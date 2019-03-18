Try 3 months for $3
Happenings

"Color of Winter," by Eden Bhatta, was recently selected as Best of Show in the 15th annual Dahl Mountain Photo Contest. The exhibition of contest photos will be on display at the Dahl Art Center in Rapid City through April 20. Other placewinners also can be viewed at rapidcityjournal.com.

 Courtesy photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

March 19

David Greff, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

March 21

Emily Lloyd, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

March 22

Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge

March 23

Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., VFW, $10 or $5 with canned good

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge

March 24

Black Hills Bluegrass Association Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase, 2 p.m., On Common Ground, $15 or $12/members

Sugaray Rayford, 3 p.m., Kol, $15 plus online fees

High Tea Concert, 4-5:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Lincoln Durham with opener Johnny Hastings, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $10 in advance, $15 day of show

March 26

Joseph O'Rourke, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Custer

March 19

Rod Rice Family concert, 6:30 p.m., Custer Senior Center

Deadwood

March 22

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

March 23

Travis Tritt and The Cadillac Three, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Spearfish

March 22

Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., Zbar, $5

Sturgis

March 22

Dustin Evans, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

PERFORMANCES

March 21

Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

March 22

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

March 23

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

March 24

The Full Monty, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students

March 26

National Players Shakespeare Truck Stage performance, 7 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $50 (only 50 seats available)

SPECIAL EVENTS

March 19

Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meeting, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Cultures come alive in Rapid City will be presented by Frank VanNuys, Susie Aadland and Whitney Rencountre.

Potato Feed, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Community Center

STEAM Cafe presents "The Boundary Work of Double Mothers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

March 20

Rapid City Chapter of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Guest speakers will be Linda Harris and Dan Driscoll of the West Dakota Water Development District Board.

March 21

Geek Speak Lecture: We’re All Musicians: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

Community Showcase & Health Fair, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center

March 22

Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Southside MOPS Krispy Kreme donut sale fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Club for Boys, Rapid City, $10/$12 per dozen

March 23

Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

March 24

Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, noon to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5

Scoop of History: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 4 p.m., at the church, Sturgis

March 25

High Elevation Gardening Workshop, 1-4:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead

Speaker Series: Poverty and food insecurity by Lesleigh Owen, lecturer of sociology, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City

Community Discussion with Scott Simpson, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

March 26

Russian Cultural Kaleidoscope presentation with Sergei Shapoval, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater

ART/EXHIBITS

Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29

