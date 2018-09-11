Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Black Hills Chapter Pheasants Forever Banquet, 4 p.m. doors open, 6:30 p.m. dinner, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC

RAPID CITY

Sept. 12

Aaron Benjamin, 8 p.m., Tinder Box

Sept. 13

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center

Sept. 14

Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Sept. 15

Barrett Hemmings, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Alan Sack, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Sept. 16

Kiev (Ukraine) Symphony and Chorus, 6 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church

Sept. 17

Shook Twins with opener Jami Lynn, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Sept. 18

The Living Street Music, 8 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

DEADWOOD

Sept. 13

Deadwood Jam Art and Jam Auction Fundraiser with music by Crow, Deadwood Mountain Grand, $10

Sept. 14

Deadwood Jam featuring El Dub, Lunar Funk Theory and The Big Wu, Deadwood, $20

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Sept. 15

Deadwood Jam featuring Camp Comfort, Horeshoes & Hand Grenades, Joey Molland's Badfinger, Larkin Poe, Reverend Horton Heat, Magic Giant and Here Come the Mummies, Deadwood, $40

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

STURGIS

Sept. 15

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

OUTDOORS

Sept. 15

Wharton Challenge 5K Run, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. race, Memorial Park, Rapid City, $20

Black Hills Area Bikers Ultimate Canyon Poker Run, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $10

Sept. 29: Flume Trail No. 50 Volksmarch, register 8-11 a.m., Flume Trail at Calumet Trailhead, Hwy. 385 from Hill City to South Sheridan Lake Campground. Follow signs for Flume Trail at boat dock. For more, 605-574-3278

Sept. 30: Crazy Horse Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial. Three cans of food per person for entrance into the memorial. For more, 307-290-0746.

Oct. 6: The Wind Cave National Park Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to noon at South Entrance to Wind Cave National Park, drive 4 miles to start point of walk. Call 303-489-9313 for more.

PERFORMANCES

Sept. 12

Bellman Brown Bag: Readers Theater Presents, noon, Matthews Opera House, Spearfish

Sept. 14

Who Killed Nelly? Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

Sept. 15

Who Killed Nelly? Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m. dinner, 6:30 p.m. show, Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

ART/EXHIBITS

Sept. 14

Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Sept. 15

Fall Arts & Crafts Celebration, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Until Sept. 28: A free display of works by artist Hillary Kempenich will be on display at the Sioux Indian Museum, located in The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City. Kempenich is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, whose traditional arts are often incorporated into her art. For admission fees and hours, 605-394-6923.

Until Oct. 20: Celebration of Light: The 23rd Annual Members’ Exhibition by the Northern Plains Watercolor Society will be on display at the Dahl Arts Center.

Until Oct. 27: The 13th annual show and sale for the Artists of the Black Hills is at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. The free event showcases the work of the Artist of the Black Hills members, including painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, assemblage and glass work. Dahl galleries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Sept. 15

Touch-A-Truck, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Black Hills Harley Davidson, Rapid City, $8. Proceeds to support the Children’s Museum of the Black Hills.

Aging Gracefully Expo, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City

Salute to Ellsworth Community Celebration, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Box Elder City Hall grounds

Sept. 17

Black Hills Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Presentation by Keith Sherburn, NOAA, on Space Weather and Our Changing Skies.

Sept. 18

Public Workshop on South Dakota Water Rights and Water Law, 10 a.m., U.S. Geological Survey, 1608 Mt. View Road, Rapid City

Coffee with the Candidates, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 1300 N. Elk Vale Road, Rapid City

ArtCentral Film Festival screening of “Me, The Other," 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish

OTHER

Sept. 12

Bingo, 12:30 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

