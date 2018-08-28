CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
RAPID CITY
Aug. 28, 29: Marnie Cook, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 30
Aces and Eights, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Kenny Putnam, Jami Lynn and James Van Nuys, 6 p.m., Main Street Square
Aug. 31
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
The Lark and the Loon, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe’s Place
Sept. 1
Sophia Beatty, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellar
Midnight Sun, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
DEADWOOD
Aug. 31: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sept. 2: Cimarron with The Ruthless West, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Main Street
SPEARFISH
Aug. 31: Brandon Jones, 6:30 p.m., downtown
STURGIS
Aug. 29: The Highway Companion — Tom Petty Tribute Band, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Main Street
Sept. 1: The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
HILL CITY
Aug. 31: Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co.
Sept. 1: The Lark and The Loon, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co.
OUTDOORS
Sept. 1: Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to noon, Outlaw Ranch, 3 miles east of Custer on Highway 16A. For more, 303-489-9313.
Sept. 8
Ranch A Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to noon, Ranch A Lodge, take I-90 to exit 205, Beulah, Wyo., travel 5 miles south. For more, 307-290-0746.
Star Gazing walk. This walk is located in the central Black Hills. Be ready to be guided through the universe by a physics professor from Black Hills State University. Telescopes will be set up for you to explore the night sky during this September “New Moon” night. Most programs last for one to two hours and visitors walk an average of 1 mile round trip. As each Moon Walk nears, specific directions to individual programs will be posted on the Black Hills National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills, or call 343-1567.
Sept. 29: Flume Trail No. 50 Volksmarch, register 8-11 a.m., Flume Trail at Calumet Trailhead, Hwy. 385 from Hill City to South Sheridan Lake Campground. Follow signs for Flume Trail at boat dock. For more, 605-574-3278
Sept. 30: Crazy Horse Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial. Three cans of food per person for entrance into the memorial. For more, 307-290-0746.
PERFORMANCES
Aug. 30-31: Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Mall parking lot, Rapid City
Sept. 1-2: Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 3: Aquatic Spectacular by Cirque Italia, 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1: Who Killed Nelly? Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
ART/EXHIBITS
Until Sept. 10: Photography exhibit. The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center in Belle Fourche will host a summer temporary exhibit, “Picture That! The History of Photography,” until Sept. 10. The exhibit will feature artifacts, including cameras. There will also be a touchscreen quiz; a children’s table with books; a workbook and instructions on how to make a pinhole camera; storyboards about the origins and rise of photography; and many historic and artistic photos. The exhibit will also feature storyboards about four area photographers of past and present: Jodi Baxendale, Milo Dailey, Jon Larsen and John Skogberg. Examples of their work will be on display. The museum's summer hours are 9 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: Free.
Until Sept. 28: “From the Heart: Land,” a landscape photography exhibition from award-winning US photographer Chuck Kimmerle, well-known for his black and white, stark and balanced images from the western grasslands to the northern plains and the deserts of the southwest.
Until Sept. 28: A free display of works by artist Hillary Kempenich will be on display at the Sioux Indian Museum, located in The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City. Kempenich is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, whose traditional arts are often incorporated into her art. For admission fees and hours, 605-394-6923.
Until Oct. 20: Celebration of Light: The 23rd Annual Members’ Exhibition by the Northern Plains Watercolor Society will be on display at the Dahl Arts Center.
Until Oct. 27: The 13th annual show and sale for the Artists of the Black Hills is at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. The free event showcases the work of the Artist of the Black Hills members, including painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, assemblage and glass work. Dahl galleries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
LEARN SOMETHING
Sept. 1-3: Screening of "Beneath The Plains," 8:15 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. (every 40 minutes), Minuteman Missile National Historic Site, Cactus Flat
FESTIVALS
Aug. 28-Sept. 2: Sturgis Mustang Rally
FARMERS MARKETS
Aug. 28: Prairie Berry Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hill City
Aug. 29, Sept. 1: Black Hills Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Aug. 30: Farmers Market, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Edgemont