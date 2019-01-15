Happenings

LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Jan. 15
Jeff and Jody Fox, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Jan. 18
Hector Segura, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Jan. 19
Hector Segura, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Midnight Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Jan. 22
David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Deadwood
Jan. 18
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Jan. 19
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
Jan. 19
Evan Bartels, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10 in advance, $12 at the door
Spearfish
Jan. 18
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
The Potter Family Ladies, 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Convention Center, $15
Jan. 19
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Jan. 20
Kenny Putnam, Gordy Pratt and Dalyce Sellers, 2-4 p.m., High Plains Heritage Center, $10
Sturgis
Jan. 18
Chris Huisenga, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
PERFORMANCES
Jan. 18
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
Jan. 19
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SPECIAL EVENTS
Jan. 15
STEAM Cafe "Dinosaurs: A Catalyst for Critical Thought," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewery, Rapid City
Jan. 16
Lunch & Learn: Elaine Doll-Dunn — Marathon Runner & Motivational Speaker, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
Jan. 17
Preservation Thursday: Raiding Deadwood’s Bad Lands, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Jan. 18
History at High Noon, Sturgis Public Library. Presentation by Jim Holland on "Ships of the South Dakota Navy."
Book to Film Movie Night: Christopher Robin, 6:30 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Jan. 19
Birds & Blooms, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jolly Lane Greenhouse, Rapid City
Music & Movement: Falling Snow, 10:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Breakin' the Winter Blues Chili Cook-off, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill City
Escape to the Park featuring Gordon Phillips of Black Hills Mining Museum, 1 p.m., Custer State Park Visitor Center
Burning Beetle, 4-10 p.m., Custer
S.D. United Softball Chili Feed & Silent Auction Fundraiser, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Rapid City, $5
Jan. 20
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Gaslight, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Jan. 21
B.H. Astronomical Society, 7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City. Craig Howe will present "Explorations of the Lakota Universe."
ART/EXHIBITS
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City