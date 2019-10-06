Downtown Spooktacular

The Downtown Rapid City Business Group is hosting a costume contest this month.

Through October, all downtown businesses can dress up and submit their photos for a chance to win a 2020 Downtown Business Group membership. Employees can have a theme, or do individual costumes.

To enter, post your business' costume photos on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #DRCSpooktacular2019. Ten entries will be chosen for voting, and the photo with the most likes on social media wins.