LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Oct. 8: Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Oct. 10: Chris Caddy, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Oct. 11:
Chris Caddy, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Fantasy and Fright Concert- Stage and Scream, 7:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Oct. 12:
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Hermosa
Oct. 12: “History of Traditional American Western Music” presented by Allen and Jill Kirkham, 7 p.m., Hermosa School Gymnasium
Hill City
Oct. 12:
Luke Olson, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Burlap Wolf King, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co. $10
Spearfish
Oct. 10: Christopher Hahn Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m., Meier Recital Hall, Black Hills State University
Oct. 11: JAS Quintet with Jami Lynn, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, $25 adults, $10 youth
Whitewood
Oct. 11: Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Hideaway
FARMERS MARKETS
Oct. 9: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Oct. 12
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Sturgis
OTHER
Oct. 9: Darton Geological Society Mineral Auction, 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. potluck, 7:30 p.m. auction, Rimrock Room, Westhills Village
Oct. 10-12: West River History Conference, Deadwood (westriverhistoryconference.org)
Oct. 10:
Geek Speak Lecture: Grey Gaming, The Rise of the Antihero by Aaron Bauerly, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Norbeck Society – Valerie Naylor on Protecting Theodore Roosevelt’s Legacy in the Dakotas and Beyond, 5:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City
Dances with Words, 7 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Oct. 11:
Casino Night, 4:30-9 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Black Hills Powwow, 6:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Turtle Soup presentation, "Ben Reifel - Without Reservation," noon, Journey Museum and Learning Center, Rapid City. Learn about Benjamin Reifel, who straddled different cultures as the first Lakota man to serve in Congress.
Oct. 12
Pet Portrait Benefit for Oglala Pet Project, Premier Home Mortgage, schedule with Chris Benson at 341-3242, text at 209-9585 or cbenson605@gmail.com
Household hazardous waste disposal event, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Central States Fairground. Admission is nonperishable food for Feeding South Dakota.
Military History Forum, 9 a.m., S.D. Air and Space Museum, Box Elder. Henry Cordes will present Liberty Ships and Troopships.
Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., West Middle School, Rapid City
Native American Day Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Rapid City
Black Hills Powwow, 12:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Fall Festival, 4 p.m. games, 5 p.m. Indian tacos, 6:30 p.m. auction, Fairburn Methodist Church
Oct. 13:
Pet Portrait Benefit for Oglala Pet Project, Premier Home Mortgage, schedule with Chris Benson at 341-3242, text at 209-9585 or cbenson605@gmail.com
Learning Forum: Dakota War of 1862, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Black Hills Powwow, 12:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Oct. 14: Rapid City Community Conversations presents Native Americans' Day: The Rest of the Story, 5:30 p.m., Rapid City Hospital, West Auditorium, Rapid City
Oct. 15: STEAM Cafe, "Life After Death: Ecological Impacts of Animal Decomposition," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City. Sarah Keenan, assistant professor in the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Department of Geology & Geological Engineering will speak on the role animals play in ecosystem services, in their lives and deaths. The talk will explore recent research into vertebrate decomposition and highlight the remaining unknowns.
Oct. 16: Hunting Film Tour, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $5-$15
Oct. 18:
History at High Noon: St. Aloysius Cemetery, noon, Sturgis Public Library
Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 4-8 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Oct. 19: Creative Hands Autumn Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fine Arts Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
PERFORMANCES
Oct. 11-12: "X is for Zebra!" 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $6 adults, $3 students
GALLERY
Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.
Until Oct. 24: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, 420 Mt. Rushmore Road, second floor, Custer. Showcasing the artwork of Darrell Mohr.
Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.
Until Jan. 1: “A World of Dolls,” exhibit featuring photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, children’s table and a wide display of dolls from the 20th century. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
Until Jan. 25: Black Hills Collects Exhibition. The show will be located in the Ruth Brennan Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. Black Hills Collects showcases the artwork collected by families and individuals throughout the Black Hills. The exhibition will include paintings, photography, lithography, watercolor, drawing, glasswork, ceramics, fiber arts, turkey calls, beaded moccasins and Alebrijes (carved Mexican figures of mythical or fantastical creatures brightly painted).
ANNOUNCEMENTS
AUDITIONS: Auditions for "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. All auditions will include cold readings from the script, and everyone should be ready to sing one verse, acapella, of a holiday song of their choice. Must be at least 18. The show, Black Hills Community Theatre's annual dinner theater, is at 6 p.m. Dec. 12-15 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rapid City.
CALL FOR PROPOSALS: Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council invite you to submit a proposal for the 2020 State Arts Conference, which is May 14-16 in Rapid City. During the conference, there will be seminars, workshops and panel discussions. Submissions regarding anything about the arts in South Dakota are welcome. The call is open until Nov. 1. You can submit a proposal on behalf of yourself, or suggest a topic, session or speaker to be presented by someone else. To make a proposal, visit artssouthdakota.org or call 252-5979.