Happenings

The Elks Theatre in Rapid City will host an installment of the Nostalgia Night Film Series at 7:15 p.m. Jan. 13.

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Jan. 11

Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Jan. 12

Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Deadwood

Jan. 11

Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand

Jan. 12

Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand

PERFORMANCES

Jan. 10

Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

Jan. 11

Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

Jan. 12

Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show

A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15

Jan. 13

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Murder on the Orient Express, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

SPECIAL EVENTS

Jan. 11

Taste of Sturgis, 5:30-8 p.m., Sturgis City Auditorium, $10. A fundraiser for the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society.

Jan. 12

Veterans Forum, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker will be James Huff.

Le Belle Marche', 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche

ART/EXHIBITS

Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

