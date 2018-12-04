Happenings

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Dec. 5
Rapid City New Horizons Band, noon, Dahl Arts Center
Dec. 7
Eliza Blue and Chuck Suchy, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, free-will donation accepted
Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $25 in advance, $30 at the door
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Jukebox Hero, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Dec. 8
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Dec. 9
First Presbyterian Church choir's Christmas Cantata "Gloria," 4 p.m., 710 Kansas City St., free admission
Dec. 11
Pinedale Elementary School holiday-music program, 9 a.m., Performing Arts Center
Deadwood
Dec. 7
Sawyer Brown, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Dec. 8
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Lead
Dec. 8
Black Hills Cowboy Christmas, 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House
Dec. 9
Black Hills Cowboy Christmas, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House
Spearfish
Dec. 7
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Dec. 8
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sturgis
Dec. 9
Community Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., Community Center
PERFORMANCES
Dec. 4
Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
Dec. 7
Scrooge of Deadwood Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
Dec. 8
Scrooge of Deadwood Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
SPECIAL EVENTS
Dec. 5
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Dec. 7
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 8
South Dakota Veterans Forum: South Dakota National Guard in WWII, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, outside main gate at Ellsworth Air Force Base
Victorian Santa photo shoot, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 920 Harley Davidson Way, Rapid City, free admission, donations accepted for Fighting Cancer with Photography
Saturday Art Adventures: Home Sweet Home, 1-3 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Historic Service Stations presented by Guy Edwards, 2-4 p.m., Knuckle Brewery, Sturgis
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 9
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 10
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 11
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
ART/EXHIBITS
Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche
Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City; reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30