Happenings 031219

Dan Sherrill will have two performances this weekend at the 445 Martini Lounge in Rapid City.

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

March 15

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Jukebox Hero, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge

March 16

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Dan Sherrill, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge

Deadwood

March 15

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

March 16

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Spearfish

March 15

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

March 16

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Sturgis

March 16

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Club

Silver Street Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon

March 17

Colcannon, 2 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater, $15

PERFORMANCES

March 16

Kinky Boots, 7:30 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

March 17

Kinky Boots, 2 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Fine Arts Theatre, Rapid City

SPECIAL EVENTS

March 13

B.H. Regional Job Fair, noon, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

March 14

Geek Speak Lecture: Manufacturing (Real)ity, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

March 15

Leprechaun Olympics, 5 p.m. registration, 6 p.m. games, Deadwood

Book to Film Movie Night: Green Book, 6:30-8:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Short Story Stage Reading, 7 p.m., Matthews Art Gallery, Spearfish

March 16

Spring Fling Craft/Vendor Show, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.

B.H. Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $7

Music & Movement: All Our Favorites, 10:30-11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

St. Patrick's Day Parade, 11 a.m., downtown Rapid City

St. Patrick's Day Parade, noon, Deadwood

Women Composers throughout History: Breaking Classical Music’s Glass Ceiling with Nancy Williams, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Raffle, 5:30-8 p.m., St. Michael's Church, Hermosa

St. Patrick's Day Dinner, 6-10 p.m., Alex Johnson Hotel Ballroom, Rapid City, $40 or $35 for Black Hills Celtic Society members (advance ticket sales only)

March 17

Antiques and Railroad Show & Sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City High School. Antique evaluations available for $3 per item.

B.H. Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $7

St. Patrick's Day Ham Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, Custer

Family Fun Day: Luck of the Irish, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche, $2

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Meet Me in St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

March 18

Speaker Series: The value of assistance dogs and their different roles by Carol Salveson and Becky Flanagan, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City

Community Discussion with JuQ, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

ART/EXHIBITS

Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29

