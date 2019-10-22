LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Oct. 22: Darcie Gentry, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Oct. 24:
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center
Myke Bogan, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, $12-$15
Oct. 25:
The Jazz Curators & JAS Quintet Present: 1959, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. $25 members, $30 non-members, $10 students
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Oct. 26:
The Garage Concert Series, Emily Scott Robinson, 7 p.m., The Garage, Rapid City
Symphonic Space Odyssey presented by the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Oct. 27: Dakota Choral Union, “Women of Note” concert, 2 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City, $15 adults, $5 children
Deadwood
Oct. 25-26: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Oct. 27: Diamond Rio, 8:30 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $29-$49
Hot Springs
Oct. 26: An Evening with Kimberly Kaye at Pat's Place, 7 p.m. This is a house concert, so you must RSVP. Call 891-8148 or email pdsalaska@yahoo.com. No cover; $10 donation suggested.
Sturgis
Oct. 26:
Common Law, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground
River Street Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon
FARMERS MARKETS
Oct. 22: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery, 23835 Hwy. 385, Hill City
Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Homestead at Prairie Berry Winery, 23835 Hwy. 385, Hill City
OTHER
Oct. 23: "Change at the Speed of Trust: Exploring Relationships between Native and non-Native Communities One Heart at a Time." Where Do We Go From Here? South Dakota Public Broadcasting discussion series. 12:15 p.m., SDPB Black Hills Studio, 415 Main St., Rapid City.
Oct. 24:
Geek Speak, Kelly Kirk, director of the Black Hills State University Honors Program and instructor of history, "Veterans’ Legacies, Veterans’ Impact: The 93rd CTD (College Training Detachment) in the Black Hills," 4 p.m., Jonas Hall Room 110, BHSU, Spearfish
Fossil Fright Night, 6-9 p.m., Mammoth Site, Hot Springs, $3.52 or three cans of food
Oct. 25:
Turtle Soup featuring "Alaskan Ivory Art," noon, The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City. $12 adults, $10 seniors, half-price for members.
Ghost of a Halloween with Black Hills Storytellers, 7 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts
Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Oct. 26:
Wag 'n' Walk Fun Run/Walk, 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. race, Herrmann Park, Belle Fourche, $20 in advance, $30 day of race
Craft Fair, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Martin's Village, Rapid City
VFW Auxiliary Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 420 Main St., Rapid City
Craft & Supply Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vale Community Country Church
Pumpkinfest, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
Black Hills Con, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Night at the Booseum, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Scare in the Square, 1-3 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Safe N' Sweet Trick N' Treat, 3:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5
Decory's Haunt, 7 p.m. to midnight, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Oct. 27:
Hoedown Party with costume and pumpkin decorating contests, 1:30-3 p.m., Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $5
Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Oct. 28: Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Oct. 29: Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Oct. 30:
Decory's Haunt, 7-10 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5
Oct. 31:
Decory's Haunt, 7-11 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $20
Sturgis Chamber's Crypt Haunted House, 5-8 p.m., Sturgis Armory, $5
PERFORMANCES
Oct. 23: Ballroom Dance Company presents "Come Alive", 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $18
Oct. 24:
"The Snow Queen," 4 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $3
"Searchers of the Black Death," 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
"Pinter on Politics," 7:30 p.m., Woodburn Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $13
Oct. 25:
Green Day's "American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
"Searchers of the Black Death," 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
"The Snow Queen," 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $3
"Pinter on Politics," 7:30 p.m., Woodburn Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $13
Oct. 26:
Monsters, Maidens & More costume/stage makeup workshop for kids grades 3-7, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead. $10.
Misunderstood Monsters, noon and 3 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
Green Day's "American Idiot," 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $20
"The Snow Queen," 7 p.m., Douglas High School, Box Elder, $3
"Searchers of the Black Death," 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
"Pinter on Politics," 7:30 p.m., Woodburn Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $13
Oct. 27:
The Black Hills Runners Club will host a Sock Hop 5K run around Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City. Registration is at noon. The children's (free) 1K race starts at 1 p.m., and the 5K starts at 1:15 p.m. Pre-register at raceentry.com/sock-hop/race-information
Oct. 31: "Searchers of the Black Death," 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
GALLERY
Until Oct. 24: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, 420 Mt. Rushmore Road, second floor, Custer. Showcasing the artwork of Darrell Mohr.
Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.
Until Jan. 1: “A World of Dolls,” exhibit featuring photos, storyboards, a touchscreen quiz, children’s table and a wide display of dolls from the 20th century. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, 415 Fifth Ave. in Belle Fourche.
Oct. 25-Jan. 20: "Song of the Sea: Carvings of St. Lawrence Island" featuring the artwork of Alaska Native carvers Edwin Noongwook, Ike Kulowiyi, and Ben Pungowiyi, The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City.
Until Jan. 25: Black Hills Collects Exhibition. The show will be located in the Ruth Brennan Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City. Black Hills Collects showcases the artwork collected by families and individuals throughout the Black Hills. The exhibition will include paintings, photography, lithography, watercolor, drawing, glasswork, ceramics, fiber arts, turkey calls, beaded moccasins and Alebrijes (carved Mexican figures of mythical or fantastical creatures brightly painted).
ANNOUNCEMENTS
AUDITIONS: Auditions for "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26 and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. All auditions will include cold readings from the script, and everyone should be ready to sing one verse, acapella, of a holiday song of their choice. Must be at least 18. The show, Black Hills Community Theatre's annual dinner theater, is at 6 p.m. Dec. 12-15 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rapid City.
CALL FOR PROPOSALS: Arts South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council invite you to submit a proposal for the 2020 State Arts Conference, which is May 14-16 in Rapid City. During the conference, there will be seminars, workshops and panel discussions. Submissions regarding anything about the arts in South Dakota are welcome. The call is open until Nov. 1. You can submit a proposal on behalf of yourself, or suggest a topic, session or speaker to be presented by someone else. To make a proposal, visit artssouthdakota.org or call 252-5979.