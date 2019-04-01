Try 3 months for $3
Happenings 040219

The Tri-State Museum in Belle Fourche will host the First Saturday Brunch on April 6.

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

April 2

David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Breaking Benjamin with Skillet, Underoath & Fight the Fury, 6:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

April 5

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Cimarron, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

April 6

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: The Red Curtain, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

April 9

Joseph O'Rourke, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Hill City

April 4

The Riverside, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10

Spearfish

April 5

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

April 6

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Sturgis

April 5

Dirty Word, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

PERFORMANCES

April 5

“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

April 6

"Whose Line is it Anyway?" by Scared Scriptless improv, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rapid City, $5

"Love, Loss and What I Wore," 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

April 7

TheaterWorksUSA presents "Charlotte's Web," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $8

SPECIAL EVENTS

April 3

"Vanished South Dakota: Towns of Yesterday," SDPB documentary pre-screening, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, Deadwood

April 4

A Night at the Brewseum, 6-7:30 p.m., Days of '76 Museum, $15, reservations required at 722-4800

Screening of SKYGLOW, 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $10 in advance, $12 at the door

April 5

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 5-8 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $3 sneak preview

Snakebite Prevention & Treatment Seminar, 6-9 p.m., Muller Center, Hot Springs

April 6

Creative Quilt, Art and Craft Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ramkota Hotel & Convention Center, Rapid City, $2

First Saturday Brunch features Ray Maple as bank robber Tom O’Day, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $5

Book signing with Susan Devan Harness, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Edge, Rapid City

Black Hills Volkssport Association walk, 11 a.m., registration at Fairway Hills Party House, call 307-283-3733 for more information

April 7

Screening of Neither Wolf Nor Dog, 6 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City, $10

Community Discussion with Anna Robins, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

ART/EXHIBITS

Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29

