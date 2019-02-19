LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Feb. 22
American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Public Library downtown
Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Corb Lund, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $20
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Feb. 23
Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Black Hills Bluegrass Association Open Mic Night and Membership Drive, 7-8:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Feb. 25
Chris Brubeck's "Triple Play", 9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theater
Deadwood
Feb. 22
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Feb. 23
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
Feb. 23
The Two Tracks, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $12
Spearfish
Feb. 22
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Feb. 23
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Feb. 24
Trout Steak Revival, 8 p.m., Back Porch, $10
Jason Guthmiller, 2 p.m., Gordy's Place
Sturgis
Feb. 22
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Club
Pop Rocks, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
PERFORMANCES
Feb. 22
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Feb. 23
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Feb. 24
Learning Forum: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children of Turtle Island presented by Lily Mendoza, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Sahara, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
SPECIAL EVENTS
Feb. 19
National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Bark and Twig People Project Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Art Center, Spearfish
STEAM Cafe presents "Despite Our Nature: Incentivizing Cooperation," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology's Myth Busters & Super Science Show, 6-8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Feb. 20
Lunch & Learn: Consumer Fraud & Identity Theft with Jody Gillaspie, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
Feb. 21
Salary Negotiation Skills "WorkSmart" Workshop, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Black Hills State University, Rapid City
Geek Speak Lecture: Why Our Mascot is Not a Bee—The Frustrations of a BHSU Entomologist, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Feb. 22
Turtle Soup presents The Sheriffs of Pennington County, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
Masquerade Ball & Community Dinner, 6-8 p.m., Cokata Wiconi, Eagle ButteClub for Boys Social, 6:30 p.m., Club for Boys, Rapid City
Feb. 23
Cabin Fever Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Nemo 500 Outhouse Races and Chili Cook-off Contest, 10 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. race
Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15
American Heart Association Heart Ball, 5:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner and program, 8 p.m. live auction, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Feb. 26
National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Becky Grismer Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $3
ART/EXHIBITS
Through Feb. 22: Emerging artist Tonna Zieske exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29