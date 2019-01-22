Try 1 month for 99¢
Acadia Autumn

This piece, "Acadia Autumn," is part of the exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts" by emerging artist Tonna Zieske. The exhibit is on display at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City through Feb. 22.

 Photo courtesy Rapid City Arts Council

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

Jan. 22

David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars

Jan. 24

Harp music with Joelle Simpson, 4-4:45 p.m., Public Library downtown

Jan. 25

American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Public Library downtown

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Jan. 26

Dueling Pianos: Crazy Keys, 8 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds

Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Deadwood

Jan. 25

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Jan. 26

Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.

Hill City

Jan. 26

Deere John Doe, 6 p.m., Miner Brewing Co.

Spearfish

Jan. 25

Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Jan. 26

Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante

Sturgis

Jan. 26

The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Club

PERFORMANCES

Jan. 25

Black Hills Community Theatre presents “Crimes of the Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center in Rapid City, tickets are $16-23

Black Hills Comedy Festival, doors open at 7 p.m., VFW Post 1273 in Rapid City, $20 for two nights

Jan. 26

Black Hills Community Theatre presents “Crimes of the Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center in Rapid City, tickets are $16-23

Black Hills Comedy Festival, doors open at 7 p.m., VFW Post 1273 in Rapid City, $20 for two nights

Jan. 27

Black Hills Community Theatre presents “Crimes of the Heart,” 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center in Rapid City, tickets are $16-23

SPECIAL EVENTS

Jan. 22

“Cook the Book — Together: Our Community Cookbook,” 6:30-7:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jan. 23

Where Do We Go From Here presents “Voices in Democracy: How South Dakotans Engage, Empower and Enhance the Democratic Process,” noon, S.D. Public Broadcasting Black Hils Bureau in Rapid City

The Art of Public Speaking: Toastmasters International, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown

Jan. 25

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Jan. 26

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Mineral, Fossil and Rock ID Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City

K9 Keg Pull, 11 a.m. registration, noon races, Deadwood

Hypnotist Gabriel Holmes, 7 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites, Sturgis, $15

Jan. 27

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring “Network,” 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

Jan. 28

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Taste of Spearfish, 5-7 p.m., Spearfish Park Pavilion, $2

Jan. 29

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

Jan. 30

Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

ART/EXHIBITS

Through Feb. 15: Kyle Novak art exhibit, “Relevance at the End of Everything,” APEX Gallery at S.D. School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City

Through Feb. 22: Emerging Artist Tonna Zieske exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

