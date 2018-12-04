Try 1 month for 99¢
Happenings
Buy Now

The St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church choir performs at the annual Sturgis Community Christmas Concert in December 2016. The concert returns this year on Dec. 9.

 File photo

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Dec. 5

Rapid City New Horizons Band, noon, Dahl Arts Center

Dec. 7

Eliza Blue and Chuck Suchy, 6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, free-will donation accepted

Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Jukebox Hero, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Dec. 8

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Dec. 9

First Presbyterian Church choir's Christmas Cantata "Gloria," 4 p.m., 710 Kansas City St., free admission

Dec. 11

Pinedale Elementary School holiday-music program, 9 a.m., Performing Arts Center

Deadwood

Dec. 7

Sawyer Brown, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Dec. 8

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Lead

Dec. 8

Black Hills Cowboy Christmas, 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House

Dec. 9

Black Hills Cowboy Christmas, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House

Spearfish

Dec. 7

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Dec. 8

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Sturgis

Dec. 9

Community Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., Community Center

PERFORMANCES

Dec. 4

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

Dec. 7

Scrooge of Deadwood Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

Dec. 8

Scrooge of Deadwood Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dec. 5

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Dec. 7

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 8

South Dakota Veterans Forum: South Dakota National Guard in WWII, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, outside main gate at Ellsworth Air Force Base

Victorian Santa photo shoot, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 920 Harley Davidson Way, Rapid City, free admission, donations accepted for Fighting Cancer with Photography

Saturday Art Adventures: Home Sweet Home, 1-3 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Historic Service Stations presented by Guy Edwards, 2-4 p.m., Knuckle Brewery, Sturgis

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 9

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 10

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 11

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

ART/EXHIBITS

Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche

Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City; reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.