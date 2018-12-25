Happenings

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Dec. 28
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Dec. 29
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Dec. 31
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: Heroes & Villains, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Deadwood
Dec. 28
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Dec. 29
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Spearfish
Dec. 28
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Dec. 31
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sturgis
Dec. 31
The Misfits, 8 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
Whiskey Bent Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis
PERFORMANCES
Dec. 28
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
Dec. 29
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
SPECIAL EVENTS
Dec. 26
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 27
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 28
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 29
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 30
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 31
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
ART/EXHIBITS
Through Dec. 28: “Planetary Wars: Photography by Jonathan Deuter” exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche
Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City
Through Feb. 7: Dakota Artists Guild exhibit, Rapid City Library (downtown)
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City