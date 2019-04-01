LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
April 2
David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Breaking Benjamin with Skillet, Underoath & Fight the Fury, 6:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
April 5
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Cimarron, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
April 6
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: The Red Curtain, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
April 9
Joseph O'Rourke, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Hill City
April 4
The Riverside, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10
Spearfish
April 5
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
April 6
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sturgis
April 5
Dirty Word, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
PERFORMANCES
April 5
“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
April 6
"Whose Line is it Anyway?" by Scared Scriptless improv, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rapid City, $5
"Love, Loss and What I Wore," 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
April 7
TheaterWorksUSA presents "Charlotte's Web," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8
SPECIAL EVENTS
April 3
"Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday," SDPB documentary pre-screening, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood
April 4
A Night at the Brewseum, 6-7:30 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, $15, reservations required at 722-4800
Screening of SKYGLOW, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $10 in advance, $12 at the door
April 5
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview
Snakebite Prevention & Treatment Seminar, 6-9 p.m., Muller Center, Hot Springs
April 6
Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2
First Saturday Brunch features Ray Maple as bank robber Tom O’Day, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5
Book signing with Susan Devan Harness, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Edge, Rapid City
Black Hills Volkssport Association walk, 11 a.m., registration at Fairway Hills Party House, call 307-283-3733 for more information
April 7
Screening of Neither Wolf Nor Dog, 6 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $10
Community Discussion with Anna Robins, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
ART/EXHIBITS
Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29