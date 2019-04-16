LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
April 16
David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
An Evening with George Winston, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
April 18
Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
John Mellencamp, 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre
The Brother Footman, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
April 19
Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Corduroy Vinyl, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
April 20
Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
April 22
Spring Band Concert, 8 p.m., Music Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
April 23
Andrew Belsaas, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Killer Queen, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $35 and $55
Hill City
April 19
Jalan Crossland, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $20
April 20
Jalan Crossland, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $20
Piedmont
April 20
Dakota Routes, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont
Spearfish
April 19
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
April 20
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish
Sturgis
April 19
Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis
Summerset
April 22
Metal Monday With Hemlock And Friends, 6:30 p.m., Stagestop Receptions, Summerset, $10
PERFORMANCES
April 18
Living Last Supper, 6:30 p.m., Rapid Valley UMC, Rapid City
The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
April 19
Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
SPECIAL EVENTS
April 16
BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members
Easter Cantata, 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Sturgis
April 18
Norbeck Society, 5:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City. Blaine Cook, forest silviculturist will speak on "What is a Resilient Forest?"
April 20
Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Rapid City
April 22
Community Discussion with Davidica Little Spotted Horse, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
April 23
STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
ART/EXHIBITS
Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City