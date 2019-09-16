LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Sept. 20:
Tom Watson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Deacon Blu 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
Sept. 21:
Tom Watson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Randy McCallister, 6:30 p.m., Ultimate Party Barn, 8084 Erickson Ranch Road, Rapid City,
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Sept. 24:
David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
PROF, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door
Custer
Sept. 21: Lois Wells, piano, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Captain's Table, Custer
Deadwood
Sept. 20: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sept. 21: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Gillette, Wyo.
Sept. 26: Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.
Hill City
Sept. 20:
Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Sept. 21:
Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Spearfish
Sept. 27: Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish
FARMERS MARKETS
Sept. 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
Sept. 18: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Sept. 20: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs
Sept. 21
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Sturgis
OUTDOORS
Sept. 19-21: Black Hills Jeep Jamboree.Registration is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Days of '76 Rodeo Grounds, 40 Crescent Dr., Deadwood. Trail rides are from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Sept. 15: The sixth annual Black Hills Beer Run will be Sept. 15 in Spearfish. Registration and packet pick up start at 1 p.m. at the Spearfish City Pavilion. The 5K Run will start at 2 p.m. Registrations can be completed on Active.com or on the day of the event. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged. There will also be an After Run Walk later in the afternoon. Proceeds will benefit the Booth Society.
Sept. 21: Waterfalls Volksmarch 5K/10K. Register from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Roughlock Falls Trailhead Parking Lot, Roughlock Falls Road, Savory. $3. Walk will take you to Spearfish Falls, Roughlock Falls and on gravel road to a movie site of "Dances with Wolves." Savory is on Highway 14A midway between Cheyenne Crossing and Spearfish in Spearfish Canyon. Contact 307-283-3733 for more information.
OTHER
Sept. 17:
Constitution Day: Meet Dolley Madison portrayed by Diana Glover, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
STEAM Cafe - "Mongolia: The People, Mountains and Rivers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
Sept. 18:
September 18: Big Thank You – Deadwood History, Inc. board of directors and staff would like to thank our members, sponsors, and volunteers for their support with a private appreciation party at the Adams Museum. Join us for a wine-tasting sponsored by A&B Business Solutions, entertainment by Paul Vande Velde, light hors d’oeuvres, and Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates. Adams Museum; 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Advance reservations appreciated. Please call 605-722-4800 for reservations.
Sept. 19:
Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home 130th Anniversary Parade, 9:30 a.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs
Newell Ram Show & Sale, 9 a.m., wool show at 10 a.m.
Preservation Thursday presents A Friendship of the West: Seth Bullock and Theodore Roosevelt, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Sept. 21:
Smithsonian Museum Day: Deadwood History's Adams Museum, Days of '76 Museum, and Historic Adams House will open their doors free of charge, along with other participating venues, for Museum Day Live! Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Sept. 21. Tickets are available to download at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/
5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. run, Founders Park, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit Cornerstone Rescue Mission.
Rummage Sale (holiday and craft supplies), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Black Hills Area Bikers Ultimate Canyon Poker Run, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City. Proceeds used to purchase gifts for the Forgotten at Christmas.
Pioneer Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fall River Pioneer Museum, Hot Springs. Free.
Fall Art Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Studio 621, Spearfish
Author Talk with Petere Vodenka, 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
AgriCulture on the Square, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
DAV Membership Party, noon to 4 p.m., 101 E. Madision St., Rapid City
Summer's End Dance: Starts at 3 p.m. with kids activities. Food, drinks and dancing start at 5 p.m. Hill City Slickers playing. Keystone Community Center.
Sept. 22:
Fall Art Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Studio 621, Spearfish
Comedian Bill Engvall, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Sept. 25:
Haunted Deadwood presentation, noon, Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Sept. 26:
Ag Appreciation Banquet, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Auditorium
Sept. 28:
Swarm Days Parade, 10 a.m., Spearfish
Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Edgemont
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Southern Hills Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
PERFORMANCES
Sept. 20-21:
Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
Sept. 22: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Sept. 21 & 28: The Murder of Miss Kitty, murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50. By Deadwood 1876 Theater.
Sept. 25: One Hoop, Many Colors - A Kevin Locke Performance, 6:30 p.m., On Common Ground, Rapid City, $12
Sept. 27-28:
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)," 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $5.
Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
GALLERY
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 1: The art of Dustin Twiss and Brendon Albers. Twiss is a self‐taught artist who draws inspiration from the landscapes of South Dakota. Albers carves sculptures, inspired by Lakota cultural traditions and oral history, using hand tools and alabaster from the Black Hills. The exhibit is at Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, 222 New York St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.
Until Oct. 24: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, 420 Mt. Rushmore Road, second floor, Custer. Showcasing the artwork of Darrell Mohr.
Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Museum seeks loan: The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a new temporary exhibit on Sept. 28, “A World of Dolls,” and is seeking dolls to be loaned for display in the exhibit. Unlike items given to the museum’s permanent collections, artifacts provided for temporary exhibits are considered loans which are returned to the owner when the temporary exhibit closes. “A World of Dolls” would run September through January and then be replaced by another exhibit in February 2020. For more information call 723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.