LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

April 23

Andrew Belsaas, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Killer Queen, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $35 and $55

April 26

Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Spring Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m., Music Center, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

He Said, She Said, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

April 27

Andreia Mraz, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

April 28

Bells of the Hills presents "Rags to Riches," 2 p.m., South Canyon Lutheran Church

St. Petersburg Piano Quartet, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, Rapid City, $20 adults, $18 seniors 62-older, $5 students, $2 eighth grade-younger

April 29

Masters of Soul, 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Theater, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Deadwood

April 26

Home Free, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Piedmont

April 27

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse

Spearfish

April 26

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

April 27

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

April 29

Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe

Sturgis

April 24

Joe Guptill, 8 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

April 26

Strange Daze, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

April 27

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club

PERFORMANCES

April 25

The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth

April 26

Eddie Clay Legacy "Secrets of the Sinkhole" Murder Mystery, 6-10 p.m., Mammoth Site, Hot Springs, $50

"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche

The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth

April 27

"Who Ate the Paleontologist?” 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche

The Mime Who Came to Dinner, 7:30 p.m., Seraphim Theatre, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City, $15

The Curious Savage, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth

April 28

The Curious Savage, 2 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $15 adults, $5 youth

SPECIAL EVENTS

April 23

STEAM Cafe presents "Uncertain Future," 6 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City

April 24

Spring Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church Parish Hall, Rapid City, $7

"Where Do We Go From Here: Water in the Black Hills," noon, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, 415 Main St., Rapid City

Terrarium Seminar, 1-3 p.m., Super 8, Hill City

April 26

History at High Noon, Sturgis Community Center, Theresa Looby and DuWayne Hayes will present their program on “Kiwanis and The Food Pantry.”

Black Hills Storytellers & French Creek Folk, 7 p.m., Custer County Library

Emerging Artists Showcase, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City, $15 for nonmembers, $10 for Rapid City Arts Council members, $5 for students with ID 

April 27

Walk Like MADD 5K, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, Old Storybook Island shelter, Rapid City, $20

Earth Day Expo, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 601 E. Centre St. at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City

Black Hills Rod & Gun Club Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Rod & Gun Clubhouse, Lead

Screening of "Living Beyond Suicide Through Divine Mercy," 1 p.m., New Underwood Community Center, $5

Black Hills Raptor Center Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 4-7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, Rapid City, $7

April 29

Community Discussion with Chris Huisenga, 6-7:30 p.m., Good Day Cafe, Spearfish

ART/EXHIBITS

April 26-July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City

Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City

