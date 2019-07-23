{{featured_button_text}}
Devils Tower (copy)

Devils Tower National Monument is hosting a series of special presenters this summer. On July 26-27, Chase Dennis cowboy poetry and music at 8:30 p.m. in the amphitheater across from the picnic area.

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

July 23

David Greff, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

July 24

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City

One Way Traffic, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

July 25

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Adam Lopez & The San Joaquin Valley Boys, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

Summer Nights with Trucker Radio, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe, Rapid City

Lightning Creek, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Rachael Karpo, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

July 26

Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills "He Said, She Said," 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $22.50

Mason Jennings, 7 p.m., The Barn, 9358 Neck York Road, Rapid City, $28 in advance, $33 day of show

Clarinet Madness, 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Rapid City

Chris Cady, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

He Said She Said, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Covington Road, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

July 27

Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Whippin Boy, 7 p.m., Black Hills Contraband, Rapid City

Lost Dog Street Band, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Chris Cady, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City

Lost Dog Street Band, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Covington Road, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

Belle Fourche

July 24

Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

July 25

Church of Cash Music, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche

Custer 

July 26

High Rise, 6 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

July 27

Mooncats, 6 p.m., Mt. Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer

Deadwood

July 25

Northern Hills Community Band, 6:45 p.m., Main Street, Deadwood

July 26

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Bellamy Brothers, 10 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

July 27

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

July 28

Brandon Sprague (acoustic), 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Hill City 

July 26

Humbletown, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

July 27

Miner Music Festival, 4-10 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $15

Humbletown, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City

Lead 

July 25

Red Willow Band 45th anniversary reunion concert with Albert and Gage, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St. Tickets are $40 and available at 584-2067. 

Spearfish

July 26

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Downtown Friday Nights with Lexi Wyman, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish

July 27

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Sturgis

July 27

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

OUTDOORS

July 23: Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

July 24: Wild West Wednesdays. Roughstock and barrel saddle series rodeos held each week through Aug. 28 at Hart Ranch RV & Camping Resort, 23756 Arena Drive, Rapid City. Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for law enforcement/military/first responders, free for children 10 and under. 

July 26-27: Cowboy poetry and music by Chance Dennis as he presents western life in the Black Hills. 8:30 p.m. in the amphitheater across from the picnic area at Devils Tower National Monument, Devils Tower, Wyo.

July 27: MudWest FunFest, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

PERFORMANCES

July 23, 25: Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378

July 23-24, 29-31: "The Phantom of the Matthews Opera House," 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. $12 adults, $6 youth under 18

July 25: "Harmonious Migrations" puppet show. Heather Henson's puppeteers present a playful exploration of the co-existence between people and cranes. 

July 26-27, 28, 30: "Mamma Mia!" Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park. Shows 7:30 p.m. July 26 and 27; 2 p.m. July 28 and 30. $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children 

FARMERS MARKETS

July 24

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

July 27

Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Way Park, Custer

Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot

Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

CHEAP THRILLS

July 27: "Everything's Coming Up Roses." Hill City Flower Show. Exhibits are taken 8-10 a.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. and the show is open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It is free. Boys and Girls Club, 297 Walnut Ave., Hill City. 

July 29: Movies Under the Stars, "Finding Dory," 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

OTHER

July 24 

Discover Badlands. Badlands National Park is hosting a Discover Badlands event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ben Reifel Visitor Center. Booths will highlight activities and research at Badlands National Park. There will be staff from the park as well as National Grasslands, National Weather Service and Badlands Natural History Association. 

Full Draw Film Tour, 6 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 adults, $8 students

July 26-27: Meade County Fair, with community picnic from 4-6 p.m. July 26

July 26: Days of '76 Parade, 1:30 p.m., Deadwood

July 27: Days of '76 Parade, 10 a.m., Deadwood

GALLERY

Until July 30: Emerging Visual Artists. The photography of Taylor Escott is a compilation of black and white images taken at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City. Bruce H. Lien Cultural Cafe & Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.

Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.

Until Aug. 17: South Dakota Governor's Eighth Biennial Art Exhibition. A juried exhibition for artists who live and work in South Dakota. The travelling biennial exhibition and its catalog serve as historical records, documenting the work of the state’s most important and innovative contemporary artists.​ Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.

Until Aug. 17: "The Chair is Not Me, Poems." Eleven of local author James "JJ" Janis' poems are illustrated with mixed media pieces by 10 artists of different abilities and cultures. Janis, who grew up between Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, was born with cerebral palsy. His book, "The Chair is Not Me," published last year. The art collection seeks to advocate for individuals with diverse abilities. Lobby Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St.​, Rapid City.

Until Aug. 17: "Dividing Lines." An exhibition of paintings and ink transfer drawings that explore the landscape of the Northern High Plains. Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery, the Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City. 

Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City. 

Until Oct. 1: The art of Dustin Twiss and Brendon Albers. Twiss is a self‐taught artist who draws inspiration from the landscapes of South Dakota. Albers carves sculptures, inspired by Lakota cultural traditions and oral history, using hand tools and alabaster from the Black Hills. The exhibit is at Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, 222 New York St., Rapid City

Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.

