CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Dec. 18
Oak Ridge Boys Shine the Light On Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Dec. 21
Holiday Classics: Harp Music with Joelle Simpson, 4-4:45 p.m., Public Library downtown
Nik Harr, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Dick In the Dirt, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Tanner, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Dec. 22
Holiday Classics: Pop-Up Caroling with Bradley Weaver, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Library downtown
Nik Harr, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Tanner, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Custer
Dec. 22
Potter & Company Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, $12
Deadwood
Dec. 21
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Dec. 22
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Spearfish
Dec. 21
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sturgis
Dec. 22
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Club
PERFORMANCES
Dec. 18
A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Dec. 19
Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10
Dec. 20
Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10
Dec. 21
Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10
Dec. 22
"Laughing All The Way" with Gordy and Dalyce, 2 p.m., High Plains Heritage Center, Spearfish, $10
Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10
SPECIAL EVENTS
Dec. 18
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 19
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 20
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 21
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Longest Night Service, 6:30 p.m., Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church, Rapid City
Dec. 22
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 23
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 26
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
ART/EXHIBITS
Through Dec. 28: “Planetary Wars: Photography by Jonathan Deuter” exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche
Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Dec. 21-Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City