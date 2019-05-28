LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
May 28: David Greff, piano, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
May 29: Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
May 30:
Joelle Simpson, harp, 5-5:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Young Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
May 31:
Vintage Blue, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Hauser-Coop, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Josh Marquis, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
June 1:
Elaine Romero-Douglas, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Alan & Carlene Sack Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
California Jeff, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
June 2: Branch & Dean — Country Classics, 7 p.m., Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza Hotel. Proceeds to benefit Camp Friendship.
Custer
May 28: Van and Rose Arp will perform country standards and jazz classics at 6:30 p.m. May 28 at the Custer Senior Center. Donations are accepted.
May 31: Tie Dye Volcano, 8 p.m., Custer Beacon
Deadwood
May 31: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
June 1: Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
May 31: Hector Segura, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
June 1:
Nick Linn, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Andrea von Kampen with special guests The Gossamer Strings, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10
Lead
June 8: Brandon Jones Band, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Piedmont
June 1: 100 Proof, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
Spearfish
May 31: Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
June 1: Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sturgis
May 29: Heath Johnson, 6 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
May 31: Pop Rocks, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
OTHER
May 29: Sara's Silo Session and Memorial Potluck, 4-8 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
May 30: Comedy and Whiskey with a View, fundraiser for Firemen's Honor Guard, 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Village, Rapid City
May 31: Sturgis Chamber Beer and Wine Festival with music by Tanner Johns, 5:30 p.m., Knuckle Saloon Pavilion, Sturgis, $20
May 31: "Deadwood" movie preview party. The Deadwood chamber gave away 500 free tickets to watch the new HBO movie, which will be followed by an after-party that is open to everyone. The Sacred Cowboys, fronted by "Deadwood" star W. Earl Brown, will perform. Keone Young (Mr. Wu) and Jewel (Geri Jewell) will also be on hand for great live music, comedy, stories and more. After party starts at 8 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
May 31-June 2: Days of '76 Museum Summer Sidewalk Sale. Deadwood History is hosting an indoor summer sidewalk sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the museum, 1876 Drive, Deadwood.
OUTDOORS
June 1-2: Crazy Horse Volksmarch. Entrance is three cans of food per person or donations of money. Register for the walk from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fee for the walk is $3 per person (cash only). Crazy Horse Memorial, 5 miles north of Custer.
June 2: Mickelson Trail Marathon, Deadwood
GALLERY
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City
Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.