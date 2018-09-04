CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
RAPID CITY
Sept. 7
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Sept. 8
PEO Fundraiser Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1524 S. Kepp Court, Rapid City
Neon Trees with special guest Lost Kings, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Sept. 9
Lincoln Durham, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
CUSTER
Sept. 8
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Custer Beacon
DEADWOOD
Sept. 7
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sept. 9
Trucker Radio with Aces & Eights, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
The Commodores, Deadwood Mountain Grand
LEAD
Sept. 8: 605 Black Hills Classic Beer & Music Festival, 2 p.m., Lead, $10
STURGIS
Sept. 7: Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
OUTDOORS
Sept. 8
Ranch A Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to noon, Ranch A Lodge, take I-90 to exit 205, Beulah, Wyo., travel 5 miles south. For more, 307-290-0746.
Star Gazing walk. This walk is located in the central Black Hills. Be ready to be guided through the universe by a physics professor from Black Hills State University. Telescopes will be set up for you to explore the night sky during this September “New Moon” night. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
Sept. 29: Flume Trail No. 50 Volksmarch, register 8-11 a.m., Flume Trail at Calumet Trailhead, Hwy. 385 from Hill City to South Sheridan Lake Campground. Follow signs for Flume Trail at boat dock. For more, 605-574-3278
Sept. 30: Crazy Horse Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial. Three cans of food per person for entrance into the memorial. For more, 307-290-0746.
Oct. 6: The Wind Cave National Park Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to noon at South Entrance to Wind Cave National Park, drive 4 miles to start point of walk. Call 303-489-9313 for more.
ART/EXHIBITS
Until Sept. 10: Photography exhibit. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will host a summer temporary exhibit, “Picture That! The History of Photography,” until Sept. 10. The exhibit will feature artifacts, including cameras. There will also be a touchscreen quiz; a children’s table with books; a workbook and instructions on how to make a pinhole camera; storyboards about the origins and rise of photography; and many historic and artistic photos. The exhibit will also feature storyboards about four area photographers of past and present: Jodi Baxendale, Milo Dailey, Jon Larsen and John Skogberg. Examples of their work will be on display. The museum's summer hours are 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free.
Until Sept. 28: A free display of works by artist Hillary Kempenich will be on display at the Sioux Indian Museum, located in The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City. Kempenich is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, whose traditional arts are often incorporated into her art. For admission fees and hours, 605-394-6923.
Until Oct. 20: Celebration of Light: The 23rd Annual Members’ Exhibition by the Northern Plains Watercolor Society will be on display at the Dahl Arts Center.
Until Oct. 27: The 13th annual show and sale for the Artists of the Black Hills is at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. The free event showcases the work of the Artist of the Black Hills members, including painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, assemblage and glass work. Dahl galleries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
OTHER
Sept. 6: Komen Great Plains Taste of the Hills, 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Sept. 6: Crazy Horse night blast, after 5 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial, three cans of food per person.
Sept. 7: Family Fun Movie Night, featuring "I Can Only Imagine," 5 to 9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Sept. 7-8: Fall Square Dance Festival, 8 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Hermosa School Gym
Sept. 8: Tour De Rapide bicycle pub crawl, noon to 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Sept. 9: Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Sept. 9: Lip Sync Battle, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
FESTIVALS
Sept. 8-9: Hill City Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., gym and Main Street, $5.
FARMERS MARKETS
Sept. 4: Prairie Berry Winery Farmer’s Market, 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., 23837 Hwy. 385, Hill City