Happenings

LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
March 26
Joseph O'Rourke, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
March 29
Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
March 30
Lindsey Ann, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
March 31
A Birthday Celebration Concert-the Music of Bach, 2-3 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
April 2
David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Breaking Benjamin with Skillet, Underoath & Fight the Fury, 6:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Deadwood
March 29
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
March 30
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Spearfish
March 29
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
March 30
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sturgis
March 29
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
My Second Rodeo, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
PERFORMANCES
March 26
National Players Shakespeare Truck Stage performance, 7 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $50 (only 50 seats available)
March 28
Twelfth Night performed by the National Players, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $25 adults, $10 youth
March 29
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
March 30
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
March 31
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
SPECIAL EVENTS
March 26
Russian Cultural Kaleidoscope presentation with Sergei Shapoval, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater
March 27
Creating with Plant Life: Making Art with Natural Materials, 1-2:30 p.m., Super 8, Hill City
March 30
LUNAFEST, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer High School
Cultural Expo, 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City. Ethnic food sampling from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $8.
April 1
Community Discussion with Andy Young, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
ART/EXHIBITS
Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29