Happenings

The Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is hosting several art exhibits this week.

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Dec. 28

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Dec. 29

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Dec. 31

Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: Heroes & Villains, 8 p.m., Performing Arts Center

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Deadwood

Dec. 28

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Dec. 29

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Spearfish

Dec. 28

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Dec. 31

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Sturgis

Dec. 31

The Misfits, 8 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club

Whiskey Bent Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis

PERFORMANCES

Dec. 28

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

Dec. 29

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dec. 26

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 27

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 28

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 29

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 30

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 31

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

ART/EXHIBITS

Through Dec. 28: “Planetary Wars: Photography by Jonathan Deuter” exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche

Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City

Through Feb. 7: Dakota Artists Guild exhibit, Rapid City Library (downtown)

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

