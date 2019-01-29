LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Feb. 1
Humbletown, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Cody Johnson, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, $25
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Feb. 2
Humbletown, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Deadwood
Feb. 2
Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Piedmont
Feb. 1
Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
Sturgis
Jan. 30
Hector Segura, 6 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
Feb. 1
35th and Taylor, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, $5
PERFORMANCES
Jan. 29
Beyond Tolerance, 4 p.m., Douglas High School, Rapid City, $2
Feb. 1
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
Feb. 2
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
Feb. 3
Crimes of the Heart, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23
SPECIAL EVENTS
Jan. 29
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Adult Hands-on: Fluid Painting, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Jan. 30
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 31
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 1
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Turtle Soup presents Future Sheep, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
Feb. 2
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m. brunch, 10:30 a.m. presentation, Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Mike Runge will present the Deadwood Chinatown Dig. $5
Snowshoe event on Mickelson Trail, noon to 1 p.m. registration, Dumont Trailhead south on Highway 85 from Lead
Feb. 3
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Talk of the Town, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
ART/EXHIBITS
Through Feb. 15: Kyle Novak art exhibit, “Relevance at the End of Everything,” APEX Gallery at S.D. School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City
Through Feb. 22: Emerging artist Tonna Zieske exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City