The Diamonds

The Diamonds perform at 7:30 p.m. May 12 in the fine arts theatre of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.

 Courtesy photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

May 7

Seth Sterner, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Halestorm with special guests Palaye Royale & Beasto Blanco, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

May 10

Harp Music with Joelle Simpson, 5-5:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

May 11

Shrine of Democracy Chorus presents "Be Our Guest," 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $10 adults, $5 military/students

Lang Termes, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Alan & Charlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Tie Dye Volcano, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

May 12

Band Stand Boogie - The Diamonds: The Rapid City Concert Association will wrap up its 2018-19 season with The Diamonds. The vocal quartet salutes American Bandstand with a dynamic show featuring eight costume changes and plenty of entertainment. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. May 12 in the fine arts theatre of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Tickets are $25, and are available at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center box office or at rapidcityconcertassociation.com

May 14

Joe O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Deadwood

May 11

Julio Iglesias Jr. with opener New North, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Hill City

May 10

Them Coulee Boys, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $10

May 13

Izzy Heltai with special guest Tough Old Bird, 5:30-8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City

Piedmont

May 11

Wilt Brothers, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont

Spearfish

May 10

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

May 11

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Sturgis

May 10

Slamabama, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, $8 in advance

PERFORMANCES

May 10 & 11

"Oliver!" 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

"Noises Off," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

May 11

Prima School of Dancing presents Beauty & the Beast, 2 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Prima School of Dancing presents Destination, 7 p.m., Fine Arts Theatre, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

May 12

"Oliver!" 2 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $20 adults, $15 members, $8 youth

"Noises Off," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SPECIAL EVENTS

May 10

Turtle Soup: Black Hills Playhouse, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City, $12 adults, $10 seniors

10th annual Wine Tasting and Auction, 5 to 7 p.m., Sanford Lab Homestake Visitors Center, Lead.

Great American Book Festival, various locations, Rapid City. See Page 2 for details.

May 11

Sturgis Volksmarch through Deadman Canyon. Can start between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Starting point is Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau. $3 per hiker.

5K Dog Jog and 1-Mile Mutt Strutt, 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. run/walk, Custer Beacon, $25. Proceeds to benefit the Custer Bark Park.

Great American Book Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

ART/EXHIBITS

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City

Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City

Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City

