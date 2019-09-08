LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Sept. 10: Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sept. 12: Sissy Brown, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sept. 13
Sissy Brown, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Kaleb Britton & Friends, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
Sept. 14
Rapid City Concert Association presents Annie Moses Band, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Kaleb Britton & Friends, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
Custer
Sept. 14: Lois Wells, piano, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Captain's Table, Custer
Deadwood
Sept. 11: Night Ranger, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $29-$95
Sept. 13: Deadwood Jam featuring Big Sam's Funky Nation, The Yawpers and Frogleg, 5 p.m., Deadwood Main Street
Sept. 14: Deadwood Jam featuring Leftover Salmon, Melvin Seals & JG Band, Dragondeer, Hillstomp, Kind Country and My 2nd Rodeo, noon, Deadwood Main Street
Hill City
Sept. 13: Hill City Slickers, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Sept. 14: Few Miles South, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10
Hot Springs
Sept. 13: Dan & Gwen Healey, 4-5:30 p.m., Centennial Park
Sturgis
Sept. 14: Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veteran Club
FARMERS MARKETS
Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
Sept. 11: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Sept. 13: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs
Sept. 14
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Sturgis
OUTDOORS
Sept. 15: The sixth annual Black Hills Beer Run will be Sept. 15 in Spearfish. Registration and packet pick up start at 1 p.m. at the Spearfish City Pavilion. The 5K Run will start at 2 p.m. Registrations can be completed on Active.com or on the day of the event. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged. There will also be an After Run Walk later in the afternoon. Proceeds will benefit the Booth Society.
OTHER
Sept. 10: Spaghetti Feed and Silent Auction, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City. A fundraiser for Stevens High School Softball.
Sept. 12
Geek Speak, "Hungry Jackets: Exploring Food Insecurity on Campus," 4 p.m., Black Hills State University Jonas Hall Room 110, Spearfish
American Legion Post 33 Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
The inaugural Love INC (Love In The Name of Christ) Sturgis Fall FUN’d Fest, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Lamphere Ranch Campground, east of Sturgis. There will be games, prizes, auction and raffle packages, music and more. All proceeds raised go to support and expand Love INC Sturgis initiatives (Life INC, Clothe-a-Kid, Bundles of Hope and others) in Sturgis and surrounding areas. For more information, call Simone Nabers at 718-5683.
Sept. 13
Legion Riders Fish Fry, 5-7 p.m., American Legion Post, 1045 Jennings Ave., Hot Springs
Comedian Lewis Black, 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $35-$45
Sept. 13-14: Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m., Hermosa School Gym
Sept. 14
5K Run/Walk & Community Unity Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Memorial Park, Rapid City
Wings & Wheels benefit car show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Dakota Air & Space Museum, Box Elder
Touch-A-Truck, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $8. Proceeds to benefit Children's Museum of the Black Hills.
Black Hills Heart Walk, 9 a.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Freshman Impact Family Fun Day fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., BH Powersports, Rapid City
Hilltober Fest, noon to 8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Memorial Butterfly Release, 4 p.m., Shelter 1, Canyon Lake Park, Rapid City
Wine Express, 1880 Train, Hill City, $59, 1180train.com for departure times
PERFORMANCES
Sept. 13: "Do You Remember?" dinner theater comedy, 6 p.m., Custer Senior Center, $25 in advance, 605-695-8014
Sept. 14:
Black Veil Burlesque presents Bad Wolf Cabaret, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co. - Ursa Major, Rapid City. Hosted by local drag sensation Dixy Devine, this show will explore anecdotes from popular fairy tales and folklore. Tickets are $20-$150 at tiny.cc/badwolf2019.
Theater on the Run, 6 p.m., various locations, Spearfish, $35, www.matthewsopera.com
Sept. 15: Theater on the Run, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $35
Sept. 13-14: "The Wolves," 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Theatre, Rapid City, $15
Sept. 21 & 28: The Murder of Miss Kitty, murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50. By Deadwood 1876 Theater.
GALLERY
Until Sept. 13: The new Living Treasures Indian Arts Cultural Exchange program will feature Oneida pottery artist, Jennifer Stevens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7-13. Visitors can join Stevens in workshops at 2:30 p.m. each day in The Native American Educational and Cultural Center at Crazy Horse Memorial. Workshops will teach how to hand-make pottery.
Until Sept. 14: In Pursuit of Equality. The Campbell County Rockpile Museum in Gillette, Wyo., is hosting this traveling exhibit from the American Heritage Center at the University of Wyoming. This exhibit tells the story of three Wyoming women who challenged and changed the conventional understanding of equality in Wyoming in the 20th century.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 1: The art of Dustin Twiss and Brendon Albers. Twiss is a self‐taught artist who draws inspiration from the landscapes of South Dakota. Albers carves sculptures, inspired by Lakota cultural traditions and oral history, using hand tools and alabaster from the Black Hills. The exhibit is at Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, 222 New York St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.
Until Oct. 24: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery, 420 Mt. Rushmore Road, second floor, Custer. Showcasing the artwork of Darrell Mohr.
Until Nov. 30: Artists of the Black Hills 14th Annual Exhibition, Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center, downtown Rapid City. The exhibition will showcase more than 30 members, whose artwork includes different mediums and styles of painting, sculpting, pastels, photography, printmaking, jewelry, collage and assemblage. For more information, visit www.artistsoftheblackhills.com.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Play auditions: Auditions for the Gold Camp Players Children's Theatre comedy "No Body to Murder!" by Edith Weiss are at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 and 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main Street, Lead. Auditions consist of reading from the script. The play's director is Lindsey Lothrop.
Stand for the Land: On Sept. 30, there will be a Stand for the Land fundraiser from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Spearfish City Pavilion. Music will be provided by Lowest Pair and Jami Lynn. There will be local food vendors and drinks, along with a silent auction. The event is being coordinated by Spread the Tunes. Proceeds will benefit the land acquisition fundraising efforts of the Booth Society, the nonprofit friends group of the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives.
Grant applications: The Rapid City Arts Council is accepting applications for the Stan M. & Lynda Adelstein Art Grant. The grant is for arts organizations with 501(c)3 status who have exciting and unexpected opportunities that arise that requires funding to make them available. Its purpose is to help facilitate arts opportunities that may not have been originally budgeted for or included in regular seasonal programming by nonprofit arts organizations in the Black Hills Area. Grant amounts will vary depending on need, so include a detailed description of what funding is needed and how it will be used toward. Grants will be awarded in amounts of $500 or more. To apply, please send a brief narrative to the Rapid City Arts Council, including dollar amount being requested, description of the proposed activity, how this event will contribute to the quality of arts in the area, how the grant will be used. Grants are funded on a first-come basis while funds are available. Please send grant application materials to: Rapid City Arts Council, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City, S.D., 57701; or email to contact@thedahl.org with the subject line: Adelstein Arts Grant Request. Full terms and conditions are available at www.thedahl.org/adelstein-grant.html
Museum seeks loan: The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will open a new temporary exhibit on Sept. 28, “A World of Dolls,” and is seeking dolls to be loaned for display in the exhibit. “This exhibit is an expansion on a mini-exhibit we did three years ago, which was a huge success with visitors,” said Tri-State Director Kristi Thielen. “We know there are many doll collectors and enthusiasts throughout the Hills area and we wanted to do a more expansive exhibit that would appeal to them. ... What we lack is dolls that became popular during the '50s, '60s and '70s. A Chatty Cathy, Betsy Wetsy or Mrs. Beasley doll would be terrific to add to the exhibit.” Unlike items given to the museum’s permanent collections, artifacts provided for temporary exhibits are considered loans which are returned to the owner when the temporary exhibit closes. “A World of Dolls” would run September through January and then be replaced by another exhibit in February 2020. For more information call 723-1200. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center is located at 415 Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche.