Black Hills Farmers Market (copy)

Fresh produce is among the things available on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Black Hills Farmers Market in Rapid City. 

 Adam Fondren, Journal file

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

July 16

Barrett Hemmings, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

July 17

Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell

Rebel VanLoh, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

July 18

Roy & Brendan + Tom, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center

Roger Dale, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC, 6-9 p.m., Main Street Square

Summer Nights with Tripwire, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe

John Mairose & Rachael Karpo, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

July 19

Bill Price, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Justin Howl, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

The Red Petals, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

July 20

Barrett Hemmings, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Justin Howl, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

July 23

David Greff, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Belle Fourche

July 17

Green Dolphin, 7 p.m., Herrmann Park Bandshell, Belle Fourche

July 18

Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., State Street, Belle Fourche

Custer

July 20

Whippin' Boy and Lucas Olson, 4 p.m., Mount Rushmore Brewing Co.

July 19

Chris Cady and Dan Sherrill, 5 p.m., Mount Rushmore Brewing Co.

Deadwood

July 19

Jack Anthony Daniels, 6 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand patio

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

July 20

Jack Anthony Daniels, 6 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand patio

Midland, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

July 21

Brandon Sprague (acoustic), 4 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Hill City

July 19-20

Mark Williams, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station

Lead

July 25: Red Willow Band 45th anniversary reunion concert with Albert and Gage, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, 313 W. Main St. Tickets are $40 and available at 584-2067. 

Spearfish

July 19

Lucas Olson, 4-6 p.m., Spearfish City Park

Mighty Brother, 6-10 p.m., Spearfish City Park

Downtown Friday Nights with Pumpin' Ethyl, 6:30 p.m., Spearfish 

July 20

Lucas Olson, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spearfish City Park

Chris Huisenga, 1-3 p.m., Spearfish City Park

Chris Cady, 3-5 p.m., Spearfish City Park

The Red Petals, 5-8 p.m., Spearfish City Park

July 21

TJ Ellis, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spearfish City Park

Hank Harris, 1-3 p.m., Spearfish City Park

Sturgis

July 18

Shenandoah, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

July 19

Whiskey Bent Band, 8 p.m., Kickstands Campground

The Living Street, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

July 21

Northern Hills Community Band, 7 p.m., Harley Davidson Rally Point

OUTDOORS

July 16, 23: Angostura Yacht Club Sailboat Races, 6:30 p.m., Angostura Recreation Area, Hot Springs, 484-2492

July 17: Wild West Wednesdays. Roughstock and barrel saddle series rodeos held each week through Aug. 28 at Hart Ranch RV & Camping Resort, 23756 Arena Drive, Rapid City. Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for law enforcement/military/first responders, free for children 10 and under. 

July 19: 2019 ADA Picnic, 7 to 10 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

July 19-21: Festival in the Park, Spearfish City Park. Friday $5 admission; Saturday and Sunday admission free.

July 20-21: Hills Alive Christian Music Festival, Memorial Park, Rapid City. Free admission.

PERFORMANCES

July 16-21: "Side Show," 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $35 adult, $32 senior/military, $26 students, $16 children 

July 16, 18, 23: Spirit of the American Cowboy supper and show, 5:30 p.m. supper, 6:15 p.m. show, High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $30, 605-642-9378

July 16-17, 22-24, 29-31: "The Phantom of the Matthews Opera House," 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish. $12 Adults, $6 youth under 18

July 19: Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills Classical Concert Series presents "Magic and Mysterious," 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City. Tickets: 605-394-1786 

July 20: Spencer James with opener comedian Sheldon Starr, 8 p.m., Dahl Fine Arts Center, Rapid City, $22

July 20: Wild West Burlesque, 8 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

OTHER

July 17-20: Black Hills Corvette Classic, Spearfish

July 20: Great Plains Native Artist Showcase and Cultural Celebration, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

July 20: Sixth annual Native Film Festival, SDPB Black Hills Studios, 415 Main St., Rapid City. 

Through July 19: Kids Theater Camp with Dakota Players from Black Hills Playhouse, Historic Homestake Opera House, Lead. $25 per child, scholarships available. Pre-registration required 584-2067 anne@homestakeoperahouse.org

July 19: Public Star Party: Apollo 11 Lunar Landing 50th Anniversary, 8:30 p.m., Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City

July 19-21: Gold Discovery Days, Custer

July 22-26: Multi Media Art Camp. Starts at 12:30 p.m. each day. For children 6-13 years old. Try a variety of mediums and create multi-media projects using different tools. Study color theory, brush tricks and perspective, and learn 2D and 3D techniques. All supplies provided; all skill levels welcome. Cost: $70 for members, $75 for non-members. Hosted by the Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City. 

July 22-26: Comics & Anime Camp. Starts at 9 a.m. each day. For children 7-13 years old. Learn to draw, paint and develop new characters. Learn to build a story arc with a beginning, middle and end. This camp will also explore narrative elements like point of view, character expressions and environments. All supplies provided; all skill levels welcome. Cost: $70 for members, $75 for non-members. Hosted by the Rapid City Arts Council at the Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City. 

FARMERS MARKETS

July 16

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City

July 17

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

July 18

4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1010 State St., Belle Fourche (Roosevelt gym if there is bad weather)

July 19

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Gordon Park, Deadwood

4 p.m to 6:30 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs

July 20

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Way Park, Custer

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City

9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts parking lot

CHEAP THRILLS

July 22: Movies Under the Stars "The Incredibles 2," 5:30 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City

GALLERY

Until July 30: Emerging Visual Artists. The photography of Taylor Escott is a compilation of black and white images taken at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City. Bruce H. Lien Cultural Cafe & Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.

Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.

Until Aug. 17: South Dakota Governor's Eighth Biennial Art Exhibition. A juried exhibition for artists who live and work in South Dakota. The travelling biennial exhibition and its catalog serve as historical records, documenting the work of the state’s most important and innovative contemporary artists.​ Sen. Stan Adelstein & Lynda K. Clark Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.

Until Aug. 17: "The Chair is Not Me, Poems." Eleven of local author James "JJ" Janis' poems are illustrated with mixed media pieces by 10 artists of different abilities and cultures. Janis, who grew up between Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, was born with cerebral palsy. His book, "The Chair is Not Me," published last year. The art collection seeks to advocate for individuals with diverse abilities. Lobby Gallery, Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St.​, Rapid City.

Until Aug. 17: "Dividing Lines." An exhibition of paintings and ink transfer drawings that explore the landscape of the Northern High Plains. Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery, the Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City. 

Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City. 

Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions. 

