Try 1 month for 99¢
02 19 Happenings

Bubbles filled with methane gas ignites in the hands of Justin Meyer during his presentation on combustion during a previous South Dakota School of Mines & Technology's Myth Busters & Super Science Show. This year's version will take place Feb. 19 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City.

 Journal file photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Feb. 22

American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Public Library downtown

Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Corb Lund, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $20

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Feb. 23

Darin French, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Black Hills Bluegrass Association Open Mic Night and Membership Drive, 7-8:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Feb. 25

Chris Brubeck's "Triple Play", 9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theater

Deadwood

Feb. 22

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Feb. 23

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Hill City

Feb. 23

The Two Tracks, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $12

Spearfish

Feb. 22

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Feb. 23

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Feb. 24

Trout Steak Revival, 8 p.m., Back Porch, $10

Jason Guthmiller, 2 p.m., Gordy's Place

Sturgis

Feb. 22

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Club

Pop Rocks, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

PERFORMANCES

Feb. 22

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Feb. 23

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Feb. 24

Learning Forum: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children of Turtle Island presented by Lily Mendoza, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Sahara, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

SPECIAL EVENTS

Feb. 19

National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Bark and Twig People Project Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Art Center, Spearfish

STEAM Cafe presents "Despite Our Nature: Incentivizing Cooperation," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology's Myth Busters & Super Science Show, 6-8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Feb. 20

Lunch & Learn: Consumer Fraud & Identity Theft with Jody Gillaspie, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

Feb. 21

Salary Negotiation Skills "WorkSmart" Workshop, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Black Hills State University, Rapid City

Geek Speak Lecture: Why Our Mascot is Not a Bee—The Frustrations of a BHSU Entomologist, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Feb. 22

Turtle Soup presents The Sheriffs of Pennington County, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City

Masquerade Ball & Community Dinner, 6-8 p.m., Cokata Wiconi, Eagle ButteClub for Boys Social, 6:30 p.m., Club for Boys, Rapid City

Feb. 23

Cabin Fever Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Nemo 500 Outhouse Races and Chili Cook-off Contest, 10 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. race

Spearfish Carnival and Poker Tour, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big Hill Ski Area, $15

American Heart Association Heart Ball, 5:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner and program, 8 p.m. live auction, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Feb. 26

National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Becky Grismer Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $3

ART/EXHIBITS

Through Feb. 22: Emerging artist Tonna Zieske exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.