Red Dress Exhibit

"When Leaves Fall: Red Dress Exhibit," in memory of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Children and Two-Spirited of Turtle Island will be at the Journey Museum in Rapid City until Oct. 21.

 Photo courtesy Journey Museum

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Oct. 17: 1 Night Music Circus, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10-$45

Oct. 18: Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Oct. 19: Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Michael Franti & Spearhead, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $36-$66

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Oct. 20: Danny Dash Andrews: Michael Jackson Tribute, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $20-$50

Deadwood

Oct. 17: Queen Machine, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $19-$39

Oct. 18: 

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Here Come the Mummies, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $20

Oct. 19: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Hill City

Oct. 16: Bradford Loomis, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station

Oct. 18: Devon Sants and Chris Huisenga, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station

Oct. 19: Devon Sants and Chris Huisenga, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Spearfish

Oct. 19: Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish

FARMERS MARKETS

Oct. 16: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Oct. 19: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

OTHER

Oct. 15: 

STEAM Cafe, "Life After Death: Ecological Impacts of Animal Decomposition," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City. Sarah Keenan, assistant professor in the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Department of Geology & Geological Engineering will speak on the role animals play in ecosystem services, in their lives and deaths. This talk will explore recent research into vertebrate decomposition and highlight the remaining unknowns.

Oct. 16:

Lunch & Learn: Red Ribbon Skirt Society - Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

National Fossil Day Celebration, 2-4 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City. Get a tour of the Paleontology Research Laboratory; the event also includes a book reading and activity with coprolites.

Northern Hills Fall Fashion Show fundraiser, 4:30-8 p.m., The Barn at Aspen Acres, Spearfish

Empty Bowls, 5-7 p.m., Deadwood Social Club, $10

Hunting Film Tour, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $5-$15. Proceeds to be distributed among cause supported by the Black Hills Sportsmen's Club.

Oct. 17-19: Trading Stories, a Native American film festival, Chadron Public Library, Chadron, Neb.

Oct. 17: 

Preservation Thursday: Tom O'Day, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Geek Speak Lecture: "Wizard, Fighter, Rogue RPG Design: Community Building through Gaming" by Chris Fuchs and Christopher Landauer, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Oct. 18: 

All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Turtle Soup, "Spokane and Points in Between," presented by Gary "Doc" Kuchar, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City. Explore the rise and fall of South Dakota's ghost towns, with a presentation about Spokane, a town known for a mine full of arsenic and a shocking murder confession. $12 for adults, $10 for seniors.

History at High Noon: St. Aloysius Cemetery, noon, Sturgis Public Library

Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 4-8 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Spooktacular Carnival, 5-8 p.m., Spearfish Rec and Aquatics Center

Paranormal Investigations; 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.; Adams House; Deadwood; $35, deadwoodhistory.com or 722-4800

Book to Film Movie Night: Adrift, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Oct. 19: 

Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

First United Methodist Women's Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Rapid City

Walk for Freedom Rapid City, 9 a.m. to noon, Main Street Square, Rapid City

Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jewel Cave ribbon cutting event, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jewel Cave National Monument, Custer

Kids Carnival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, 4 tickets/$1

National Earth Science Week, "Carbon Travels," 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City

Makers Market, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City

Ladies of the Black Hawk Community Church Soup & Sandwich Supper, Craft and Bake Sale, 4-7 p.m.

Gallantly Forward Gala, 5 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $35 in advance

Fall Harvest Festival, 5:30 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $8 adults, $6 children

Paranormal Investigations; 6, 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.; Adams House; Deadwood; $35, deadwoodhistory.com or 722-4800

Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Oct. 20: 

Korczak Kiolkowski Remembrance Day, Crazy Horse Memorial

All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20

Oct. 21: Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., The Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation on "Seeing and Imaging the Night Sky."

PERFORMANCES

Oct. 15: "The Greatest Pirate Story (N)ever Told," 6:30 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center, Gillette, Wyo.

Oct. 16-17: "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $49.50-$59.50

Oct. 18-19: 

Green Day's "American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20

"The Penelopiad" by the Black Hills Community Theatre's Well Done Players, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8-$10

"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30

Oct. 19: 

The Murder of Miss Kitty, murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50. By Deadwood 1876 Theater.

"Alice in Wonderland," 6:30 p.m., Cam-Plex Heritage Center, Gillette, Wyo.

"The 39 Steps," a live radio play, 7 p.m., Wooley's Grill and Cellar, Hot Springs, $30

Oct. 19-20: "No Body to Murder," Gold Camp Players Children's Theatre comedy, 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $6 for adults, $5 for members, $4 for students, free for Lead-Deadwood students

Oct. 23: Ballroom Dance Company presents "Come Alive", 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $18

GALLERY

Until Oct. 21: "When Leaves Fall: Red Dress Exhibit," in memory of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Children and Two-Spirited of Turtle Island. Journey Museum, Rapid City. Seventy red dresses will be draped from the trees on museum grounds. You'll also see items on the ground that reflect the places MMIW have been found. Friends and family members of MMIW are welcome to place flowers or other offerings below the trees. Free.

Until Oct. 24: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, 420 Mt. Rushmore Road, second floor, Custer. Showcasing the artwork of Darrell Mohr. 

Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.

Until Jan. 1: “A World of Dolls,” exhibit featuring photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, children’s table and a wide display of dolls from the 20th century. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

AUDITIONS: Auditions for "The Nutcracker" are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Ages 6-7 audition from 9-9:45 a.m.; 8-10, 9:45-10:30 a.m.; age 11 through twelfth grade with minimal or no pointe experience, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; age 11 through twelfth grade with two or more consecutive years of pointe experience, 12:30-1 p.m. Adults can stop by anytime. Cast list posted at 3 p.m.; performance fee of $50 if accepted.

