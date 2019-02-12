LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Feb. 15
Nik Haar, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacy Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Feb. 16
Nik Haar, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Darin French, 6-8 p.m., Dakota Point Brewing
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Deadwood
Feb. 15
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Feb. 16
Blackberry Smoke, 8 p.m., Mountain Grand
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Feb. 17
Clay Walker, 8 p.m., Mountain Grand
Sturgis
Feb. 15
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Club
Feb. 17
Dave Martinson’s Big Band and Chocolate Tasting, 2-4 p.m., Community Center Theater, $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students
PERFORMANCES
Feb. 15
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
Feb. 16
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
Feb. 17
Return to the Forbidden Planet, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 youth
SPECIAL EVENTS
Feb. 12
Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meeting, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Kristi Thielen will present “The Wives of the Men on Mount Rushmore."
Business to Business Expo, 5-8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Feb. 13
Rick Kahler presents Money Skills - 21st Century Survival Skills, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
Darton Geological Society, 6 p.m. social, 6:30 p.m. potluck, 7 p.m. meeting followed by speaker, Westhills Village, Rapid City. Sarah Keenan will present "Nutrient hotspots in time: modern and geologic animal decay."
Feb. 14
Geek Speak Lecture: Secrets and Unconventional Uses of Microsoft Office, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
American Legion Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Feb. 15
Turtle Soup presents The Fassbender Collection, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
History at High Noon: “Sulphur, 1909 to 2018” presented by Larry Stomprud, Sturgis Public Library
Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 5-9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Book to Film Movie Night: First Man, 6:30-8:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Feb. 16
Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Escape to the Park, 1 p.m., Custer State Park Visitor Center
Feb. 17
Breakfast Fundraiser, 8-11 a.m., Family Moose Center, Rapid City, $5
Counts of the Cobblestone Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
Learning Forum: The Underground Railroad presented by Don Bayleat, 2 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
Family Fun Day: Money, Money, Money, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $3
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Feb. 18
Black Hills Astronomical Society 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. NASA Solar System Ambassador Arjun Avyangar will speak about black holes.
Feb. 19
National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Bark and Twig People Project Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Art Center, Spearfish
STEAM Cafe presents "Despite Our Nature: Incentivizing Cooperation," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology's Myth Busters & Super Science Show, 6-8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
ART/EXHIBITS
Feb. 15-May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29
Through Feb. 15: Kyle Novak art exhibit, “Relevance at the End of Everything,” APEX Gallery at S.D. School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City
Through Feb. 22: Emerging artist Tonna Zieske exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City