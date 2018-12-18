Try 1 month for 99¢
Montgomery

The artwork of Alan Montgomery will be on display at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City beginning Dec. 21.

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Dec. 18

Oak Ridge Boys Shine the Light On Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Dec. 21

Holiday Classics: Harp Music with Joelle Simpson, 4-4:45 p.m., Public Library downtown

Nik Harr, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Dick In the Dirt, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Tanner, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Dec. 22

Holiday Classics: Pop-Up Caroling with Bradley Weaver, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Library downtown

Nik Harr, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Easy Sounds Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Tanner, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Custer

Dec. 22

Potter & Company Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, $12

Deadwood

Dec. 21

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Dec. 22

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Spearfish

Dec. 21

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Sturgis

Dec. 22

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Club

PERFORMANCES

Dec. 18

A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

Dec. 19

Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10

Dec. 20

Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10

Dec. 21

Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10

Dec. 22

"Laughing All The Way" with Gordy and Dalyce, 2 p.m., High Plains Heritage Center, Spearfish, $10

Fezziwig’s Feast dinner theatre, 6 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Rapid City, $72 per person, $565 for a table of 8, $670 for a table of 10

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dec. 18

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 19

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 20

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 21

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Longest Night Service, 6:30 p.m., Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church, Rapid City

Dec. 22

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 23

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 26

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

ART/EXHIBITS

Through Dec. 28: “Planetary Wars: Photography by Jonathan Deuter” exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche

Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Dec. 21-Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

