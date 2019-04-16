{{featured_button_text}}
04 16 Happenings

Hank Harris will perform at 8 p.m. April 19 at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis.

 Courtesy photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

April 16

David Greff, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

An Evening with George Winston, 7 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City

April 18

Gordon Mercer, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City

John Mellencamp, 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Performing Arts Theatre

The Brother Footman, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

April 19

Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Fast Track, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City

Corduroy Vinyl, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

April 20

Kim and the Cue Balls, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City

April 22

Spring Band Concert, 8 p.m., Music Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

April 23

Andrew Belsaas, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City

Killer Queen, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $35 and $55

Hill City

April 19

Jalan Crossland, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $20

April 20

Jalan Crossland, 7:30 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, $20

Piedmont

April 20

Dakota Routes, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse, Piedmont

Spearfish

April 19

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

April 20

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante, Spearfish

Sturgis

April 19

Hank Harris, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis

Summerset

April 22

Metal Monday With Hemlock And Friends, 6:30 p.m., Stagestop Receptions, Summerset, $10

PERFORMANCES

April 18

Living Last Supper, 6:30 p.m., Rapid Valley UMC, Rapid City

The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

April 19

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

April 18

Love, Loss and What I Wore, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

SPECIAL EVENTS

April 16

BANFF Mountain Film Festival, 6:30 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City, $15 members, $20 non-members

Easter Cantata, 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Sturgis

April 18

Norbeck Society, 5:30 p.m., Outdoor Campus West, Rapid City. Blaine Cook, forest silviculturist will speak on "What is a Resilient Forest?"

April 20

Elks Lodge Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Rapid City

April 22

Community Discussion with Davidica Little Spotted Horse, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

April 23

STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

ART/EXHIBITS

Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City

Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City

