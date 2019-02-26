LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
March 1
Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Ryan Merwin, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
March 2
Lang Termes, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
John Craigie with opener Hanna Haas, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co., $20 in advance, $25 day of show
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Czech Romance, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Cimarron, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Nick Linn, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Sturgis
March 1
Wilt Brothers, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Club
PERFORMANCES
March 1
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
March 2
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 5-8 p.m., Naja Shriner Center, Rapid City, $50Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SPECIAL EVENTS
Feb. 26
National Endowment for the Arts Big Read: Becky Grismer Workshop, 5 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish, $35
Adult Hands-on: Cotton Fabric, Copper & Wood Magazine Holder, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Feb. 27
The Art of Public Speaking: Toastmasters International, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
Feb. 28
Preservation Thursday: The Origin of the Black Hills National Forest 1875-1907, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, Deadwood
Geek Speak Lecture: Artificial Intelligence vs. Humans: Thought Experiments on the End-Game, 4 p.m., Jonas Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
"We Believe in Kids" WellFully Fundraiser, 6 p.m. dinner with entertainment by the Pottery Family Ladies, Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City, $75
Rapid City Garden Club, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:45 p.m. program, Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker will be Rick Wells of Homestead Nursery in Belle Fourche.
March 1
Home & Health Show, 1-6 p.m., Newell
Dahl Mountain Photo Competition Artist Reception, 5-7 p.m. (6 p.m. awards presentation), Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Mardi Gras featuring Cajun Feast, 6 p.m., downtown Deadwood; Masquerade Party with music by Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble, 8 p.m., Historic Franklin Hotel
Erica Merchant and Bonny Fleming Artist Reception, 6:30 p.m., Shaviq Gallery, Rapid City
March 2
Southern Hills Holistic Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mueller Center, Hot Springs
Custer Trade Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Custer Elementary School
Read Across America Day: Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m., Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Laurie Root presenting on her experiences at the Cleghorn Canyon Fish Hatchery.
Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, 1 p.m., Belle Fourche Public Library
Railroading in the High Plains presented by Rick Mills, 1:30 p.m., High Plains Western Heritage Center, Spearfish, $5
Mardi Gras Cajun Cook-off, 2-4 p.m., parade, 7 p.m., music by Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, 9 p.m., Deadwood
Sapphires & Saddles Hospice Ball, 6 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. live auction, Spearfish Holiday Inn & Convention Center, $65
Road 2 Destruction Tour, 8 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Rapid City
March 3
Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Battle River Lodge, Hermosa, $7 adults, $4 children
Soup & Pie Fundraiser, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., United Methodist Church, Belle Fourche, $8 adults, $4 children
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Poseidon Adventure, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
ART/EXHIBITS
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29