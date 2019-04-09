Try 3 months for $3
Happenings 040919

32 Below will play at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis on April 12.

 Courtesy photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

April 9

Joseph O'Rourke, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

April 12

Cellar Sessions with Hank Harris, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Hair No Hair, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

April 13

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Hair No Hair, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Deadwood

April 13

BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

April 14

Christopher Cross, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Sturgis

April 12

32 Below, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

April 13

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

PERFORMANCES

April 11

“Godspell,” 4 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3

“Side Show: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Stevens High School, Rapid City, $10 advance tickets

“The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” 7:30 p.m., Central High School, Rapid City, $5

April 12

“Godspell,” 7 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3

“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

“Side Show: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Stevens High School, Rapid City, $10 advance tickets

“The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” 7:30 p.m., Central High School, Rapid City, $5

April 13

“Side Show: The Musical,” 2:30 p.m., Stevens High School, Rapid City, $10 advance tickets

“Godspell,” 7 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3

“The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” 7:30 p.m., Central High School, Rapid City, $5

“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SPECIAL EVENTS

April 9

Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meetings, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Cathie Draine will present “Tips from Master Gardeners."

April 11

Preservation Thursday, "A Brief History and Resurrection of Older Farming Methods," noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Spring Rummage Sale, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Pecha Kucha Night: The Art of Concise Presentation, 5:30-7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City

April 12

Spring Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

History at High Noon: Kiwanis and The Food Pantry, Sturgis Community Center

Lincoln Day Dinner, 5 p.m. social/silent auction, 6 p.m. dinner/program, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $50

April 13

Spring Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Morning Optimist's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m., McKeague Field, Rapid City

Spring Raptorpalooza Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Middle School, Rapid City

April 15

Community Discussion with Rod Garnett, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members

April 16

BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members

ART/EXHIBITS

Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City

