LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
April 9
Joseph O'Rourke, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
April 12
Cellar Sessions with Hank Harris, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Hair No Hair, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
April 13
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Hair No Hair, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Deadwood
April 13
BlackHawk, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
April 14
Christopher Cross, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Sturgis
April 12
32 Below, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
April 13
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
PERFORMANCES
April 11
“Godspell,” 4 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3
“Side Show: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Stevens High School, Rapid City, $10 advance tickets
“The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” 7:30 p.m., Central High School, Rapid City, $5
April 12
“Godspell,” 7 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3
“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
“Side Show: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Stevens High School, Rapid City, $10 advance tickets
“The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” 7:30 p.m., Central High School, Rapid City, $5
April 13
“Side Show: The Musical,” 2:30 p.m., Stevens High School, Rapid City, $10 advance tickets
“Godspell,” 7 p.m., Douglas High School auditorium, Box Elder, $3
“The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe,” 7:30 p.m., Central High School, Rapid City, $5
“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SPECIAL EVENTS
April 9
Black Hills Retired School Personnel, 9 a.m. social, 9:30 a.m. meetings, 10 a.m. program, First Congregational Church, Rapid City. Cathie Draine will present “Tips from Master Gardeners."
April 11
Preservation Thursday, "A Brief History and Resurrection of Older Farming Methods," noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Spring Rummage Sale, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Pecha Kucha Night: The Art of Concise Presentation, 5:30-7 p.m., Journey Museum, Rapid City
April 12
Spring Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
History at High Noon: Kiwanis and The Food Pantry, Sturgis Community Center
Lincoln Day Dinner, 5 p.m. social/silent auction, 6 p.m. dinner/program, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City, $50
April 13
Spring Rummage Sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Morning Optimist's Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 9 a.m., McKeague Field, Rapid City
Spring Raptorpalooza Craft & Vendor Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., East Middle School, Rapid City
April 15
Community Discussion with Rod Garnett, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members
April 16
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members
ART/EXHIBITS
Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City