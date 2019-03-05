LIVE MUSIC
Rapid City
March 8
Singing Doe Open Mic, 5:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill
March 9
Singing Does showcase, 6 p.m., Harriet & Oak
Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center
Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge
Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box
March 10
Indiana Wesleyan University Wind Ensemble, 10 a.m., First Wesleyan Church
Family Series: Beethoven's Wig Live, 2-4 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $8
Singspiration/Hymn Sing, 5:30 p.m. pizza, 6:15 p.m. music, Freedom Church
Hill City
March 9 & 23: Open stage, performer sign-up at 5:15 p.m. with 6 p.m. show, High Country Guest Ranch
PERFORMANCES
March 8
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
March 9
Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20
SPECIAL EVENTS
March 6
Dave Tunge book signing, 4 to 6 p.m., Prairie Edge Trading Company, Rapid City. Tunge is author of "Sky High South Dakota,"
March 9
Prom Dress Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City. A fundraiser for the youth group.
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip
Singing Doe Workshop and Showcase, 10 a.m., Racing Magpie
Cornerstone Celebrates banquet, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner and program, Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City, $45
March 10
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip
Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Lilies of the Field, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City
March 11
Black Hills State University-Rapid City speaker series, William Cockrell, Instructor of Behavioral Sciences: “Sex and the Media: An Evaluation of Modern Pop Culture and Sexual Health”
ART/EXHIBITS
Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City
Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library
Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29