Happenings

LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Jan. 11
Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Jan. 12
Andreia Mraz, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Deadwood
Jan. 11
Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand
Jan. 12
Deadwood Red Dirt Festival, Deadwood Mountain Grand
PERFORMANCES
Jan. 10
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
Jan. 11
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
Jan. 12
Disney's NEWSIES, 7:30 p.m., Central High School Performing Arts Theatre, Rapid City, $25 in advance, $30 day of show
A Doll's House, Part Two, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $15
Jan. 13
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Murder on the Orient Express, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
SPECIAL EVENTS
Jan. 11
Taste of Sturgis, 5:30-8 p.m., Sturgis City Auditorium, $10. A fundraiser for the Sturgis and Meade County Historical Society.
Jan. 12
Veterans Forum, 9-11 a.m., S.D. Air & Space Museum, Box Elder. Guest speaker will be James Huff.
Le Belle Marche', 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Historic Roosevelt Event Center, Belle Fourche
ART/EXHIBITS
Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City