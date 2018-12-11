Try 1 month for 99¢
Happenings

The country band Shenandoah will perform at the Deadwood Mountain Grand at 8 p.m. Dec. 15. Go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 877-907-GRAND for ticket information

 Photo provided

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Dec. 11

Pinedale Elementary Holiday Music Program, 9 a.m., Performing Arts Center

Dec. 12

Shrine of Democracy Chorus, noon, Dahl Arts Center

Dec. 13

Wilson Elementary Holiday Music Program, 9:30 a.m., Performing Arts Center

Dec. 14

Rapid Valley School Holiday Music Program, 8:15 a.m.

Corral Drive Elementary Holiday Music Program, 9 a.m., Southwest Middle School gym

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Dec. 15

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's

Dec. 16

Dakota Choral Union Christmas at the Cathedral, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Dec. 18

Oak Ridge Boys Shine the Light On Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Deadwood

Dec. 14

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Dec. 15

Shenandoah, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Spearfish

Dec. 14

Green Dolphin and Friends Jazzy Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, $35 and $20

Sturgis

Dec. 15

Silver Street Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon

PERFORMANCES

Dec. 13

A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

Dec. 14

Scrooge of Deadwood Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

The Christmas Goose, 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche, $2 per person or free admission with membership

Dec. 15

Scrooge of Deadwood Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50

A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

The Christmas Goose, 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche, $2 per person or free admission with membership

Dec. 16

A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

Dec. 17

A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

Dec. 18

A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City

SPECIAL EVENTS

Dec. 11

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 12

Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7

“Fresh Voices in Pierre: Listening to First-Time Newly Elected State Legislators” — the next “Where Do We Go From Here” program, noon, S.D. Public Broadcasting Black Hills Bureau, 415 Main St., Rapid City, free admission

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 13

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 14

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 15

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 16

Christmas Crafts, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche, $2 per person or free admission with membership

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 17

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 18

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

Dec. 19

Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3

ART/EXHIBITS

Through Dec. 28: “Planetary Wars: Photography by Jonathan Deuter” exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche

Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City

Dec. 14-Feb. 7: Dakota Artists Guild exhibit, Rapid City Library (downtown)

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City; reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30

