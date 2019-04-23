LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
April 23
Andrew Belsaas, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Killer Queen, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $35 and $55
April 26
Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Spring Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m., Music Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
April 27
Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
April 28
Bells of the Hills presents "Rags to Riches," 2 p.m., South Canyon Lutheran Church
St. Petersburg Piano Quartet, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City, $20 adults, $18 seniors 62-older, $5 students, $2 eighth grade-younger
April 29
Masters of Soul, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Deadwood
April 26
Home Free, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Piedmont
April 27
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
Spearfish
April 26
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
April 27
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
April 29
Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe
Sturgis
April 24
Joe Guptill, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
April 26
Strange Daze, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
April 27
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
PERFORMANCES
April 25
The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth
April 26
Eddie Clay Legacy "Secrets of the Sinkhole" Murder Mystery, 6-10 p.m., Mammoth Site, Hot Springs, $50
"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth
April 27
"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche
The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15
The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth
April 28
The Curious Savage, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth
SPECIAL EVENTS
April 23
STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City
April 24
Spring Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church Parish Hall, Rapid City, $7
"Where Do We Go From Here: Water in the Black Hills," noon, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, 415 Main St., Rapid City
Terrarium Seminar, 1-3 p.m., Super 8, Hill City
April 26
History at High Noon, Sturgis Community Center, Theresa Looby and DuWayne Hayes will present their program on “Kiwanis and The Food Pantry.”
Black Hills Storytellers & French Creek Folk, 7 p.m., Custer County Library
Emerging Artists Showcase, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City, $15 for nonmembers, $10 for Rapid City Arts Council members, $5 for students with ID
April 27
Walk Like MADD 5K, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City, $20
Earth Day Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 601 E. Centre St. at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City
Black Hills Rod & Gun Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rod & Gun Clubhouse, Lead
Screening of "Living Beyond Suicide Through Divine Mercy," 1 p.m., New Underwood Community Center, $5
Black Hills Raptor Center Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 4-7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $7
April 29
Community Discussion with Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish
ART/EXHIBITS
April 26-July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City