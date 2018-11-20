CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Nov. 23
Scott Bellew, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Nov. 24
Scott Bellew, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Deadwood
Nov. 23
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Nov. 24
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
PERFORMANCES
Nov. 20
"Elf the Musical," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
Nov. 21
"Elf the Musical," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
SPECIAL EVENTS
Nov. 21
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Nov. 23
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Nov. 24
Holiday Celebration & Winter Market, 2-6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Festival of Lights Parade, 6 p.m., downtown Rapid City
Williams & Ree, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Nov. 25
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Cirque Musica, 7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Nov. 27
ArtCentral Film Festival Movie “Dakota 38,” 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
Nov. 28
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Festival of Trees, 5 to 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
ART/EXHIBITS
Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche
Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City; reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30