Happenings Storybook Island 112918

Storybook Island in Rapid City will host its Christmas Night of Lights from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23.

 Journal staff

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Nov. 23

Scott Bellew, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Nov. 24

Scott Bellew, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Johnny Hastings, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Deadwood

Nov. 23

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Nov. 24

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

PERFORMANCES

Nov. 20

"Elf the Musical," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

Nov. 21

"Elf the Musical," 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

 

SPECIAL EVENTS

Nov. 21

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Nov. 23

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Nov. 24

Holiday Celebration & Winter Market, 2-6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Festival of Lights Parade, 6 p.m., downtown Rapid City

Williams & Ree, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Nov. 25

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Cirque Musica, 7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Nov. 27

ArtCentral Film Festival Movie “Dakota 38,” 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish

Nov. 28

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Festival of Trees, 5 to 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

ART/EXHIBITS

Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche

Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City; reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30

