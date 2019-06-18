{{featured_button_text}}

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

June 18

Piano Live!, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

June 19

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell

Bands and Brews: Vintage Blue, 8-11 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

June 20

Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

John Roberts Y Pan Blanco, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Jagertown, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Nik Harr, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

June 21

Make Music Black Hills, 11 a.m. to  9 p.m., various locations. For information, go to makemusicday.org/black-hills/

Dustin Tucker, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Jacob's Brother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

June 22

Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Indubious, 6-9 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Jacob's Brother, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

June 23

Andrew Huot, piano, 7 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Custer

June 18

Leroy Miller Blues Band, 7 p.m., Custer Beacon

June 21

Make Music Black Hills, various locations. For information, go to makemusicday.org/black-hills/

Deadwood

June 20

Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Adams House, Deadwood

June 21

Incubus, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Make Music Black Hills, various locations. For information, go to makemusicday.org/black-hills/

June 22

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Hill City

June 21

Nik Harr, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City 

Make Music Black Hills, various locations. For information, go to makemusicday.org/black-hills/

June 22

Nik Harr, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

June 23

Teddy and the Rough Riders with special guest Emily Nenni, 7 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Rockerville

June 22

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., The Gaslight, Rockerville

Spearfish

June 21

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Downtown Friday Nights with Wolfhound, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

June 22

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Sturgis

June 21

Midnight Sun, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club 

Jagertown, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

June 22

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

June 23

Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Sturgis City Park

PERFORMANCES

Through June 30

 "Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood." Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors/military, $26 for students with identification and $16 for children 18 and under. All tickets are available at blackhillsplayhouse.com, or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 255-4141. 

June 21-23

Children’s Theater series at Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. For showtimes and schedule, go to performingartsrc.org/tag/childrens-theater/

Children’s theater at Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. For showtimes and schedule, go to matthewsopera.com/event/childrens-theater-monsters-lonely-boys-guide/

June 20-24

"Annie," 7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students

June 20-22

SideQuest, the Princess and the Pheasant, 7 p.m., Mueller Civic Center, Hot Springs

June 20-30

Summer Stage: "Nunsense," 7:30 p.m., Woodburn, Black Box Theatre, Black Hills State University, Spearfish, $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 students, $7 children

June 23: The Importance of Being Bill Russell with host Jeff Kingsbury, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $35

OTHER

Rapid City

June 18

Martian Obstacle Course, 2-4 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Adult Hands-on: Carrara Italian Marble Galaxy Coasters, 6:30-8 p.m., RCPL downtown

June 19-22: Red Can Graffiti Jam, Eagle Butte. For information, go to lakotayouth.org/redcan/

OUTDOORS

June 21-23: Black Hills Mountain Fest Backpacker Magazine's Get Out More tours is coming to Rapid City in conjunction with Black Hills Mountain Fest. Get Out More tour host Randy Propster will talk about new gear, tips and lessons from the trail. He'll visit Roam'n Around in downtown Rapid City at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Propster will also be a guest at the Black Hills Mountain Fest from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23. Formerly the Black Hills Fat Tire Festival, Black Hills Mountain Fest showcases all the awesome ways people enjoy the beautiful Black Hills. The festival will be three days of races, seminars, outdoor vendors, and free concerts nightly. It is a great chance to gear up and meet other outdoor enthusiasts, whether you hike, bike, fly fish, run, rock climb, or just enjoy live music and local beer. For information and a full schedule of events, go to bhmtfest.com/.

June 22: Lover's Leap Volksmarch. Register 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Coolidge Lodge/Store. Custer State Park entrance fee required. Fee to walk is $3. The 10K will drive to the schoolhouse after registering to do Lover's Leap Trail Loop. The 5K will walk along creek to Love's Leap Trail and back to finish. Coolidge Lodge, Highway 16A in Custer State Park.

June 29: Little Elk Creek Trail Volksmarch. Register 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fee is $3. Travel on 1-90 to Exit 44 to Sturgis Road. Turn right to Little Elk Creek Road. The trail meanders along Little Elk Creek to Dalton Lake. 

CHEAP THRILLS

June 24: Movies Under the Stars presents "Mary Poppins Returns." Movie starts at dusk; bring your own seating. Main Street Square, Rapid City.

FARMERS MARKETS

June 18

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City

June 22

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

GALLERY

Continuing:

Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City

Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City

Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.

Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St. 

Until Oct. 13: The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art. For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions. 

