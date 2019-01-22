LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Jan. 22
David Greff, classical piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Jan. 24
Harp music with Joelle Simpson, 4-4:45 p.m., Public Library downtown
Jan. 25
American Songbook, 3:30-5 p.m., Public Library downtown
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Jan. 26
Dueling Pianos: Crazy Keys, 8 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Central States Fairgrounds
Crash Wagon, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Deadwood
Jan. 25
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Jan. 26
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
Jan. 26
Deere John Doe, 6 p.m., Miner Brewing Co.
Spearfish
Jan. 25
Larsen-Renner piano/bass duo, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Jan. 26
Paul Peterson, guitarist, 6 p.m., Roma's Ristorante
Sturgis
Jan. 26
The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Veterans Club
PERFORMANCES
Jan. 25
Black Hills Community Theatre presents “Crimes of the Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center in Rapid City, tickets are $16-23
Black Hills Comedy Festival, doors open at 7 p.m., VFW Post 1273 in Rapid City, $20 for two nights
Jan. 26
Black Hills Community Theatre presents “Crimes of the Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Performing Arts Center in Rapid City, tickets are $16-23
Black Hills Comedy Festival, doors open at 7 p.m., VFW Post 1273 in Rapid City, $20 for two nights
Jan. 27
Black Hills Community Theatre presents “Crimes of the Heart,” 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center in Rapid City, tickets are $16-23
SPECIAL EVENTS
Jan. 22
“Cook the Book — Together: Our Community Cookbook,” 6:30-7:45 p.m., Rapid City Public Library downtown
Jan. 23
Where Do We Go From Here presents “Voices in Democracy: How South Dakotans Engage, Empower and Enhance the Democratic Process,” noon, S.D. Public Broadcasting Black Hils Bureau in Rapid City
The Art of Public Speaking: Toastmasters International, noon, Rapid City Public Library downtown
Jan. 25
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Jan. 26
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Mineral, Fossil and Rock ID Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Museum of Geology, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Rapid City
K9 Keg Pull, 11 a.m. registration, noon races, Deadwood
Hypnotist Gabriel Holmes, 7 p.m., Baymont Inn & Suites, Sturgis, $15
Jan. 27
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring “Network,” 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
Jan. 28
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Taste of Spearfish, 5-7 p.m., Spearfish Park Pavilion, $2
Jan. 29
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
Jan. 30
Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
ART/EXHIBITS
Through Feb. 15: Kyle Novak art exhibit, “Relevance at the End of Everything,” APEX Gallery at S.D. School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City
Through Feb. 22: Emerging Artist Tonna Zieske exhibit “Leaves: Raw Edge Applique Art Quilts,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: The Charles Keeling Lassiter mixed-media exhibit “Dancing Demons,” Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through Feb. 23: Abstract pen-and-ink artist Alan Montgomery exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City