Happenings

CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Dec. 11
Pinedale Elementary Holiday Music Program, 9 a.m., Performing Arts Center
Dec. 12
Shrine of Democracy Chorus, noon, Dahl Arts Center
Dec. 13
Wilson Elementary Holiday Music Program, 9:30 a.m., Performing Arts Center
Dec. 14
Rapid Valley School Holiday Music Program, 8:15 a.m.
Corral Drive Elementary Holiday Music Program, 9 a.m., Southwest Middle School gym
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Whisky Mouth, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Dec. 15
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Phatt Daddy, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Aaron Vidal, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Dec. 16
Dakota Choral Union Christmas at the Cathedral, 7:30 p.m., Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Dec. 18
Oak Ridge Boys Shine the Light On Christmas Show, 7 p.m., Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Deadwood
Dec. 14
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Dec. 15
Shenandoah, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Spearfish
Dec. 14
Green Dolphin and Friends Jazzy Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, $35 and $20
Sturgis
Dec. 15
Silver Street Band, 9 p.m., Knuckle Saloon
PERFORMANCES
Dec. 13
A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Dec. 14
Scrooge of Deadwood Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
The Christmas Goose, 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche, $2 per person or free admission with membership
Dec. 15
Scrooge of Deadwood Dinner Theater, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Inn, Deadwood, $50
A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
The Christmas Goose, 7 p.m., Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche, $2 per person or free admission with membership
Dec. 16
A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Dec. 17
A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
Dec. 18
A Christmas Carol, 7 p.m., Seraphim Theatrical Entertainment, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City
SPECIAL EVENTS
Dec. 11
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 12
Chili Buffet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TREA, Rapid City, $7
“Fresh Voices in Pierre: Listening to First-Time Newly Elected State Legislators” — the next “Where Do We Go From Here” program, noon, S.D. Public Broadcasting Black Hills Bureau, 415 Main St., Rapid City, free admission
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 13
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 14
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 15
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 16
Christmas Crafts, 2 p.m., Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche, $2 per person or free admission with membership
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 17
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 18
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
Dec. 19
Christmas Nights of Light, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Storybook Island, Rapid City, $3
ART/EXHIBITS
Through Dec. 28: “Planetary Wars: Photography by Jonathan Deuter” exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through the end of the year: “Fairie Houses” exhibit, Tri-State Museum and Visitor Center, Belle Fourche
Until Jan. 14: Mark Little Elk artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum, Rapid City
Dec. 14-Feb. 7: Dakota Artists Guild exhibit, Rapid City Library (downtown)
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City; reception 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30