and Aquatics Center
Paranormal Investigations; 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.; Adams House; Deadwood; $35, deadwoodhistory.com or 722-4800
Book to Film Movie Night: Adrift, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Oct. 19:
Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
First United Methodist Women's Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Rapid City
Walk for Freedom Rapid City, 9 a.m. to noon, Main Street Square, Rapid City
Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Jewel Cave ribbon cutting event, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer
Kids Carnival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, 4 tickets/$1
National Earth Science Week, "Carbon Travels," 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City
Makers Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
Ladies of the Black Hawk Community Church Soup & Sandwich Supper, Craft and Bake Sale, 4-7 p.m.
Gallantly Forward Gala, 5 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $35 in advance
Fall Harvest Festival, 5:30 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $8 adults, $6 children
Paranormal Investigations; 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.; Adams House; Deadwood; $35, deadwoodhistory.com or 722-4800
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Oct. 20:
Korczak Kiolkowski Remembrance Day, Crazy Horse Memorial
All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Oct. 21: Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., The Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation on "Seeing and Imaging the Night Sky."
PERFORMANCES
Oct. 15: "The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told," 6:30 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center, Gillette, Wyo.
Oct. 16-17: "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $49.50-$59.50
Oct. 18-19:
Green Day's "American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
"The Penelopiad" by the Black Hills Community Theatre's Well Done Players, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8-$10
"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30
Oct. 19:
The Murder of Miss Kitty, murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50. By Deadwood 1876 Theater.
"Alice in Wonderland," 6:30 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center, Gillette, Wyo.
"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30
Oct. 19-20: "No Body to Murder," Gold Camp Players Children's Theatre comedy, 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $6 for adults, $5 for members, $4 for students, free for Lead-Deadwood students
Oct. 23: Ballroom Dance Company presents "Come Alive", 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $18
GALLERY
Until Oct. 21: "When Leaves Fall: Red Dress Exhibit," in memory of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Children and Two-Spirited of Turtle Island. Journey Museum, Rapid City. Seventy red dresses will be draped from the trees on museum grounds. You'll also see items on the ground that reflect the places MMIW have been found. Friends and family members of MMIW are welcome to place flowers or other offerings below the trees. Free.
Until Oct. 24: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, 420 Mt. Rushmore Road, second floor, Custer. Showcasing the artwork of Darrell Mohr.
Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.
Until Jan. 1: “A World of Dolls,” exhibit featuring photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, children’s table and a wide display of dolls from the 20th century. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
AUDITIONS: Auditions for "The Nutcracker" are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Ages 6-7 audition from 9-9:45 a.m.; 8-10, 9:45-10:30 a.m.; age 11 through twelfth grade with minimal or no pointe experience, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; age 11 through twelfth grade with two or more consecutive years of pointe experience, 12:30-1 p.m. Adults can stop by anytime. Cast list posted at 3 p.m.; performance fee of $50 if accepted.