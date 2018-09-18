CONCERTS/LIVE MUSIC
RAPID CITY
Sept. 18
The Living Street Music, 8 p.m., Tinder Box
Sept. 19
Jessica Lechner, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sept. 20
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center
Sept. 21
Lang Termes, 7 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Lady Day - the Blues and Music of Billie Holiday presented by the JAS Quintet and Jami Lynn, 7:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center, $25 non-members, $20 members
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Sept. 22
Brandon Sprague Band and Vince Converse, 7 p.m., Hay Camp Brewing Co.
Lang Termes, 7 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Sept. 23
Cellist Kelley Mikkelson in concert, 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, $20 adults, $18 seniors ages 62 and older, $5 students, $2 children grade 8 and younger
Sept. 27
Chuck & Roy, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center
CUSTER
Sept. 21
Sept. 22
The Potter Family, 6:30 p.m., Buffalo Ridge Theater, Custer, $12
DEADWOOD
Sept. 21
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
HILL CITY
Sept. 22
Andrea von Kampen, 8 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., $10
SPEARFISH
Sept. 21
Green Dolphin Jazz Trio, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 7 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sept. 22
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
STURGIS
Sept. 22
Polkafest, The Happy Wanderers, Downtown Stage, 3-5 p.m. No admission charge.
OUTDOORS
Sept. 29: Flume Trail No. 50 Volksmarch, register 8-11 a.m., Flume Trail at Calumet Trailhead, Hwy. 385 from Hill City to South Sheridan Lake Campground. Follow signs for Flume Trail at boat dock. For more, 605-574-3278
Sept. 30: Crazy Horse Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crazy Horse Memorial. Three cans of food per person for entrance into the memorial. For more, 307-290-0746.
Oct. 6: The Wind Cave National Park Volksmarch, register 8 a.m. to noon at South Entrance to Wind Cave National Park, drive 4 miles to start point of walk. Call 303-489-9313 for more.
PERFORMANCES
Sept. 21
Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Sept. 22
Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
Sept. 23
Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka," 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center, Rapid City
ART/EXHIBITS
Until Sept. 28: A free display of works by artist Hillary Kempenich will be on display at the Sioux Indian Museum, located in The Journey Museum, 222 New York St., Rapid City. Kempenich is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians, whose traditional arts are often incorporated into her art. For admission fees and hours, 605-394-6923.
Until Oct. 20: Celebration of Light: The 23rd Annual Members’ Exhibition by the Northern Plains Watercolor Society will be on display at the Dahl Arts Center.
Until Oct. 27: The 13th annual show and sale for the Artists of the Black Hills is at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. The free event showcases the work of the Artist of the Black Hills members, including painting, sculpting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, assemblage and glass work. Dahl galleries are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Sept. 18
Public Workshop on South Dakota Water Rights and Water Law, 10 a.m., U.S. Geological Survey, 1608 Mt. View Road, Rapid City
Coffee with the Candidates, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 1300 N. Elk Vale Road, Rapid City
ArtCentral Film Festival screening of “Me, The Other," 6:30 p.m., Matthews Opera House, Spearfish
Sept. 21
History at High Noon with Lee Strochine, Sturgis Public Library
Anger, Powerlessness and the Politics of Blame presented by Martha Nussbaum, 7 p.m., Meier Hall, Black Hills State University, Spearfish
Sept. 22
Museum Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
Rheta Schutz Celebration of Art, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., The Ultimate Party Barn, Rapid City, $5
Rose Hill Cemetery Walk, 2 p.m., Spearfish
Donna Eckert Benefit, 5 p.m., Harold Thune Auditorium, Murdo
Sept. 23
Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Therese Catholic Church, Rapid City, $8 adults, $5 children (advance tickets only)
Sept. 27
Agri-Business Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Belle Fourche Community Hall