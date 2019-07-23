LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
July 23
David Greff, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
July 24
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
One Way Traffic, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
July 25
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Adam Lopez & The San Joaquin Valley Boys, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
Summer Nights with Trucker Radio, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City
Lightning Creek, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
July 26
Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills "He Said, She Said," 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $22.50
Mason Jennings, 7 p.m., The Barn, 9358 Neck York Road, Rapid City, $28 in advance, $33 day of show
Clarinet Madness, 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City
Chris Cady, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
He Said She Said, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Covington Road, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
July 27
Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Whippin Boy, 7 p.m., Black Hills Contraband, Rapid City
Lost Dog Street Band, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Chris Cady, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Lost Dog Street Band, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Covington Road, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Belle Fourche
July 24
Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
July 25
Church of Cash Music, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche
Custer
July 26
High Rise, 6 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
July 27
Mooncats, 6 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer
Deadwood
July 25
Northern Hills Community Band, 6:45 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood
July 26
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Bellamy Brothers, 10 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
July 27
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
July 28
Brandon Sprague (acoustic), 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
July 26
Humbletown, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
July 27
Miner Music Festival, 4-10 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $15
Humbletown, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Lead
July 25
Red Willow Band 45th anniversary reunion concert with Albert and Gage, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St. Tickets are $40 and available at 584-2067.
Spearfish
July 26
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Downtown Friday Nights with Lexi Wyman, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
July 27
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Sturgis
July 27
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
OUTDOORS
July 23: Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
July 24: Wild West Wednesdays. Roughstock and barrel saddle series rodeos held each week through Aug. 28 at Hart Ranch RV & Camping Resort, 23756 Arena Drive, Rapid City. Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for law enforcement/military/first responders, free for children 10 and under.
July 26-27: Cowboy poetry and music by Chance Dennis as he presents western life in the Black Hills. 8:30 p.m. in the amphitheater across from the picnic area at Devils Tower National Monument, Devils Tower, Wyo.
July 27: MudWest FunFest, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
PERFORMANCES
July 23, 25: Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378
July 23-24, 29-31: "The Phantom of the Matthews Opera House," 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. $12 adults, $6 youth under 18
July 25: "Harmonious Migrations" puppet show. Heather Henson's puppeteers present a playful exploration of the co-existence between people and cranes.
July 26-27, 28, 30: "Mamma Mia!" Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park. Shows 7:30 p.m. July 26 and 27; 2 p.m. July 28 and 30. $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
FARMERS MARKETS
July 24
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
July 27
Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Way Park, Custer
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot
Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
CHEAP THRILLS
July 27: "Everything's Coming Up Roses." Hill City Flower Show. Exhibits are taken 8-10 a.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and the show is open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is free. Boys and Girls Club, 297 Walnut Ave., Hill City.
July 29: Movies Under the Stars, "Finding Dory," 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
OTHER
July 24
Discover Badlands. Badlands National Park is hosting a Discover Badlands event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ben Reifel Visitor Center. Booths will highlight activities and research at Badlands National Park. There will be staff from the park as well as National Grasslands, National Weather Service and Badlands Natural History Association.
Full Draw Film Tour, 6 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 adults, $8 students
July 26-27: Meade County Fair, with community picnic from 4-6 p.m. July 26
July 26: Days of '76 Parade, 1:30 p.m., Deadwood
July 27: Days of '76 Parade, 10 a.m., Deadwood
GALLERY
Until July 30: Emerging Visual Artists. The photography of Taylor Escott is a compilation of black and white images taken at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City. Bruce H. Lien Cultural Cafe & Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
Until Aug. 17: South Dakota Governor's Eighth Biennial Art Exhibition. A juried exhibition for artists who live and work in South Dakota. The travelling biennial exhibition and its catalog serve as historical records, documenting the work of the state’s most important and innovative contemporary artists. Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Aug. 17: "The Chair is Not Me, Poems." Eleven of local author James "JJ" Janis' poems are illustrated with mixed media pieces by 10 artists of different abilities and cultures. Janis, who grew up between Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, was born with cerebral palsy. His book, "The Chair is Not Me," published last year. The art collection seeks to advocate for individuals with diverse abilities. Lobby Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Aug. 17: "Dividing Lines." An exhibition of paintings and ink transfer drawings that explore the landscape of the Northern High Plains. Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery, the Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 1: The art of Dustin Twiss and Brendon Albers. Twiss is a self‐taught artist who draws inspiration from the landscapes of South Dakota. Albers carves sculptures, inspired by Lakota cultural traditions and oral history, using hand tools and alabaster from the Black Hills. The exhibit is at Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, 222 New York St., Rapid City
Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.