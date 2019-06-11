LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
June 12
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell
Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
June 13
You Knew Me When, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Glenn Miller Orchestra, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square
Summer Nights with Flannel, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe
Emily Lloyd, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
June 14
Joelle Simpson, harpist, 5-5:45 p.m., Rapid City Pubic Library downtown
Darin Frenchm 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Ted and Alice Miller, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Dick n The Dirt, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
June 15
Darin French 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Ted and Alice Miller, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Dick n The Dirt, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
June 16: Bach Society of the Black Hills presents Bach and His Boys, 2 p.m., South Canyon Lutheran Church. Free.
June 16: Anthony Gomes Band. Black Hills Blues Society presents a special performance by No. 1 Billboard blues artist Gomes. Doors open at 3 p.m., show starts at 4 p.m. at Kol, 504 Mount Rushmore Road. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show and available at eventbrite.com. $35 in advance includes show and brunch package.
Custer
June 12: Orion and Stacey Potter, 8 p.m., Custer Beacon
June 15: Deere John Doe, 7 p.m., Custer Beacon
June 18: Leroy Miller Blues Band, 7 p.m., Custer Beacon
Hill City
June 14: Mike Lemay, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
June 15: Mike Lemay, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Lead
June 14: Gordy and Dalyce, Cowboy Cookout on the Deck, 5:30 p.m., Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center, Lead, $30
Spearfish
June 15: You Knew Me When, 6 p.m., Crow Peak Brewing
June 17: Spearfish Songbook — Doug and Mike Two Bulls, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe
Sturgis
June 15: 35th & Taylor, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
PERFORMANCES
June 14-30: "Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood." Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors/military, $26 for students with identification and $16 for children 18 and under. All tickets are available at blackhillsplayhouse.com, or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 255-4141.
OTHER
June 12
Food Truck Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live music with Cantio Flutes from 11:15 a.m. to noon. 710 Kansas City St., Rapid City.
Fountain Springs Worship Night, 7 to 8 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City.
June 14-16: Black Hills Bluegrass Festival, Rush No More RV Resort & Campground near Sturgis, $18-55. Starts 6:30 p.m. Friday.
June 14-16: Wild Bill Days, Deadwood, various locations.
June 14
History on the Lawn: The Illustrated Life and Times of Wild Bill Hickok, noon, Adams House, Deadwood
Bob Boze Bell Book Signing, 2-5 p.m., Adams House, Deadwood
History Day social, 4:30-7 p.m., Sturgis City Auditorium
Summer Series: Chapel in the Hills, 5 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
June 15
Celebrating the 130th Anniversary of Meade County Parade, 10 a.m., downtown Sturgis
Lucas Oil ASCS National Sprint Car Tour, 5 p.m., Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, $25 (free for age 11 and under)
June 16: “Pannin’ for Gold” Family Fun Day. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., The Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche. Families will see a special presentation about gold and the Black Hills gold rush, then learn more about panning and try it themselves at a special “sluice” provided for the occasion. There will also be a drawing for the book, “The Gold Rush: the Uses and Importance of Gold." Refreshments served. Admission is $2 per person or free with museum membership; dads get in free in honor of Father’s Day. Reservations are suggested; call 723-1200.
OUTDOORS
June 13-14: Bird Banding. Dr. Kent Jensen, SDSU ornithologist, will be on the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery grounds 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday and Friday. He will be banding, identifying and documenting birds on the grounds. The public is welcome to attend to help, watch and learn. D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery, Spearfish.
June 15:
Rapid City Walk to Defeat ALS, 8:30 a.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City.
Moonwalk. The Black Hills National Forest will host a moonlit hike and talk about the sacredness of the Black Hills to the Oglala Lakota people at 7 p.m. June 15. Participants will walk approximately 1.5 miles round-trip on fairly even terrain in the central Black Hills. Members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe — Doug Patton, Joe Amiotte and Tony Twiss — will lead the walk. To reach the Moon Walk, drive to Johnson Siding, turn north on Norris Peak Road and travel 1.5 miles to the parking area. Signs will be posted at major intersections. Carpooling is advised due to limited space. Participants should arrive early and bring flashlights, water and bug repellent, and should dress for unexpected weather and hiking on uneven terrain. Long pants and sturdy footwear (hiking boots or athletic shoes) are recommended. The program may be canceled unexpectedly for unforeseen reasons such as lightning, high fire-danger forecasts or other reasons beyond control. The program will not be canceled due to rain unless lightning is spotted.
June 16: Father's Day Brunch. 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children (under 12). Served in Ruby's Garden at the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives, Spearfish.
June 22: Lover's Leap Volksmarch. Register 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Coolidge Lodge/Store. Custer State Park entrance fee required. Fee to walk is $3. The 10K will drive to the schoolhouse after registering to do Lover's Leap Trail Loop. The 5K will walk along creek to Love's Leap Trail and back to finish. Coolidge Lodge, Highway 16A in Custer State Park.
CHEAP THRILLS
May 24: Emerging Artists Night. Live music with Jack, Amelia and Adelaide Morgan. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bruce H. Lien Cultural Cafe, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Free.
June 14: Summer Movie Nights: "The Upside," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
FARMERS MARKETS
June 15:
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
June 18: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
GALLERY
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City
Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St.