Try 1 month for 99¢
Happenings

The Brandon Sprague Band will have two performances this weekend at Deadwood Tobacco Co.

 Journal file

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Jan. 15

Jeff and Jody Fox, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Jan. 18

Hector Segura, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Jan. 19

Hector Segura, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Midnight Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Jan. 22

David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Deadwood

Jan. 18

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Jan. 19

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Hill City

Jan. 19

Evan Bartels, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10 in advance, $12 at the door

Spearfish

Jan. 18

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

The Potter Family Ladies, 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Convention Center, $15

Jan. 19

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Jan. 20

Kenny Putnam, Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers, 2-4 p.m., High Plains Heritage Center, $10

Sturgis

Jan. 18

Chris Huisenga, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

PERFORMANCES

Jan. 18

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

Jan. 19

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SPECIAL EVENTS

Jan. 15

STEAM Cafe "Dinosaurs: A Catalyst for Critical Thought," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City

Jan. 16

Lunch & Learn: Elaine Doll-Dunn — Marathon Runner & Motivational Speaker, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jan. 17

Preservation Thursday: Raiding Deadwood’s Bad Lands, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Jan. 18

History at High Noon, Sturgis Public Library. Presentation by Jim Holland on "Ships of the South Dakota Navy."

Book to Film Movie Night: Christopher Robin, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jan. 19

Birds & Blooms, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jolly Lane Greenhouse, Rapid City

Music & Movement: Falling Snow, 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Breakin' the Winter Blues Chili Cook-off, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City

Escape to the Park featuring Gordon Phillips of Black Hills Mining Museum, 1 p.m., Custer State Park Visitor Center

Burning Beetle, 4-10 p.m., Custer

S.D. United Softball Chili Feed & Silent Auction Fundraiser, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5

Jan. 20

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Gaslight, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Jan. 21

B.H. Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Craig Howe will present "Explorations of the Lakota Universe."

ART/EXHIBITS

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.