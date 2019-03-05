Try 3 months for $3
03 05 Happenings

The Nostalgia Film Series continues March 10 at the Elks Theatre in Rapid City.

LIVE MUSIC

Rapid City

March 8

Singing Doe Open Mic, 5:30 p.m., Dahl Arts Center

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

Wilt Brothers, 9 p.m., Joe's Place Bar & Grill

March 9

Singing Does showcase, 6 p.m., Harriet & Oak

Midnight Sun Band, 7:30 p.m., Canyon Lake Activity Center

Layla with 2120, 8 p.m., Robbinsdale Lounge

Orion and Stacey Potter, 9 p.m., Tinder Box

March 10

Indiana Wesleyan University Wind Ensemble, 10 a.m., First Wesleyan Church

Family Series: Beethoven's Wig Live, 2-4 p.m., Performing Arts Center, $8

Singspiration/Hymn Sing, 5:30 p.m. pizza, 6:15 p.m. music, Freedom Church

Hill City

March 9 & 23: Open stage, performer sign-up at 5:15 p.m. with 6 p.m. show, High Country Guest Ranch 

PERFORMANCES

March 8

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

March 9

Ordinary Days, 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Brewing Co., Rapid City, $20

SPECIAL EVENTS

March 6

Dave Tunge book signing, 4 to 6 p.m., Prairie Edge Trading Company, Rapid City. Tunge is author of "Sky High South Dakota," 

March 9

Prom Dress Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Open Heart United Methodist Church, Rapid City. A fundraiser for the youth group.

Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip

Singing Doe Workshop and Showcase, 10 a.m., Racing Magpie

Cornerstone Celebrates banquet, 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner and program, Holiday Inn - Rushmore Plaza, Rapid City, $45

March 10

Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, Philip

Nostalgia Night Film Series featuring Lilies of the Field, 7:15 p.m., Elks Theatre, Rapid City

March 11

Black Hills State University-Rapid City speaker series, William Cockrell, Instructor of Behavioral Sciences: “Sex and the Media: An Evaluation of Modern Pop Culture and Sexual Health”

ART/EXHIBITS

Through March 9: Tatánka Nunpa Owe Okele, a Two Bulls family exhibit, Dahl Arts Center, Rapid City

Through April 14: Minneluzahan Senior Center painting-class art exhibit, downtown Rapid City Public Library

Through May 18: Takuwe, an exhibition focused on the 1890 massacre of Lakota at Wounded Knee and contemporary information, Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City; artist reception with curator talk, 5-7 p.m. March 29

