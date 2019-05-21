LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
May 21: Piano Live! Andrew Belsaas, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars
May 24
Reverend Doctor, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
S. Hwy 85, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill, Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
May 25
Jessica Eve, 6-8 p.m., Firehouse Wine Cellars, Rapid City
Wilt Brothers Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center, Rapid City
100 Proof, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge, Rapid City
Brian Parton, 8 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box, Rapid City
Andreia Mraz, 9 p.m., Paddy O'Neill's, Rapid City
Custer
May 22: “Moonlight and Melodrama” piano concert, 2 p.m., Custer Community Church
May 24: Cambria String Band, 7:30 p.m., Custer Beacon
Deadwood
May 24
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Camp Comfort, 10 p.m., FLYT Nightclub
May 25
Brandon Sprague Band, 8 p.m., Deadwood Tobacco Co.
Camp Comfort, 10 p.m., FLYT Nightclub
Hill City
May 24: Emily Lloyd, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, 28385 U.S. 285, Hill City
May 25
Emily Lloyd, 5-8 p.m., Firehouse SmokeJumper Station, 28385 U.S. 285
Sissy Brown, 7-9 p.m., Miner Brewing Co.
Piedmont
May 24: Extreme Karaoke, 8 p.m., Elk Creek Steakhouse
Sturgis
May 22: Sophia Beatty, 6 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse
May 25: The Misfits, 6:30 p.m., Sturgis Veterans Club
OUTDOORS
May 23
Rapid City Garden Club, 6 p.m. potluck, 6:45 p.m. program, Canyon Lake Activities Center, Rapid City. Guest speaker is Teresa Nordine and there will be a plant exchange.
Sierra Club program featuring Nancy Drilling about the American Dipper, 6:30 p.m., Game, Fish & Parks Outdoor Campus-West, Rapid City
May 25
Sturgis Regional Hospital Auxiliary 5K Run/Walk for Health. Registration starts at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m. The starting location is the parking lot at the Sturgis Brown High School. $10 entry fee; children under 10 are free, but must be accompanied by an adult. $25 will be awarded to first-place winners in three different categories. Proceeds go to the Sturgis Regional Hospital Auxiliary projects.
River Walk Volksmarch in Belle Fourche. Register from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Center of the Nation Visitor Center at 415 Fifth Ave., Belle Fourche. $3 entry fee.
CHEAP THRILLS
May 22: Where Do We Go From Here. “Cultivating Responsible Citizenship One School at a Time," noon to 1 p.m. at the South Dakota Public Broadcasting Black Hills studio, 415 Main St., Rapid City. The program will discuss how one Black Hills school district explores how to prepare students to function productively as civic participants from the classroom to the community. Spearfish High School teacher Patrick Gainey, Creekside Elementary School fifth grade teacher Cori Engelhardt, and several Spearfish High School “We the People” student competitors will lead the discussion. Free.
May 24: Emerging Artists Night. Live music with Jack, Amelia and Adelaide Morgan. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Bruce H. Lien Cultural Cafe, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City. Free.
OTHER
May 25
Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Market Park, 145 E. Omaha, Rapid City
Book reading of "Tatanka and Other Legends of the Lakota People" by author Donald Montileaux, 11 a.m. to noon, Journey Museum, Rapid City
Book Signing with Theodore C Van Alst, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Prairie Edge, Rapid City
GALLERY
New:
Until July 30: Custer County Courthouse Art Gallery. See the Doescher and Najacht family artists showcase four generations of art. There will be a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. May 22. Refreshments provided. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
Until Sept. 21: "Putting Down Roots." Spearfish artist Becky Grismer debuts her first solo exhibition at the Dahl Arts Center. The show will open with a public reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 24 in the Brennan Gallery. "Putting Down Roots" explores similar narratives of growth between trees and people. The artist also explores her family’s immigration from Russia and the experience of being uprooted and establishing new roots in South Dakota in the late 1800s. Focusing on characteristics shared by people and trees, Becky combines both human and tree forms as a representation of these parallels. The exhibition combines an installation of large bark and ceramic figures, smaller clay figures and mixed media wall pieces made from photographs, drawings, encaustic wax, etc. Admission is free. The Dahl, 713 Seventh St.
Until Oct. 13: The South Dakota State Railroad Museum in Hill City is hosting a new art exhibit, Railroad Ledger Art. For the gallery, the museum sponsored a contest open to students in all accredited South Dakota schools in grades 4-8 and 9-12. Twenty projects in each category were selected for the exhibit, which will be on display until Oct. 13. Students from several local schools, including Rapid City, Belle Fourche, Spearfish and others, have artwork featured in the exhibit. All of the artwork is for sale at the gallery. To view the pieces, visit sdsrm.org/railroad-ledger-art-program.html. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through June 2, and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 13, with some exceptions.
Continuing:
Through June 29: A Mix: Works by Wade Patton, Perfect Hanging Gallery in Rapid City
Through July 12: Angela Two Stars artwork exhibit, Sioux Indian Museum Contemporary Gallery at The Journey Museum and Living Center in Rapid City