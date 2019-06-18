LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
June 18
Piano Live!, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
June 19
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell
Bands and Brews: Vintage Blue, 8-11 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
June 20
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
John Roberts Y Pan Blanco, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Jagertown, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Nik Harr, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
June 21
Make Music Black Hills, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., various locations. For information, go to makemusicday.org/black-hills/
Dustin Tucker, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Jacob's Brother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
June 22
Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Indubious, 6-9 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Jacob's Brother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
June 23
Andrew Huot, piano, 7 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Custer
June 18
Leroy Miller Blues Band, 7 p.m., Custer Beacon
June 21
Deadwood
June 20
Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Adams House, Deadwood
June 21
Incubus, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
June 22
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
June 21
Nik Harr, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
June 22
Nik Harr, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
June 23
Teddy and the Rough Riders with special guest Emily Nenni, 7 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door
Rockerville
June 22
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville
Spearfish
June 21
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Downtown Friday Nights with Wolfhound, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
June 22
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Sturgis
June 21
Midnight Sun, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Jagertown, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
June 22
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
June 23
Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Sturgis City Park
PERFORMANCES
Through June 30
"Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood." Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors/military, $26 for students with identification and $16 for children 18 and under. All tickets are available at blackhillsplayhouse.com, or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 255-4141.
June 21-23
Children’s Theater series at Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. For showtimes and schedule, go to performingartsrc.org/tag/childrens-theater/
Children’s theater at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. For showtimes and schedule, go to matthewsopera.com/event/childrens-theater-monsters-lonely-boys-guide/
June 20-24
"Annie," 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students
June 20-22
SideQuest, the Princess and the Pheasant, 7 p.m., Mueller Civic Center, Hot Springs
June 20-30
Summer Stage: "Nunsense," 7:30 p.m., Woodburn, Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 students, $7 children
June 23: The Importance of Being Bill Russell with host Jeff Kingsbury, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $35
OTHER
Rapid City
June 18
Martian Obstacle Course, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Adult Hands-on: Carrara Italian Marble Galaxy Coasters, 6:30-8 p.m., RCPL downtown
June 19-22: Red Can Graffiti Jam, Eagle Butte. For information, go to lakotayouth.org/redcan/
OUTDOORS
June 21-23: Black Hills Mountain Fest Backpacker Magazine's Get Out More tours is coming to Rapid City in conjunction with Black Hills Mountain Fest. Get Out More tour host Randy Propster will talk about new gear, tips and lessons from the trail. He'll visit Roam'n Around in downtown Rapid City at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Propster will also be a guest at the Black Hills Mountain Fest from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23. Formerly the Black Hills Fat Tire Festival, Black Hills Mountain Fest showcases all the awesome ways people enjoy the beautiful Black Hills. The festival will be three days of races, seminars, outdoor vendors, and free concerts nightly. It is a great chance to gear up and meet other outdoor enthusiasts, whether you hike, bike, fly fish, run, rock climb, or just enjoy live music and local beer. For information and a full schedule of events, go to bhmtfest.com/.
June 22: Lover's Leap Volksmarch. Register 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Coolidge Lodge/Store. Custer State Park entrance fee required. Fee to walk is $3. The 10K will drive to the schoolhouse after registering to do Lover's Leap Trail Loop. The 5K will walk along creek to Love's Leap Trail and back to finish. Coolidge Lodge, Highway 16A in Custer State Park.
June 29: Little Elk Creek Trail Volksmarch. Register 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fee is $3. Travel on 1-90 to Exit 44 to Sturgis Road. Turn right to Little Elk Creek Road. The trail meanders along Little Elk Creek to Dalton Lake.
CHEAP THRILLS
June 24: Movies Under the Stars presents "Mary Poppins Returns." Movie starts at dusk; bring your own seating. Main Street Square, Rapid City.
FARMERS MARKETS
June 18
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
June 22
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
GALLERY
Continuing:
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City
Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St.
Until Oct. 13: The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art. For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.