CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
RAPID CITY
Sept. 12
Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box
Sept. 13
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center
Sept. 14
Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Sept. 15
Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Alan Sack, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Sept. 16
Kiev (Ukraine) Symphony and Chorus, 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church
Sept. 17
Shook Twins with opener Jami Lynn, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $10 in advance, $15 at the door
Sept. 18
The Living Street Music, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
DEADWOOD
Sept. 13
Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10
Sept. 14
Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Sept. 15
Deadwood Jam featuring Camp Comfort, Horeshoes & Hand Grenades, Joey Molland's Badfinger, Larkin Poe, Reverend Horton Heat, Magic Giant and Here Come the Mummies, Deadwood, $40
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
STURGIS
Sept. 15
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
OUTDOORS
Sept. 15
Wharton Challenge 5K Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race, Memorial Park, Rapid City, $20
Black Hills Area Bikers Ultimate Canyon Poker Run, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $10
Black Hills Chapter Pheasants Forever Banquet, 4 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Sept. 29: Flume Trail No. 50 Volksmarch, register 8-11 a.m., Flume Trail at Calumet Trailhead, Hwy. 385 from Hill City to South Sheridan Lake Campground. Follow signs for Flume Trail at boat dock. For more, 605-574-3278
Sept. 30: Crazy Horse Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial. Three cans of food per person for entrance into the memorial. For more, 307-290-0746.
Oct. 6: The Wind Cave National Park Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to noon at South Entrance to Wind Cave National Park, drive 4 miles to start point of walk. Call 303-489-9313 for more.
PERFORMANCES
Sept. 12
Bellman Brown Bag: Readers Theater Presents, noon, Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
Sept. 14
Who Killed Nelly? Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
Sept. 15
Who Killed Nelly? Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
ART/EXHIBITS
Sept. 14
Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Sept. 15
Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Until Sept. 28: A free display of works by artist Hillary Kempenich will be on display at the Sioux Indian Museum, located in The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City. Kempenich is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, whose traditional arts are often incorporated into her art. For admission fees and hours, 605-394-6923.
Until Oct. 20: Celebration of Light: The 23rd Annual Members’ Exhibition by the Northern Plains Watercolor Society will be on display at the Dahl Arts Center.
Until Oct. 27: The 13th annual show and sale for the Artists of the Black Hills is at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. The free event showcases the work of the Artist of the Black Hills members, including painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, assemblage and glass work. Dahl galleries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Sept. 15
Touch-A-Truck, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $8. Proceeds to support the Children’s Museum of the Black Hills.
Aging Gracefully Expo, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City
Salute to Ellsworth Community Celebration, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Box Elder City Hall grounds
Sept. 17
Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation by Keith Sherburn, NOAA, on Space Weather and Our Changing Skies.
Sept. 18
Public Workshop on South Dakota Water Rights and Water Law, 10 a.m., U.S. Geological Survey, 1608 Mt. View Road, Rapid City
Coffee with the Candidates, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 1300 N. Elk Vale Road, Rapid City
ArtCentral Film Festival screening of “Me, The Other," 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
OTHER
Sept. 12
Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City