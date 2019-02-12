Try 1 month for 99¢
02 12 Happenings

Artwork from the exhibit Takuwe is pictured ahead of the exhibit's opening on Feb. 15 at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.

 Courtesy photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Feb. 15

Nik Haar, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacy Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Feb. 16

Nik Haar, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Darin French, 6-8 p.m., Dakota Point Brewing

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Deadwood

Feb. 15

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Feb. 16

Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m., Mountain Grand

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Feb. 17

Clay Walker, 8 p.m., Mountain Grand

Sturgis

Feb. 15

Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Club

Feb. 17

Dave Martinson’s Big Band and Chocolate Tasting, 2-4 p.m., Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students

PERFORMANCES

Feb. 15

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

Feb. 16

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

Feb. 17

Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth

SPECIAL EVENTS

Feb. 12

Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meeting, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Kristi Thielen will present “The Wives of the Men on Mount Rushmore."

Business to Business Expo, 5-8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Feb. 13

Rick Kahler presents Money Skills - 21st Century Survival Skills, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

Darton Geological Society, 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. potluck, 7 p.m. meeting followed by speaker, Westhills Village, Rapid City. Sarah Keenan will present "Nutrient hotspots in time: modern and geologic animal decay."

Feb. 14

Geek Speak Lecture: Secrets and Unconventional Uses of Microsoft Office, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

American Legion Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Feb. 15

Turtle Soup presents The Fassbender Collection, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City

History at High Noon: “Sulphur, 1909 to 2018” presented by Larry Stomprud, Sturgis Public Library

Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 5-9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Book to Film Movie Night: First Man, 6:30-8:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Feb. 16

Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Escape to the Park, 1 p.m., Custer State Park Visitor Center

Feb. 17

Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5

Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

Learning Forum: The Underground Railroad presented by Don Bayleat, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

Family Fun Day: Money, Money, Money, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $3

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Feb. 18

Black Hills Astronomical Society 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. NASA Solar System Ambassador Arjun Avyangar will speak about black holes.

Feb. 19

National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Bark and Twig People Project Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Art Center, Spearfish

STEAM Cafe presents "Despite Our Nature: Incentivizing Cooperation," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology's Myth Busters & Super Science Show, 6-8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

ART/EXHIBITS

Feb. 15-May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29

Through Feb. 15: Kyle Novak art exhibit, “Relevance at the End of Everything,” APEX Gallery at S.D. School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City

Through Feb. 22: Emerging artist Tonna Zieske exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

