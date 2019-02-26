Try 1 month for 99¢
02 26 Happenings

A cake at a past celebration for Dr. Seuss' birthday sits on a table at the Belle Fourche Public Library. The famed author will be celebrated again this year on March 2 at the library.

 Courtesy photo

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

March 1

Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

March 2

Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

John Craigie with opener Hanna Haas, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $20 in advance, $25 day of show

Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Sturgis

March 1

Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Club

PERFORMANCES

March 1

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

March 2

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5-8 p.m., Naja Shriner Center, Rapid City, $50Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SPECIAL EVENTS

Feb. 26

National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Becky Grismer Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $35

Adult Hands-on: Cotton Fabric, Copper & Wood Magazine Holder, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Feb. 27

The Art of Public Speaking: Toastmasters International, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

Feb. 28

Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood

Geek Speak Lecture: Artificial Intelligence vs. Humans: Thought Experiments on the End-Game, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish

"We Believe in Kids" WellFully Fundraiser, 6 p.m. dinner with entertainment by the Pottery Family Ladies, Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City, $75

Rapid City Garden Club, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:45 p.m. program, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be Rick Wells of Homestead Nursery in Belle Fourche.

March 1

Home & Health Show, 1-6 p.m., Newell

Dahl Mountain Photo Competition Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m. (6 p.m. awards presentation), Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Mardi Gras featuring Cajun Feast, 6 p.m., downtown Deadwood; Masquerade Party with music by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, 8 p.m., Historic Franklin Hotel

Erica Merchant and Bonny Fleming Artist Reception, 6:30 p.m., Shaviq Gallery, Rapid City

March 2

Southern Hills Holistic Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs

Custer Trade Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer Elementary School

Read Across America Day: Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Laurie Root presenting on her experiences at the Cleghorn Canyon Fish Hatchery.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 1 p.m., Belle Fourche Public Library

Railroading in the High Plains presented by Rick Mills, 1:30 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $5

Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off, 2-4 p.m., parade, 7 p.m., music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 9 p.m., Deadwood

Sapphires & Saddles Hospice Ball, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. live auction, Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center, $65

Road 2 Destruction Tour, 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City

March 3

Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children

Soup & Pie Fundraiser, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8 adults, $4 children

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Poseidon Adventure, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

ART/EXHIBITS

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29

