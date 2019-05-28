{{featured_button_text}}

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

May 28: David Greff, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

May 29: Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

May 30: 

Joelle Simpson, harp, 5-5:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

May 31:

Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Hauser-Coop, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

June 1: 

Elaine Romero-Douglas, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

California Jeff, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

June 2: Branch & Dean — Country Classics, 7 p.m., Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza Hotel. Proceeds to benefit Camp Friendship.

Custer

May 28: Van and Rose Arp will perform country standards and jazz classics at 6:30 p.m. May 28 at the Custer Senior Center. Donations are accepted.

May 31: Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Custer Beacon

Deadwood

May 31: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

June 1: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Hill City

May 31: Hector Segura, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station

June 1: 

Nick Linn, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station

Andrea von Kampen with special guests The Gossamer Strings, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10

Lead

June 8: Brandon Jones Band, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 

Piedmont

June 1: 100 Proof, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse

Spearfish

May 31: Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

June 1: Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Sturgis

May 29: Heath Johnson, 6 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

May 31: Pop Rocks, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

OTHER

May 29: Sara's Silo Session and Memorial Potluck, 4-8 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

May 30: Comedy and Whiskey with a View, fundraiser for Firemen's Honor Guard, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Village, Rapid City

May 31: Sturgis Chamber Beer and Wine Festival with music by Tanner Johns, 5:30 p.m., Knuckle Saloon Pavilion, Sturgis, $20

May 31: "Deadwood" movie preview party. The Deadwood chamber gave away 500 free tickets to watch the new HBO movie, which will be followed by an after-party that is open to everyone. The Sacred Cowboys, fronted by "Deadwood" star W. Earl Brown, will perform. Keone Young (Mr. Wu) and Jewel (Geri Jewell) will also be on hand for great live music, comedy, stories and more. After party starts at 8 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.

May 31-June 2: Days of '76 Museum Summer Sidewalk Sale. Deadwood History is hosting an indoor summer sidewalk sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 1876 Drive, Deadwood.

OUTDOORS

June 1-2: Crazy Horse Volksmarch. Entrance is three cans of food per person or donations of money. Register for the walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fee for the walk is $3 per person (cash only). Crazy Horse Memorial, 5 miles north of Custer. 

June 2: Mickelson Trail Marathon, Deadwood

GALLERY

Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City

Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City

Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.

Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.

