LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
Aug. 27: Joseph O'Rourke, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Aug. 28
Matt Pless, Hello I'm Sorry, Howling Embers, Jaw Trap, 7:30 p.m., Cave Collective, Rapid City, $5-$10
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aug. 29
Tom & Diane, 1 p.m., Minneluzahan Senior Center, Rapid City
South Dakota School of Mines Hardrocker Night, 6-9 p.m., with music by Dakota Roots Reggae band High Rise, Main Street Square
Summer Nights with Brandon Jones, 6-9 p.m., Seventh & St. Joe
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Aug. 30
Ethan Pauley, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Notably Sound, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
The River Liffey Boys, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Threatpoint, Uncommon Knowledge, Pandemic, Duck Soup, 7 p.m., Cave Collective, Rapid City, $5-$10
Aug. 31
Rebel VanLoh, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
The River Liffey Boys, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co.
Sophia Beatty, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Aquile, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's
Notably Sound, 9 p.m., 445 Martini Lounge
Sept. 3
Darcie Gentry, piano, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
Deadwood
Aug. 30
Dwight Yoakam, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $69-$89
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Aug. 31
Dwight Yoakam, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $69-$89
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Hill City
Aug. 30: James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station
Aug. 31
James Van Nuys and Bob Fahey, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, Hill City
Jami Lynn, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co., Hill City
Hot Springs
Aug. 30: Marty Meyer and Scott Vonn, 6:30 p.m., Centennial Park
Aug. 31: Jalon Crossland and Kim Plender and the Cue Balls, 5 p.m., Centennial Park
Spearfish
Aug. 30
Downtown Friday Nights with Whiskey Bent Band, 6:30 p.m.
Sturgis
Aug. 30
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Sturgis Vets Club
FARMERS MARKETS
Aug. 27: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Prairie Berry Winery, Hill City
Aug. 28: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Aug. 30: 4 p.m., Centennial Park, Hot Springs
Aug. 31
8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
9 a.m. to noon, Brady Park, Spearfish
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sturgis Center for the Arts, 1238 Main St., Sturgis
OUTDOORS
Aug. 27: Mount Rushmore evening lighting ceremony, 8 p.m. nightly through Sept. 30, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Keystone.
Aug. 27-Sept. 3: Legends in Light. Laser light show, 8:30 p.m. nightly through Sept. 29, Crazy Horse Memorial.
Aug. 31: Outlaw Ranch Volksmarch. Register from 8 a.m. to noon, $3 fee for walkers. Three miles east of Custer on Highway 16A, left at Outlaw Ranch sign to Outlaw Ranch. Contact 303-489-9313.
Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Logan Van Eaton Memorial Roping & Ranch Rodeo. Fall River County Fairgrounds, Edgemont. Stray gathering at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by performance by Paul Bogart. Ranch Rodeo at 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by Nate Smith and the Caddywhompus Band. Proceeds go to a memorial scholarship for an Edgemont high school senior.
OTHER
Aug. 27-Sept. 1: Mustang Rally, Sturgis
Aug. 28-Sept. 1: AirPower History Tour. Rapid City Regional Airport. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. L&D Aero Service FBO ramp at the airport, 3900 Airport Road. Access to the ramp is $10 for adults, $5 for children 10-17 and free for children 9 and under. Aircraft rides range from $85 to $1,995. Rides can be booked in advance at airpowertour.org.
Aug. 29: Sweet Corn Feed, 5-7 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club, $7 (free to members)
Aug. 30-31: Will Buckman, 8 p.m., Devils Tower National Monument
Aug. 31
The Question is "Why?" book signing with Stanford Adelstein and Eric Zimmer, 2-3 p.m., Mitzi's Books, Rapid City
The Goat Gala, at The Charm Farm, 14970 Eagle Ranch Road, Box Elder, 5 p.m. to midnight. Visit Facebook or call 430-8265 for tickets.
Sept. 1
Studebaker & Packard Car & Truck Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Custer
Old West Shootout on the 1880 Train, 6:45 p.m., Hill City, $17-$34 per person
Sept. 3: Wags & Waves, 5 p.m., Jimmy Hilton Pool, Rapid City, $5 per dog. A fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
PERFORMANCES
Aug. 29-Sept. 1: Nature, A Walking Play, 6 p.m., State Game Lodge, Custer State Park, $15
GALLERY
Through Aug. 28: Smokey Bear Art Show. Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday was Aug. 9. The National Grasslands Visitor Center in Wall is hosting an art show showcasing artist Rudolph Wendelin's images of Smokey Bear through Aug. 28. The historic paintings display Smokey Bear as the U.S. Forest Service’s “spokesbear.” The Visitor Center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Until Sept. 1: Romanian-born artist Teodora Buba's exhibit of her abstract art is at Lost Cabin Brewery, 1401 W. Omaha St. No. 3, Rapid City. Buba lives in Rapid City. She is a graduate of the National University of Fine Arts in Bucharest with a Masters in Visual Arts and a Fine Art Teaching Degree. She is a painter who enjoys melding shapes, colors, perspective and playfulness.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 1: The art of Dustin Twiss and Brendon Albers. Twiss is a self‐taught artist who draws inspiration from the landscapes of South Dakota. Albers carves sculptures, inspired by Lakota cultural traditions and oral history, using hand tools and alabaster from the Black Hills. The exhibit is at Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Learning Center, 222 New York St., Rapid City.
Until Oct. 13: Railroad Ledger Art. Students from South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12, including schools in Rapid City, Belle Fourche and Spearfish, submitted artwork that is on display. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.