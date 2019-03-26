Try 3 months for $3
Happenings

Roma's Ristorante in Spearfish will have live music on March 29-30.

 Journal file

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

March 26

Joseph O'Rourke, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

March 29

Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge

March 30

Lindsey Ann, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge

March 31

A Birthday Celebration Concert-the Music of Bach, 2-3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help

April 2

David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Breaking Benjamin with Skillet, Underoath & Fight the Fury, 6:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Deadwood

March 29

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

March 30

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Spearfish

March 29

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

March 30

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Sturgis

March 29

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

PERFORMANCES

March 26

National Players Shakespeare Truck Stage performance, 7 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $50 (only 50 seats available)

March 28

Twelfth Night performed by the National Players, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $25 adults, $10 youth

March 29

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

March 30

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

March 31

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

SPECIAL EVENTS

March 26

Russian Cultural Kaleidoscope presentation with Sergei Shapoval, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater

March 27

Creating with Plant Life: Making Art with Natural Materials, 1-2:30 p.m., Super 8, Hill City

March 30

LUNAFEST, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer High School

Cultural Expo, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City. Ethnic food sampling from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $8.

April 1

Community Discussion with Andy Young, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

ART/EXHIBITS

Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.