LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
July 16
Barrett Hemmings, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
July 17
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell
Rebel VanLoh, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
July 18
Roy & Brendan + Tom, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center
Roger Dale, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square
Summer Nights with Tripwire, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe
John Mairose & Rachael Karpo, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
July 19
Bill Price, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Justin Howl, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
The Red Petals, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
July 20
Barrett Hemmings, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Justin Howl, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
July 23
David Greff, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Belle Fourche
July 17
Green Dolphin, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche
July 18
Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche
Custer
July 20
Whippin' Boy and Lucas Olson, 4 p.m., Mount Rushmore Brewing Co.
July 19
Chris Cady and Dan Sherrill, 5 p.m., Mount Rushmore Brewing Co.
Deadwood
July 19
Jack Anthony Daniels, 6 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand patio
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
July 20
Jack Anthony Daniels, 6 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand patio
Midland, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
July 21
Brandon Sprague (acoustic), 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
July 19-20
Mark Williams, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Lead
July 25: Red Willow Band 45th anniversary reunion concert with Albert and Gage, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St. Tickets are $40 and available at 584-2067.
Spearfish
July 19
Lucas Olson, 4-6 p.m., Spearfish City Park
Mighty Brother, 6-10 p.m., Spearfish City Park
Downtown Friday Nights with Pumpin' Ethyl, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish
July 20
Lucas Olson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spearfish City Park
Chris Huisenga, 1-3 p.m., Spearfish City Park
Chris Cady, 3-5 p.m., Spearfish City Park
The Red Petals, 5-8 p.m., Spearfish City Park
July 21
TJ Ellis, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spearfish City Park
Hank Harris, 1-3 p.m., Spearfish City Park
Sturgis
July 18
Shenandoah, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
July 19
Whiskey Bent Band, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground
The Living Street, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
July 21
Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Harley Davidson Rally Point
OUTDOORS
July 16, 23: Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492
July 17: Wild West Wednesdays. Roughstock and barrel saddle series rodeos held each week through Aug. 28 at Hart Ranch RV & Camping Resort, 23756 Arena Drive, Rapid City. Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for law enforcement/military/first responders, free for children 10 and under.
July 19: 2019 ADA Picnic, 7 to 10 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
July 19-21: Festival in the Park, Spearfish City Park. Friday $5 admission; Saturday and Sunday admission free.
July 20-21: Hills Alive Christian Music Festival, Memorial Park, Rapid City. Free admission.
PERFORMANCES
July 16-21: "Side Show," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children
July 16, 18, 23: Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378
July 16-17, 22-24, 29-31: "The Phantom of the Matthews Opera House," 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. $12 Adults, $6 youth under 18
July 19: Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills Classical Concert Series presents "Magic and Mysterious," 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City. Tickets: 605-394-1786
July 20: Spencer James with opener comedian Sheldon Starr, 8 p.m., Dahl Fine Arts Center, Rapid City, $22
July 20: Wild West Burlesque, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
OTHER
July 17-20: Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish
July 20: Great Plains Native Artist Showcase and Cultural Celebration, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
July 20: Sixth annual Native Film Festival, SDPB Black Hills Studios, 415 Main St., Rapid City.
Through July 19: Kids Theater Camp with Dakota Players from Black Hills Playhouse, Historic Homestake Opera House, Lead. $25 per child, scholarships available. Pre-registration required 584-2067 anne@homestakeoperahouse.org
July 19: Public Star Party: Apollo 11 Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary, 8:30 p.m., Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City
July 19-21: Gold Discovery Days, Custer
July 22-26: Multi Media Art Camp. Starts at 12:30 p.m. each day. For children 6-13 years old. Try a variety of mediums and create multi-media projects using different tools. Study color theory, brush tricks and perspective, and learn 2D and 3D techniques. All supplies provided; all skill levels welcome. Cost: $70 for members, $75 for non-members. Hosted by the Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
July 22-26: Comics & Anime Camp. Starts at 9 a.m. each day. For children 7-13 years old. Learn to draw, paint and develop new characters. Learn to build a story arc with a beginning, middle and end. This camp will also explore narrative elements like point of view, character expressions and environments. All supplies provided; all skill levels welcome. Cost: $70 for members, $75 for non-members. Hosted by the Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
FARMERS MARKETS
July 16
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
July 17
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
July 18
4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1010 State St., Belle Fourche (Roosevelt gym if there is bad weather)
July 19
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Gordon Park, Deadwood
4 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs
July 20
8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Way Park, Custer
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot
CHEAP THRILLS
July 22: Movies Under the Stars "The Incredibles 2," 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City
GALLERY
Until July 30: Emerging Visual Artists. The photography of Taylor Escott is a compilation of black and white images taken at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City. Bruce H. Lien Cultural Cafe & Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
Until Aug. 17: South Dakota Governor's Eighth Biennial Art Exhibition. A juried exhibition for artists who live and work in South Dakota. The travelling biennial exhibition and its catalog serve as historical records, documenting the work of the state’s most important and innovative contemporary artists. Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Aug. 17: "The Chair is Not Me, Poems." Eleven of local author James "JJ" Janis' poems are illustrated with mixed media pieces by 10 artists of different abilities and cultures. Janis, who grew up between Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, was born with cerebral palsy. His book, "The Chair is Not Me," published last year. The art collection seeks to advocate for individuals with diverse abilities. Lobby Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Aug. 17: "Dividing Lines." An exhibition of paintings and ink transfer drawings that explore the landscape of the Northern High Plains. Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery, the Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.