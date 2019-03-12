LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
March 15
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Jukebox Hero, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
March 16
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
Deadwood
March 15
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
March 16
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Spearfish
March 15
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
March 16
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sturgis
March 16
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Club
Silver Street Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon
March 17
Colcannon, 2 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15
PERFORMANCES
March 16
Kinky Boots, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
March 17
Kinky Boots, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City
SPECIAL EVENTS
March 13
B.H. Regional Job Fair, noon, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
March 14
Geek Speak Lecture: Manufacturing (Real)ity, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
March 15
Leprechaun Olympics, 5 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. games, Deadwood
Book to Film Movie Night: Green Book, 6:30-8:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Short Story Stage Reading, 7 p.m., Matthews Art Gallery, Spearfish
March 16
Spring Fling Craft/Vendor Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.
B.H. Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $7
Music & Movement: All Our Favorites, 10:30-11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
St. Patrick's Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Rapid City
St. Patrick's Day Parade, noon, Deadwood
Women Composers throughout History: Breaking Classical Music’s Glass Ceiling with Nancy Williams, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Raffle, 5:30-8 p.m., St. Michael's Church, Hermosa
St. Patrick's Day Dinner, 6-10 p.m., Alex Johnson Hotel Ballroom, Rapid City, $40 or $35 for Black Hills Celtic Society members (advance ticket sales only)
March 17
Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.
B.H. Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $7
St. Patrick's Day Ham Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, Custer
Family Fun Day: Luck of the Irish, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $2
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Meet Me in St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
March 18
Speaker Series: The value of assistance dogs and their different roles by Carol Salveson and Becky Flanagan, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City
Community Discussion with JuQ, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
ART/EXHIBITS
Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29