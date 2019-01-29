Try 1 month for 99¢
Happenings 012919

The Stringbean Svenson Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Canyon Lake Activity Center in Rapid City.

 Journal file

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Feb. 1

Humbletown, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Cody Johnson, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, $25

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Feb. 2

Humbletown, 6 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Stringbean Svenson Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Deadwood

Feb. 2

Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Piedmont

Feb. 1

Wilt Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse

Sturgis

Jan. 30

Hector Segura, 6 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse

Feb. 1

35th and Taylor, 9 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, $5

PERFORMANCES

Jan. 29

Beyond Tolerance, 4 p.m., Douglas High School, Rapid City, $2

Feb. 1

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

Feb. 2

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

Crimes of the Heart, 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

Feb. 3

Crimes of the Heart, 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City, $16-$23

SPECIAL EVENTS

Jan. 29

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult Hands-on: Fluid Painting, 6:30-8 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jan. 30

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 31

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 1

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Turtle Soup presents Future Sheep, noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City

Feb. 2

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Piedmont Valley Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

First Saturday Brunch, 10 a.m. brunch, 10:30 a.m. presentation, Tri-State Museum, Belle Fourche. Mike Runge will present the Deadwood Chinatown Dig. $5

Snowshoe event on Mickelson Trail, noon to 1 p.m. registration, Dumont Trailhead south on Highway 85 from Lead

Feb. 3

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring The Talk of the Town, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

ART/EXHIBITS

Through Feb. 15: Kyle Novak art exhibit, “Relevance at the End of Everything,” APEX Gallery at S.D. School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City

Through Feb. 22: Emerging artist Tonna Zieske exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.