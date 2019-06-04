LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
June 5: Luke Olson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
June 6: Cynthia Brando, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
June 7
Nick Linn, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Tiffany Johnson, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Cimarron, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Spike, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
June 8
Nick Linn, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Bo DePeña, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Spike, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
June 12
Rapid City Municipal Band, 8 p.m., Memorial Park Bandshell
Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Custer
June 7: Harry Luge, 7:30 p.m., Custer Beacon
June 12: Orion and Stacey Potter, 8 p.m., Custer Beacon
Deadwood
June 7: Sophia Beatty, 6-8 p.m., Jacobs Gallery
Hill City
June 6: West King String Band, 8:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10
Hot Springs
June 6: Pop Wagner, 7 p.m., Mueller Center
Lead
June 8: Brandon Jones Band, 7:30 p.m., Homestake Opera House. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Piedmont
June 7: Extreme Karaoke, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
June 8: Wilt Brothers, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
Spearfish
June 7: Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
June 8: Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sturgis
June 8
Uncle Kracker with Judd Hoos, 6 p.m., Iron Horse Saloon, Sturgis, $20-$25
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
PERFORMANCES
June 7: Magician Keith West and Miss Kitty the Library Lady, 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
June 8: Tatanka Teaser, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co. Theater, Rapid City, $10
June 9: Tatanka Teaser, 2 p.m., Black Hills Playhouse, Custer State Park, $10
OTHER
June 5: An Evening Made of Shade fundraiser. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. $50.
June 6
Neither Wolf nor Dog Book Discussion led by Molly Barari, 9:30 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown.
Talking Circle Speaker Series presents Don Bartlette, 6:30 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial.
45th Annual Black Hills Quilt Show & Sale, 5-8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $6 or $10 for the weekend.
June 7-9
Custer Off-Road Rally. Event will include a poker run, off-roading course, live music and more. Cost: $12 for children under 12, $25 for passengers, $60 for drivers. Visit visitcuster.com/Off-Road-Rally for details and to register.
Wild Deadwood Reads, various locations. Free book fair on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 8 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. Visit wilddeadwoodreads.com for more information.
June 7
45th Annual Black Hills Quilt Show & Sale. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $6 or $10 for the weekend.
Fairburn Agate and Rock Swap. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa.
Night of Miracles. Bishop Joseph Ministries International is hosting an evening of worship and "restoration, deliverance, healing, prophecy, reaching a new spiritual level." 6 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City.
Miners' Tin Cup grand opening. Lead has a new business, a combination art gallery/used book store/coffee house. The grand opening will be from 5 to 9 p.m., and will feature a guest artist, complementary root beer floats and gift certificate drawings. Miners' Tin Cup, 209 W. Main St., Lead.
Artists Reception with Mark Zimmerman, 5-7 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Star Party. 8:30 p.m., Hidden Valley Observatory, Rapid City.
June 8
Custer Air Guitar Championship, 8 p.m, Custer Beacon
Family Fun Saturday. Visitors to the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre on June 8 can create their own brand during “Branding Time!” as part of the Family Fun Saturday program. The program runs from 10-11:30 a.m. CDT. All supplies are provided, and children must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors will design a brand and apply it to paper cattle to create twisty cow blocks. Admission to the museum gallery is free during program hours.
K93K and Dog Carnival, 9-11 a.m., Humane Society of the Black Hills, Rapid City, $10 per dog.
Fairburn Agate and Rock Swap, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa
Iditarod Sled Dog, Noggin and Three-Time Veteran Iditarod Musher, Karen Land, 11 a.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Lakota Art Market and Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Lakota Prairie Ranch, Kyle
45th Annual Black Hills Quilt Show & Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $6 or $10 for the weekend
Midwest Honey Fest, 1-7 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
June 9
Fairburn Agate and Rock Swap, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Custer County Fairgrounds, Hermosa
Friends of Rapid City Parks Flood Memory Walk, 10 a.m., Memorial Park Bandshell, Rapid City
Vale's 140th Birthday Parade and 9th Annual Potluck Get Together, 11:30 a.m. parade, 12:30 p.m. potluck and games, Community Hall
OUTDOORS
June 8
Galena Ghost Town Walk, 9 a.m. with barbecue at 11 a.m.
Find Your Park Festival. Learn about the parks in the Black Hills with booths, games, talks and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Street Square, Rapid City.
June 9: Hell Canyon Volksmarch. Register from 8 a.m. to noon. Fee is $3. Hell Canyon Trailhead is on Highway 16, 13.5 miles west of Custer.
CHEAP THRILLS
June 7: Emerging Artists Night. Open mic night. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bruce H. Lien Cultural Cafe, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Free.
June 10: Movies Under the Stars. "The Avengers." Movie starts at dusk. Main Street Square, Rapid City. Free.
GALLERY
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City
Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St.
Until Oct. 13: The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art. For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.