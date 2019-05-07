LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
May 7
Seth Sterner, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Halestorm with special guests Palaye Royale & Beasto Blanco, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
May 10
Harp Music with Joelle Simpson, 5-5:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
May 11
Shrine of Democracy Chorus presents "Be Our Guest," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $5 military/students
Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Alan & Charlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
May 12
Band Stand Boogie - The Diamonds: The Rapid City Concert Association will wrap up its 2018-19 season with The Diamonds. The vocal quartet salutes American Bandstand with a dynamic show featuring eight costume changes and plenty of entertainment. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. May 12 in the fine arts theatre of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $25, and are available at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center box office or at rapidcityconcertassociation.com.
May 14
Joe O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Deadwood
May 11
Julio Iglesias Jr. with opener New North, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Hill City
May 10
Them Coulee Boys, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10
May 13
Izzy Heltai with special guest Tough Old Bird, 5:30-8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Piedmont
May 11
Wilt Brothers, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont
Spearfish
May 10
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
May 11
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Sturgis
May 10
Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, $8 in advance
PERFORMANCES
May 10 & 11
"Oliver!" 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
May 11
Prima School of Dancing presents Beauty & the Beast, 2 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Prima School of Dancing presents Destination, 7 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
May 12
"Oliver!" 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth
"Noises Off," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SPECIAL EVENTS
May 10
Turtle Soup: Black Hills Playhouse, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors
10th annual Wine Tasting and Auction, 5 to 7 p.m., Sanford Lab Homestake Visitors Center, Lead.
Great American Book Festival, various locations, Rapid City. See Page 2 for details.
May 11
Sturgis Volksmarch through Deadman Canyon. Can start between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Starting point is Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. $3 per hiker.
5K Dog Jog and 1-Mile Mutt Strutt, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. run/walk, Custer Beacon, $25. Proceeds to benefit the Custer Bark Park.
Great American Book Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
ART/EXHIBITS
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City