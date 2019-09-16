{{featured_button_text}}
Custer concert

The Custer Senior Center will host the Sandstone Singers of Hot Springs on at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

The free 90-minute program, “Yesterday Once More,” has a variety of songs, including Big Band numbers like “It Don’t Mean a Thing” and “This Joint is Jumping.” Carol Foster is the director of the 20-member group.

Donations will be accepted.

 Courtesy photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Sept. 20: 

Tom Watson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Deacon Blu 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge

Sept. 21:

Tom Watson, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Randy McCallister, 6:30 p.m., Ultimate Party Barn, 8084 Erickson Ranch Road, Rapid City, 

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Sept. 24: 

David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

PROF, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Custer

Sept. 21: Lois Wells, piano, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Captain's Table, Custer

Deadwood

Sept. 20: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sept. 21: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Gillette, Wyo.

Sept. 26: Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m., Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo.

Hill City

Sept. 20: 

Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Sept. 21: 

Hauser-Coop, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Spearfish

Sept. 27: Wilt Brothers Band, 7 p.m., Bob's Sunshine Saloon, Spearfish

FARMERS MARKETS

Sept. 17: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City

Sept. 18: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Sept. 20: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs

Sept. 21

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Sturgis

OUTDOORS

Sept. 19-21: Black Hills Jeep Jamboree.Registration is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Days of '76 Rodeo Grounds, 40 Crescent Dr., Deadwood. Trail rides are from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 

Sept. 15: The sixth annual Black Hills Beer Run will be Sept. 15 in Spearfish. Registration and packet pick up start at 1 p.m. at the Spearfish City Pavilion. The 5K Run will start at 2 p.m. Registrations can be completed on Active.com or on the day of the event. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged. There will also be an After Run Walk later in the afternoon. Proceeds will benefit the Booth Society.

Sept. 21: Waterfalls Volksmarch 5K/10K. Register from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Roughlock Falls Trailhead Parking Lot, Roughlock Falls Road, Savory. $3. Walk will take you to Spearfish Falls, Roughlock Falls and on gravel road to a movie site of "Dances with Wolves." Savory is on Highway 14A midway between Cheyenne Crossing and Spearfish in Spearfish Canyon. Contact 307-283-3733 for more information.

OTHER

Sept. 17: 

Constitution Day: Meet Dolley Madison portrayed by Diana Glover, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

STEAM Cafe - "Mongolia: The People, Mountains and Rivers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

Sept. 18:

September 18: Big Thank You – Deadwood History, Inc. board of directors and staff would like to thank our members, sponsors, and volunteers for their support with a private appreciation party at the Adams Museum. Join us for a wine-tasting sponsored by A&B Business Solutions, entertainment by Paul Vande Velde, light hors d’oeuvres, and Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates. Adams Museum; 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Advance reservations appreciated. Please call 605-722-4800 for reservations.

Sept. 19:

Michael J. Fitzmaurice South Dakota Veterans Home 130th Anniversary Parade, 9:30 a.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs

Newell Ram Show & Sale, 9 a.m., wool show at 10 a.m.

Preservation Thursday presents A Friendship of the West: Seth Bullock and Theodore Roosevelt, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Sept. 21:

Smithsonian Museum Day: Deadwood History's Adams Museum, Days of '76 Museum, and Historic Adams House will open their doors free of charge, along with other participating venues, for Museum Day Live! Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Sept. 21. Tickets are available to download at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/

5K Run/Walk, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. run, Founders Park, Rapid City. Proceeds to benefit Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Rummage Sale (holiday and craft supplies), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Black Hills Area Bikers Ultimate Canyon Poker Run, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City. Proceeds used to purchase gifts for the Forgotten at Christmas.

Pioneer Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fall River Pioneer Museum, Hot Springs. Free. 

Fall Art Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Studio 621, Spearfish

Author Talk with Petere Vodenka, 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

AgriCulture on the Square, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

DAV Membership Party, noon to 4 p.m., 101 E. Madision St., Rapid City

Summer's End Dance: Starts at 3 p.m. with kids activities. Food, drinks and dancing start at 5 p.m. Hill City Slickers playing. Keystone Community Center.

Sept. 22:

Fall Art Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Studio 621, Spearfish

Comedian Bill Engvall, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Sept. 25:

Haunted Deadwood presentation, noon, Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Sept. 26:

Ag Appreciation Banquet, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Auditorium

Sept. 28:

Swarm Days Parade, 10 a.m., Spearfish

Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Edgemont

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Southern Hills Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

PERFORMANCES

Sept. 20-21: 

Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15

Sept. 22: Beauty and the Beast, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Sept. 21 & 28: The Murder of Miss Kitty, murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50. By Deadwood 1876 Theater.

Sept. 25: One Hoop, Many Colors - A Kevin Locke Performance, 6:30 p.m., On Common Ground, Rapid City, $12

Sept. 27-28:

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)," 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $5. 

Beauty and the Beast, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Wolves, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15 

GALLERY

Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.

Until Oct. 1: The art of Dustin Twiss and Brendon Albers. Twiss is a self‐taught artist who draws inspiration from the landscapes of South Dakota. Albers carves sculptures, inspired by Lakota cultural traditions and oral history, using hand tools and alabaster from the Black Hills. The exhibit is at Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, 222 New York St., Rapid City.

Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.

Until Oct. 24: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, 420 Mt. Rushmore Road, second floor, Custer. Showcasing the artwork of Darrell Mohr. 

Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Museum seeks loan: The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a new temporary exhibit on Sept. 28, “A World of Dolls,” and is seeking dolls to be loaned for display in the exhibit. Unlike items given to the museum’s permanent collections, artifacts provided for temporary exhibits are considered loans which are returned to the owner when the temporary exhibit closes. “A World of Dolls” would run September through January and then be replaced by another exhibit in February 2020. For more information call 723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.

