Happenings

LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
March 19
David Greff, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
March 21
Emily Lloyd, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
March 22
Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
March 23
Anna Robins, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., VFW, $10 or $5 with canned good
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Chris Huisenga & Devon Sants acoustic series, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
March 24
Black Hills Bluegrass Association Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase, 2 p.m., On Common Ground, $15 or $12/members
Sugaray Rayford, 3 p.m., Kol, $15 plus online fees
High Tea Concert, 4-5:30 p.m., South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
Lincoln Durham with opener Johnny Hastings, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $10 in advance, $15 day of show
March 26
Joseph O'Rourke, pianist, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Custer
March 19
Rod Rice Family concert, 6:30 p.m., Custer Senior Center
Deadwood
March 22
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
March 23
Travis Tritt and The Cadillac Three, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Spearfish
March 22
Yadda Man & The OffBrand Road Trip, 9 p.m., Zbar, $5
Sturgis
March 22
Dustin Evans, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
PERFORMANCES
March 21
Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
March 22
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
March 23
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
Leading Ladies, 7 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
The Full Monty, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
March 24
The Full Monty, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
The Humans, 7 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead, $15 adults, $10 members, $5 students
March 26
National Players Shakespeare Truck Stage performance, 7 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $50 (only 50 seats available)
SPECIAL EVENTS
March 19
Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meeting, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Cultures come alive in Rapid City will be presented by Frank VanNuys, Susie Aadland and Whitney Rencountre.
Potato Feed, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sturgis Community Center
STEAM Cafe presents "The Boundary Work of Double Mothers," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
March 20
Rapid City Chapter of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Guest speakers will be Linda Harris and Dan Driscoll of the West Dakota Water Development District Board.
March 21
Geek Speak Lecture: We’re All Musicians: Exploring the Brain-Music Relationship, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Community Showcase & Health Fair, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Community Center
March 22
Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Southside MOPS Krispy Kreme donut sale fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Club for Boys, Rapid City, $10/$12 per dozen
March 23
Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
March 24
Youth & Family Services' Kids Fair, noon to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $5
Scoop of History: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 4 p.m., at the church, Sturgis
March 25
High Elevation Gardening Workshop, 1-4:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House, Lead
Speaker Series: Poverty and food insecurity by Lesleigh Owen, lecturer of sociology, 6-7:30 p.m., Black Hills State University-Rapid City
Community Discussion with Scott Simpson, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
March 26
Russian Cultural Kaleidoscope presentation with Sergei Shapoval, 8:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m., Sturgis Community Center Theater
ART/EXHIBITS
Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29